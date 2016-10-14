Faith comes alive as students make horns to celebrate New Year

Excitement buzzed earlier this month as students filed into the Jewish Community Center to make their very own shofars – an instrument used for Rash Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which occurred this year on Oct. 3 and 4.
As they entered the room, one Charlotte Jewish Day School student exclaimed, “It smells like a shofar in here!”
Shofars, traditionally made from the horns of kosher animals, must be hollowed out, sanded and polished to make audible sounds when blown. The three-step process releases smells similar to those found on a farm – hence the student’s exclamation.
The smells didn’t discourage the eager students as, for many, this would be their first shofars -- an item that isn’t extremely common among Jewish Americans, due to their lofty price and low availability.
During Rash Hashanah, shofars are used because of their sound, which is similar to that of a child’s cry. The sound is supposed to grab the attention of Jewish individuals and encourage them to reflect on the previous year.
Mariashi Groner, the director of Charlotte Jewish Day School, said the sound is meant, “to call Jewish people back to their heritage; to remind them what they’re supposed to be doing. In case they were sleeping, it wakes them up. We want everyone to reflect and think of what they can do to reconnect to their religion and their spirituality.”
The students, in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, came to the shofar factory in three separate groups. Kindergarteners with fifth graders; first with fourth graders; and third graders in their own group. In that set up, the older students could help others who were younger and less experienced.
Charlotte Jewish Day School tries to organize the shofar event every five years, so students at the K-5 school will each be able to graduate with their very own shofar.
Upon entering the community center on Sept. 30 the students viewed a video showing how traditional shofars are made. The video also described the history and significance or shofars, though Groner said this is something the students are already familiar with through their studies in class.
“The children learn all about it,” she said. “They can give some very deep answers if you ask them. They use a lot of Hebrew in their conversation.”
Once the students were refreshed on the meaning and makings of shofars, they participated in a question-and-answer style discussion with a rabbi, who also gave the students directions on how they would craft their own shofars moments later. Then, with their partners, the students dispersed among tables and began sanding their shofars.
Once the shofars were sanded as much as they could be manually, the students, with the help of teachers, used a mechanical sander to remove the remaining rough edges, and polish the instruments. The students then retreated to their tables to apply lacquer to the musical instruments to create smooth finish.
Eager to blow the now-musical goat horns, the students disregarded the sticky texture of the shofars left over by the finish, and began to ring in the new year a few days early.
“We want Judaism to be alive,” Groner said. “We want it to be a living religion for the children as opposed to a religion that’s left in the book. So when you do something like this, you show the children that there really is a meaning for it. Especially when you explain to them why they’re going to be doing it. Then when they’re at temple and synagogue with their parents, it’s not just something they have to sit through, but they’re actually engaged in it because they can explain exactly what’s happening.”
Sara Carson is a freelance writer: saraec1994@gmail.com.
Comments