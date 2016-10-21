If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
South Charlotte
Trinity Presbyterian
Community event
Live music by Jerry Chapman plus the city’s best food trucks. Bring blankets and chairs. Donations of nonperishable food will be collected for Loaves and Fishes. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 27. 3115 Providence Road. 704-366-3554.
Central Church Life Care Center
Seminar
“Courage to Step off the Hamster Wheel: Making the Hard Decisions.” Shelley Young Thompkins will provide steps for analyzing your situation and waiting until God makes His plan clear. Arrive early for light refreshments. $25; financial assistance available. 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 5. 5500 Randolph Road. Register at 704-364-5003 or www.centralchurchofgod.org/lifecare.
Living Saviour Lutheran
Craft fair
Handmade, specialty gift vendors and bake sale. Christmas décor, jewelry, fabric and paper crafts, handbags, pottery, more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5. 6817 Carmel Road. www.livingsaviourlc.org.
St. Luke’s Lutheran
Craft fair
Locally-made crafts, including knitted items, jewelry, wreaths, hair bows, paintings, more. The youth group will sell food. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5. 3200 Park Road. 704-523-7981.
St. Matthew Catholic
Healing prayer service
St. Peregrine service for those with cancer and other grave diseases. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Rummage sale
“Treasures in the Trunk” sale will be held 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 29. Vendor spaces available for $20. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewcatholic.org.
Carmel Presbyterian
Trunk-or-treat
Short program, carnival games, cupcake decorating and a costume parade. All are invited for candy, fall fun and fellowship. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29. 2048 Carmel Road. www.carmelpresbyterian.org.
St. Stephen United Methodist
Fall craft festival
Handmade crafts, holiday gifts, huge bake sale, door prizes, barbecue. More than 60 vendors from Charlotte and surrounding areas. Proceeds go to missions. Free admission. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5. 6800 Sardis Road. 704-364-1824.
Community Bible Study
Women’s day study
Join us for a morning with Matthew! Come see how the Gospel of Matthew is unfolding in our class this year. Registrations accepted. Child care not provided. 9 a.m. Nov. 3 at Church at Charlotte, 2500 Carmel Road. charlotte.cbsclass.org.
Calvary Church
Veterans Day breakfast
Community veterans and their spouses are invited for a hearty meal in recognition and appreciation of their service. Guest speaker Lt. Col. Tim Hudson; music by Bill Cummings. $6. 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Crown Room. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com/veterans.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drives
9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at New Beginnings Community Church, 7027 Stillwell Road, Matthews. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at Christ Lutheran, 4519 Providence Road. www.cbcc.us.
Lake Norman
First Baptist, Mooresville
Fall festival
“Light the Night” festival will have food, bounce houses, music, and indoor trick-or-treating. Free. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. We will also give out candy at the downtown trick-or-treat event, 3-5 p.m. The church is at 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lake Norman
Service
Borrowing from the PBS program “This I Believe,” members Laurie Walker and Marilyn Campbell will lead a discussion in which members will have an opportunity to share what they believe. Youth in grades 5 and up are welcome to stay for the service or join a break-out discussion. 11 a.m. Oct. 30. Nursery available. Services are held at Coddle Creek Elementary School, 484 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville. www.uulakenorman.org.
Asbury United Methodist, Huntersville
Car show
No entry fee; donations appreciated. Breakfast and lunch foods, baked goods available for purchase. Entertainment for the entire family. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29. 11724 Asbury Chapel Road, Huntersville. www.asburyumc-huntersville.com.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Film
“Ingacio de Loyola” chronicles the life of a young soldier who was forced to give up his dreams of knighthood when he was crippled in battle, then pursues his desire to follow God. Not suitable for children. $9 suggested donation. Complete list of viewing times at http://sainttherese.net/ignashoes-christian-life-community.
Holiday bazaar
Vendors, fall and Christmas crafts, bake sale, raffle, much more. $1 donation per person. Food and drinks available. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Parish Life Center. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
St. Luke Greek Orthodox, Mooresville
5K run/walk
“Home for Our Heroes” race will benefit local homeless veterans at the Statesville Veterans Transitional Home. 9 a.m. Nov. 12. Registration begins at 7:30 p.m. 134 Talbert Pointe Drive, Mooresville. www.stluke-nc.org.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal, Mooresville
Concert
The Jim Hurst Trio performs original and traditional songs grounded in bluegrass, country and acoustic roots traditions. Adults, $15; students and seniors, $10. 7 p.m. Oct. 30. 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville. www.welcomestpat.org/solas-leighis-concerts.
Community in Christ Lutheran, Cornelius
Oktoberfest
Food, games, Dutch Blitz tournament, cake walk and silent auction. Proceeds support the youth summer mission trip. Noon-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30. 7621 Norman Island Drive, Cornelius. www.communityinchrist.net.
Davidson United Methodist
Ecumenical gathering
“Knocking on Heaven’s Door: Contemplative Ways of Opening to the Holy.” 9:30 a.m. each first Sunday in the chapel. The topic for Nov. 6 is “Praying for Knowledge of His Will.” Centering prayer introduction
Duplicate sessions will be offered 10-11:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the sanctuary. 304 S. Main St., Davidson. For more information, contact Ann Starrette at AStarrette@DavidsonUMC.org.
Davidson College Presbyterian
Adult Sunday school
Anne Blue Wills, associate professor of religion at Davidson College, will speak on the writing and ministry of Nadia Bolz-Weber, who will be the Staley lecturer at the college on Nov. 7. 9:45 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Congregation House, 218 Concord Road, Davidson. www.dcpc.org.
Triplett United Methodist, Mooresville
Fall festival
Antique car and tractor show, 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Carnival games, hay rides, bounce houses, corn hole tournament, balloon artist, hot dogs, popcorn, goodies, 5-8 p.m. Free. 838 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville. www.triplettumc.org.
Fair View United Methodist, Mooresville
Fall festival
Pumpkin decorating contest, pumpkin carving contest, bounce house, hot dogs, games. 3-6 p.m. Oct. 29. Trunk-or-treat, 4:30-5:30 p.m. All entries for the pumpkin decorating contest must be on display by 2:50 p.m. 1430 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville. www.fairviewumc.org.
Nearby
St. Martin’s Episcopal, Charlotte
Concert
Carolina Pro Musica presents “Baroque Masters,” a concert of rarely-performed works selected especially for the ensemble. $16; students and seniors, $8. 8 p.m. Oct. 29. www.carolinapromusica.org.
Clergy appreciation luncheon
Please join us for lunch and a guided writing workshop where you will learn evidence-based techniques proven to improve numerous health issues. Facilitator Cathy Hasty, director of health ministry at Novant Health. Free; registration required. Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 10. 1510 E. Seventh St. Register at GuistoL@hpccr.org.
University City United Methodist, Charlotte
Veterans appreciation event
Vietnam war hero Clebe McClary will bring a message of courage, determination and dedication that will inspire you to soar beyond the limit. Free. A free dinner for veterans and their families will be served after the presentation. Veterans will be recognized and receive a gift. Dinner reservations required. 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5. 3835 W. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte. Register at www.ucumc.org/events.
Roberta United Methodist, Concord
Homecoming
Guest pastor the Rev. Randy Wall. Covered-dish luncheon follows service. Everyone welcome! 10 a.m. Oct. 30. 3925 Cochran Road, Concord. 704-786-9215.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sales
Hot dogs and drinks, $1.25 each. Homemade desserts and chips also sold. Delivery available for orders of $12 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. 704-782-3579.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drive
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Christ United Methodist, 8020 Belhaven Blvd., Charlotte. www.cbcc.us.
Amity Presbyterian, Charlotte
Coffeehouse worship
Enjoy snacks and beverages, contemporary Christian music, a short message and discussion. The service is held the last Sunday of each month. All ages welcome. 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in Johnston Hall. 2831 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. www.amitypc.org.
Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry
Banquet
“Share the Harvest” banquet is an elegant evening with dinner, silent auction, raffle, photo booth and live music. $75 per person. Proceeds benefit ECCCM’s hunger relief efforts. 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Rock Barn Country Club and Spa in Conover. www.ecccm.org/share-the-harvest-banquet.
Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington
Health screenings
Register now for Life Line screening. Advanced ultrasound technology looks inside your arteries for signs of plaque buildup. Appointments available Nov. 1. 8600 Potters Road, Weddington. Register at www.LifeLineScreening.com/community-partners.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Ushers’ recognition Sunday
10 a.m. Oct. 30.
Senior ministry
Meets the first Friday of each month for fellowship and fun. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
Concord United Methodist, Catawba
Community yard sale
Breakfast and lunch available at the concession stand. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29. Rain date, Nov. 5. 7618 Monbo Road, Catawba. 828-478-3110.
Grace Presbyterian, Fort Mill
Pumpkin patch
Pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes. Proceeds benefit youth mission trips and activities. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sundays.
Fall festival
Trunk-or-treat, games, hot dogs. Kids of all ages are invited. Costumes welcome. Free. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30. 2955 S. C. 160 W., Fort Mill. www.gracewired.org.
