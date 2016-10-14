Happening: Ballantyne, Matthews, Pineville, Mint Hill

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Music & Theater
Mint Museum 80th Anniversary Special Concert:
Concert pianist Dorothy Dot Lewis-Griffith will perform music composed in the 1930s around the time of the Mint’s opening. Her concert will be followed by a reception honoring the Mint’s Dwelle Society and other long-time museum supporters. Please be sure to register for this event. Free; register on our website. www.mintmuseum.org/happenings/1098/special-concert-and-reception/. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
ECU Next Gen on the Road at Gaudium Musicae:
East Carolina University’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival touring ensemble performs. Single concert tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and younger are free. 0-30. St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-523-4641. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23.
‘Charlotte’s Web’:
E.B. White’s beloved children’s tale is brought to life in this play. $13; children, students and seniors, $11. Matthews Playhouse, 100 McDowell St. E., Matthews. 704-846-8343. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 22.
Special Event
Learn to Square Dance:
Exercise your mind and body. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20.
Arts in The Garden:
Enjoy live jazz music and view local artist’s work throughout the garden at Wing Haven with a portion of art sales to benefit the historic gardens and our educational programs. Price includes one drink ticket. Other refreshments and light bites included. Adults 21 and older. $15 Wing Haven members; $20 others. Wing Haven Gardens and Bird Sanctuary, 248 Ridgewood Ave., Charlotte. www.winghavengardens.com. 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
Mint Museum Free Community Day:
Free admission and special exhibition access Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy interactive activities, do-it-yourself art projects, docent tours, food trucks, live music. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23.
Historic Cooking with Cheryl Henry:
Join trained chef and historic cook Cheryl Henry as she leads an intimate historic cooking class. Space is limited. Registration required. Visit www.jameskpolk.net to purchase tickets. Contact Angela Thorpe at angela.thorpe@ncdcr.gov or 704-889-7145 with questions. $40 for one person, $70 for two. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
Matthews Chamber Fallfest:
Craft Beer Crawl & Cornhole Tournament. $20 - $60. Harley Davidson of Charlotte, 9205 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22.
Meetings & workshops
GriefShare-Carmel Baptist Church:
Please email David Dixon at davidd@carmelbaptist.org if you are planning to attend. There is a $15 cost to cover the GriefShare Workbook. Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews. 6:15 p.m. Oct. 19.
Garden Wisdom:
Larry Mellichamp, retired professor of botany and horticulture from UNC Charlotte, will conduct a hands-on class so remember to bring you gloves and pruners. We will learn something about heat resistant plants, good natives and exotics for winter interest, proper soil amendments, mulching and site preparation, as well as general gardening principles and practices for the Charlotte region. $25. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 20.
BBB’s Consumer Protection Seminar:
Registration and vendor exhibits begin at 8:15 a.m. Admission is free and light refreshments will be provided. Topics include Medicare fraud, data breaches and on-line security, identity theft and more. Register by calling 704-846-4654 or 704-927-8623, or you can sign up at the Levine Senior Center. Questions or to register by email: khenderson@charlotte.bbb.org. Levine Senior Center, 1050 Devore Ln., Matthews. 704-846-4654. www.levineseniorcenter.org. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.10/25
Nature
Farmers Market:
Vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs and plants. Village at Robinson Farm, 8410 Rea Rd, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19.
Creepy Crawly Critter-ween:
Come on out and celebrate the diversity of creepy crawlies at Reedy Creek Nature Center at night. We have a host of fun and exciting activities planned including live animals, costume contest, campfire, marshmallow roast, crafts, hayrides and night hikes. Free fun for the whole family. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21.
Have No Fear:
Separate fact from fiction about some commonly misunderstood animals, like the brown recluse spider, venomous snakes and snapping turtles. Learn why these animals should be revered instead of feared. Registration is required. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 2 p.m. Oct. 21.
Trick or Trail Spooky Sprint:
The second Annual Trick or Trail 5 Mile & 1 Mile Spooky Sprint lets runners experience the beauty of DuPont Forest in a nighttime racing format. Participants will strap on headlamps and light up the night as they head out in the dusk. The One Mile Spooky Sprint will be Halloween themed, and a great chance for kids and kids-at-heart to break in their costumes a day early, without stressing about time limits, as this event is untimed. Guion Farm at Dupont State Forest, 3045 Sky Valley Road, Hendersonville. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
Seedsploration:
Go on a fall hike with us while we search for seeds and learn about the trees that they could become. Take home a few seeds and maybe you can foster one to grow big and tall. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 22.
Artsy Adult Club:
If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, than this is the class for you. This is an adult only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration is required. Notes: Dress to craft. $3. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25.
