Briefly: South Charlotte, Oct. 12, 2016

Matthews
High School student sought: Matthews is looking for a second high school youth to serve a one-year term on the town’s Planning Board, a citizen advisory committee that reviews site-specific development projects and townwide visions for growth trends.
Matthews planning director, Kathi Ingrish, said the first teen seat was added in 2010 and that position has been a valuable addition. With “Civic Engagement” being the theme for October’s National Community Planning Month, the Matthews Planning Board is extending an invitation for a second teen to join.
Candidates should be Matthews residents enrolled in high school and interested in exploring urban planning or related local government fields.
There will be meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month and Board of Commissioner meetings the second Monday.
Youth Voice application forms are available at www.matthewsnc.gov. Submit them to the Matthews Planning and Development Department, 232 Matthews Station Street or e-mail it to the Director at the address below by Oct, 17. Details: Kathi Ingrish at kingrish@matthewsnc.gov.
The region
ANSWER scholarships: The Leon Levine Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to ANSWER Scholarship to help send mothers in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties to college.
Established in 2006, ANSWER provides financial assistance to mothers in pursuit of a four-year college degree in the field of their choice, or an associate degree in nursing. Recipients must be raising school-age children, show demonstrated need for the scholarship, and be earning their first college degree.
ANSWER recipients have an 87 percent graduation rate, compared to 39 percent for other nontraditional college students. To find out more or make a tax-deductible gift to ANSWER, visit www.answerscholarship.org.
Charlotte
Oratorical contest: The American Legion will conduct it’s annual Oratorical Contest this fall. Students in grades 9-12 are eligible to compete. The topic of the contest is the U.S. Constitution.
Schools will select their winners prior to the break in mid-December and subsequent winners will have a chance to advance to the national finals in April. Details: Robert Welch at robertwelch75@gmail.com. or George Bannon at gabannon@gmail.com.
Submit calendar news
Happening Nearby: You can submit news about any of your upcoming events as part of our Happening Nearby calendar. If you’re planning a fundraising event, club meeting, community gathering, concert, special performance or any other event, you can have it published online and in print.
Here the instructions.
Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” Please submit your information at least two weeks before the planned event. Details: charrington@charlotteobserver.com.
Comments