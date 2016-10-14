Come see me, please, and take me home

Baldwin looks to be a Lab and hound mix around 3 months old. He weighs about 11 pounds. Baldwin is a handsome boy who likes to play. Baldwin is looking for a forever home where he can run and play and can be adopted at Ruth’s Memorial Shelter, 2010 Brookshire Ct. S.W., Concord.
Cabarrus Humane Society
BB is a beautiful, medium-long hair tabby who was surrendered to the shelter when her owner died and the children did not want the cat. BB is a very clean cat who loves to be brushed. BB is a quiet kitty and is super loving. BB is a young adult and gets along well with other cats.
Cornelius Animal Shelter
Boswick is a happy, outgoing gentleman with lots of personality. He’s a smart, 9-year-old, hound mix who enjoys meeting people and children of all ages. Here at the Humane Society, Boswick has met some canine friends and has done really well. A household with no cats and small animals is perfect for him. Boswick knows sit, down, and he is house-trained. If you are interested in meeting Boswick, please stop by the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Humane Society of Charlotte
Catherine is a beautiful, 1-year-old tuxedo mix. She is affectionate and trusting with a good demeanor. She loves to rub up against you and craves to be petted. She will make a wonderful addition to just about any home.
Carolina PAWS
Felicity and her sister Parker were surrendered to Animal Control when their owner no longer wanted them. These sweet girls are petite bundles of love and make biscuits nonstop when you talk to them. They are quiet and loving, and will make someone a wonderful companion, either separately or together. This sweet sister duo can be seen at Princeton’s Meow, 29 Brookwood Ave. N.E., Concord.
Cabarrus Humane Society
Jasper is a young, St. Bernard mix who comes from a local animal shelter. He is a friendly boy and does well with other dogs. Jasper would do best in a home that has experience with large breed dogs.
Humane Society of Iredell
Sadie is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier who was recently picked up as a stray. She has a gray coat with a white patch on her chest, nose, and on all four feet. Her ears are so cute and perky. Sadie is a friendly pup, but will need some training and lots of exercise. She would make a great watch dog and companion. She gets along with some dogs, but not all.
Cornelius Animal Shelter
Parker loves being petted and doesn’t mind letting you know when he wants it. This 3-year-old, domestic short-hair is a little unsure about all the dog noise here at the Humane Society, but give him a few minutes to warm up and he’ll be your friend. Parker doesn’t mind being carried and will win you over with his intense gaze. Come meet him at the HSC PetCO Adoption Center in Huntersville today.
Humane Society of Charlotte
Shelby is looking for a forever home or a foster home. She is a 6- to 7-year-old Lab and terrier mix who is low-key and loyal. She enjoys attention and just wants to be loved and have a family to call her own.
Carolina PAWS
Smudgie is a beautiful, calico kitten who is 15 weeks old as of Oct. 9. She is completely vetted and ready to be adopted. She would love to go home with her sister Binky; they love each other. She is so adorable with that little smudge on her nose. Smudgie is in a foster home.
Humane Society of Iredell
Waxhaw is a Quaker parrot named for the area of Charlotte where she was found. She is of unknown age, is very sweet and loves to play with her toys. She will step up and would do well with the whole family.
Companion Parrots Re-homed
Poe is a male, Nanday conure in his late teens. He’s bonded with Gipper, another male Conure, so they must be adopted together. These are two sweet guys who like to learn and are looking for a loving and safe home.
Companion Parrots Re-homed
