Lilly Hallock keeps running faster ... and faster .... and faster

Lilly Hallock, Charlotte Latin, girls cross country, sr.: Two years ago, Lilly Hallock was in a fight for her life.
She was in the hospital several months with a life-threatening brain hemorrhage. At that time, she was a sophomore at Overland Park’s Blue Valley High in Kansas.
“The whole situation was a scary time for me and my family,” Hallock said. “I didn’t know if I was going to make out alive. Even if I did make it, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to walk or talk. It’s incredible the things I’ve been able to do since then. It has nothing to do with me, it’s completely the lord’s strength that has carried me through all of this.”
Just before her junior year, Hallock and her family moved to Charlotte.
Looking to meet some new people, Hallock decided to try out for the Charlotte Latin cross-country team. She had never run competitively in her life.
Hallock made huge strides in her very first season, shaving one-minute and forty-eight seconds from her season opening race at the WNC Carnival Invitational (22:56) to her season-ending run at the NCISAA 3A state meet (21:08.70, 33rd-place finish).
Then, she worked as hard as ever to get ready for her senior season.
Her hard is paying off. Hallock has earned a medal in each invitational she has run this season, but also shattered her personal-best (by one-minute and 41 seconds) at the Hare and Hounds Invitational on Sept. 17, running a 19:26.83. The time was also the fifth-best time in school history.
“I’ve had the good fortune to coach a lot of great runners over the years,” Charlotte Latin cross country and track coach, Mike Weiss said. “But Lilly has made the greatest single-season leap of anyone I’ve ever coached. She just keep improving with each race. Knowing what she’s been through, what she’s overcome and that this is only her second year of competitive running, it is remarkable what she accomplished.”
Hallock proved her Hare and Hounds’ race was no fluke two weeks later. She finished second at the Greensboro Invitational with a 19:28.57. She also won the second CISAA team meet of the season on Sept. 28.
Now, Hallock is looking to contend for titles at the CISAA conference on Oct. 18 and NCISAA 3A on Oct. 28.
“I never imagined that I would even have the opportunity to contend for a (championship) race like that,” said Hallock, who plans to pursue a pre-medicine degree and hopes to attend Baylor University. “My focus is just on getting better with every race, I want to run a better time than the last one.”
Mariah Howlett, Lake Norman Charter, girls cross country, jr.: The Lake Norman Charter junior notched another big win, taking the class, 3A, race at the Wendy’s Invitational on Oct. 1, beating the field by 40 seconds with a personal-best run of 18:21.43.
Howlett’s run was also a school-record as she won for the third time (also Luminary Invitational, Cannon Invitational) in five races this season.
Howlett’s run was also nearly 21 seconds faster than her previous-best 5K at the 2015, Providence Invitational.
Quinn Schneider, Woodlawn School, boys cross country, sr.: The Woodlawn School senior continues to rewrite the school record books this fall as he ran a personal-best 15:40.4 to finish 22nd in the Race of Champions at the Great American Cross Country Festival in Cary on Oct. 1.
Schneider’s top time (15.40.4) not only shaved 27 seconds off his previous 5K personal-best, but also broke a 6-year old school record, held by Sawyer Bowman (Foot Locker Southeast Regionals, 2010).
Schneider’s run was the No. 2 time run by any NCISAA runner in the state this season, and the top time run by a Charlotte Observer area boys’ runner so far this fall.
Toni Pineda, Statesville soccer, jr.: The Statesville junior forward had another monster week for the Greyhounds with back-to-back hat tricks (three goals each) in wins over West Iredell on Sept. 27 and Lake Norman on Sept. 29.
Pineda – who has 24 goals this season, with six hat tricks – has also led his team to 10-4 record, including a perfect 6-0 in North Piedmont conference play.
Connor Hahn, Lake Norman Charter soccer, jr.: Lake Norman Charter junior forward has also been on fire of late with 10 goals in his last five games over the past two weeks.
Hahn had two goals in 5-0 win Sept. 26 over South Point and three goals and an assist in a 6-0 victory over Ashbrook on Sept. 28. His performance has helped the Knights to a 9-1 overall record, including 7-0 in Big South conference play, to lead the league.
Hahn also had five goals the previous week, with hat-trick (three goals) against Stuart Cramer.
The Snyder sisters, Olympic volleyball: Casey, Sydney and Regan Snyder are having a big impact on the Olympic volleyball team this season.
Casey, a senior; Sydney, a sophomore; and Regan, a freshman, have all played key roles in Olympic fourth-place standing through Oct. 3 in the SoMeck8 conference standings.
Casey Snyder, an outside hitter, (second on the team in kills) had nine kills and 19 digs in key win over South Mecklenburg last week (Sept. 26). Meanwhile, Sydney, a libero, (second on the team in digs) had seven digs and 23 service receptions, and Regan, a setter, added three digs and three assists in the same match.
Cierra Huntley, Davidson Day volleyball, fr.: The Davidson Day freshman has made an immediate impact on her team averaging 9.2 kills, 5.2 digs and 1.8 aces per match this season to help the Patriots to a 20-2 record so far this season.
Huntley had one of her best weeks of the season Sept. 26-Oct. 2 with 20 kills, 12 digs, five aces and two blocks in two matches, both wins over Salem Baptist and Woodlawn School (13 kills, 7 digs).
Nicole Kramer, Ardrey Kell girls’ golf, jr.: The Knights’ junior, No. 1 golfer shot an even-par, 36, at Palisades’ Country Club to lead Ardrey Kell to a win over Olympic on Sept. 27. Kramer’s season-best (36) included seven pars and a birdie.
The Knights’ captain, who is ranked No. 51 in the state by Tar Heel Youth Golf Association, is averaging a 39.0 (per nine holes) this season, and has been medalist in five of the Knights’ seven matches this season.
Erica Boyd, Providence Day girls’ golf, fr.: The Providence Day freshman has burst onto the scene for the Chargers in her first high school season.
Boyd is second on the team with a 42.44 (nine-hole) average, just behind sophomore, Rhea Bhagia (42.42).
Boyd led the Chargers to victory in a tri-match win over Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin on Sept. 27, shooting a 40 to earn medalist honors.
Boyd shot a season-low 36 earlier this season at Pine Island Country Club against Gaston Christian.
Carmen Dupree, SouthLake Christian girls’ tennis, sr.: After taking three years off from tennis, the SouthLake Christian senior has the best record on her Eagles’ team this year, going 10-2 in singles and 10-1 in doubles’ play this season.
Dupree was a perfect 4-0 last week (2-0 in both singles/doubles) to lead the Eagles to win over Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) rivals, Gaston Day and Metrolina Christian. The victories helped the Eagles improve to 9-3 overall, 7-1 in MAC play, tied for first-place with Gaston Christian.
