Happening nearby: Ballantyne, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, South Charlotte

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
Lee Hall: Celebration:
Free. Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 27. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 29. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 1.
The Open City - Works on Paper at the Mint:
Program with Isaac Payne, artist and professor of painting at Central Piedmont Community College. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Music
Jews, Blues & Brews:
This will be a family fun community event. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, sit back, relax and enjoy a fun evening with live music, drinks and food.$18 for adults 21 years and older. $8 for 5-20 years, and free for 4 and younger. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Special Event
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance - even with two left feet! Exercise your mind and body. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27.
3rd Annual Gala Dinner:
This event features pre-dinner drinks with musical entertainment and Raffaldini wine tasting, special guest speaker, silent auction, harp music by Andrea Mumm, and dinner. $110-$125 per person. www.CharlotteInternationalRotary.org. Carmel Country Club, 4735 Carmel Road, Charlotte. 704-945-9630. 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
Casino Night + Halloween Celebration:
Bid on trips, jewelry and other treasures at the silent auction. Show your style in your best casino cocktail attire as you support this annual fundraiser for the preservation of The Duke Mansion. Tickets are $75 per person ($25 is tax deductible). Book yours at www.biddingforgood.com/DukeMansion or call 704-714-4453. Casino is for entertainment purposes only. The Duke Mansion, 400 Hermitage Road, Charlotte. 704-714-4400. www.dukemansion.com. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Another Broken Egg, 3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 980-207-2582. www.anotherbrokenegg.com. 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m. Oct. 28.
Arts & Crafts Fall Festival at Small Hands Big Art:
Small Hands Big Art, a South Charlotte children’s art studio, invites the Charlotte community to its 8th annual Fall Festival. For information about Small Hands Big Art, visit www.smallhandsbigart.com. Free. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29.
Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church Fall Craft Fair:
Lots of homemade items and many of your favorite vendors. Car Wash and BBQ by BSA Troop 256. Order your BBQ today at troop256bbq.com/. Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, 8801 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-554-5714. qhpc.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29.
Hero Run 5k+ 1K fun run:
American Asset Corporation will host its inaugural Hero 5k plus 1k Fun Run at Fairview Plaza located at Fairview Road and Park Plaza. Runners, walkers and families of all sizes are invited to participate dressed as their favorite super hero. To register visit: herorun.racesonline.comProceeds from this event will go to the Charlotte Bridge Home to support our local veterans. Fairview Plaza, 5950 Fairview Road, Suite 14, Charlotte. 704-554-7115. 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Oct. 29.
Bone Bash:
Purchase tickets at www.tinyurl.com/2016CLTBoneBash for a ghoulishly great time. Carmel Country Club, 4735 Carmel Road, Charlotte. 704-945-9630. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Talks & Readings
Matters of Grave Importance:
Take a glimpse into the past, present and future of local cemetery history with local historian and preservation expert, Jason Harpe. Jason will give visitors an intimate look at historic cemetery preservation, and will demonstrate live preservation techniques in the Polk Family Cemetery. Jason will also hold an extensive discussion session, during which participants may share their individual cemetery preservation experiences or questions. This is an outdoor event, so participants should wear appropriate clothing. Admission: Seniors: $5 plus tax; students/seniors: $2 plus tax James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Nature
Farmers Market:
Fresh vegetables, fruit, berries, herbs and plants. Village at Robinson Farm, 8410 Rea Road, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 29.
Animals Like Halloween Too!:
Some animals wear scary “costumes” all year long and others can change colors to hide. Learn about the colorful adaptations that allow animals to keep safe, scare away predators and stay alive. Registration is required. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 11 a.m. Oct. 27.
Hike for Healing:
There will be stops along the way for connecting moments. Must be able to walk up to 2.5 miles on uneven terrain. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Elementary School, 10801 Park Road Extension, Charlotte. 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
The Backcountry Environment:
Learning the history of ecological change and instilling an appreciation of nature is key to creating future environmental stewards. This program teaches students about how people in the past interacted with the environment, while also incorporating what they can do today to engage with and protect the natural world. Over the course of this three-hour program, students will make their way through four stations and learn about recycling, mapmaking, creeks, and famous naturalists. Each station features educational materials and an engaging craft. $10 per student, $20 for families. Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte. 704-568-1774. www.charlottemuseum.org. 1-4 a.m. Oct. 27.
Creepy Crawly Bug Hunt:
Come learn about the creepy crawlies of McDowell Nature Preserve. Find out what is an insect and then go on a bug hunt for all the creepy crawlies of the forest. Registration is required. Please wear appropriate attire for hiking. Free. www.parkandrec.com. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. 3 p.m. Oct. 28.
Hoot n Howl/Owl Prowl:
Celebrating the traditional Dia de Los Muertos, we’ll be remembering extinct species with Calaveras (poems/epitaphs), making paper flowers, engaging in traditional face painting and exploring the sugar skull tradition. We’ll also include some Halloween games and crafts including a costume contest, pumpkin painting, Trick or Treating and making paper plate skeletons. Then take a walk through the woods to search for owls living inside of Latta Plantation Nature Preserve. Free with paid admission to the Raptor Trail. Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Road, Huntersville. 704-875-6521. www.carolinaraptorcenter.org. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Whoo are our Owls?:
How many owls have you seen? How many have you heard? Ever wanted to know more about them? Together, we will learn about their silent flight and their awesome hearing and sight. We will even dissect an owl pellet and learn about how they eat their meals whole. Join us as we learn about our owls. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Backcountry Environment:
Learning the history of ecological change and instilling an appreciation of nature is key to creating future environmental stewards. This program teaches students about how people in the past interacted with the environment, while also incorporating what they can do today to engage with and protect the natural world. Over the course of this three-hour program, students will make their way through four different stations and learn about recycling, mapmaking, creeks, and famous naturalists. Each station features educational materials and an engaging craft. $10 per child, $20 for families. Charlotte Museum of History, 3500 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte. 704-568-1774. www.charlottemuseum.org. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 29.
Beautiful Bats!:
Between vampire bats and their reputation as “flying mice,” bats have a bad reputation. The day before Halloween is a perfect time to get acquainted with these incredible and beneficial mammals. Join us to learn about the bat behind the beast. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 30.
Budding Adventures:
Calling all kids and parents: Discover what fall has in store at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more, learn about animals and plants in the preserve. To register, call 704-432-6460. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 10-11 a.m. Oct. 31.
Comments