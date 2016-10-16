Briefly: South Charlotte, Oct. 19, 2016

Charlotte
Buffalo Wild Wings grant: The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte has received a $2,000 grant from Buffalo Wild Wings through its Team Up for Kids mission.
The grant will be used to help form three sports leagues for club youth -- football, basketball and cheer/dance.
Buffalo Wild Wings has helped tens of thousands of kids and teens play team sports at Boys & Girls Clubs around the country. Guests of Buffalo Wild Wings help support Buffalo Wild Wings’ commitment through donations from sauce and seasoning bottle purchases and in-restaurant fundraising events.
Pineville
James K. Polk’s birthday: On Nov. 5, people in the Charlotte region are invited to step into the 19th century and experience the excitement of celebrating Jame K. Polk’s birthday as he returns to his childhood home while on the campaign trail.
The celebration, which has reached nearly 1,600 people in the last three years, will bring 19th century Mecklenburg County to life through interactive living history. This year, visitors can chat with back-country folks -- including cooks, a blacksmith and a booze-maker -- about their views on the upcoming election. Visitors also will get a glimpse of 19th century back-country culture through music, dance and food. The 24th annual President James K. Polk birthday celebration will take place 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5 per vehicle. The museum is at 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville.
Matthews
Foundation awards program: On Oct. 25, the Matthews Historical Foundation will recognize Eagle Scouts Brian Dardis for his Reid House project and Jed Higdon for his Matthews Heritage Museum project.
Also recognized will be the Matthews Heritage Museum Docents and Volunteers. Paula Lester, local historian and President of the Matthews Historical Foundation will present a Power Point presentation on the “Fullwood Restoration Award Winners.”
In 1999, the Matthews Historical Foundation Board of Directors voted to create the Fullwood Restoration Award. They adopted the following guidelines: “The Award is to be given to a Matthews property owner in recognition of the restoration of their property, making a positive impact on the town and neighborhoods.” To date the award has been given to 11 Matthews property owners. The program will begin at 7:15 p.m. with a reception starting at 7 p.m. Details: 704-846-6693.
