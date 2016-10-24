Matthews
Halloween: The town will celebrate Halloween with two events this weekend.
The Not-So-Spooky Halloween, for ages 10 and younger, happens Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., in Matthews Stumptown Park, 120 South Trade Street. Activities include carnival games, candy prizes, a bounce house, obstacle course, carnival rides, DJ, clowns, face painters, and a costume parade. No admission charge.
Older kids and adults can check out Matthews Haunted Trails Oct. 27-30, 6-10 p.m. each night, at the Connector Trail behind the Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell Street. Ages 10 and older. Cost is $3 per person.
Details: 704-321-7275 or visit matthewsfun.com.
South Charlotte
Veterans Day breakfast: Veterans and their spouses from throughout the area are invited for a hearty meal in recognition and appreciation of their service.
The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Tim Hudson. Music will be provided by by Bill Cummings. The cost is $6. 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Crown Room. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com/veterans.
Charlotte
Duke Mansion: Bring your sweetie or friends to a casino night and Halloween celebration Oct 28 at The Duke Mansion.
There will be food and drink from Chef Harrison Booth, and dance music from the house band. You also can bid on trips, jewelry and other treasures at the silent auction. Tickets are $75 per person ($25 is tax deductible). Book yours at www.biddingforgood.com/DukeMansion or call 704/714-4453. The event is at 8 p.m. Duke Mansion is at 400 Hermitage Road.
Animal safety
Halloween: It’s Halloween season and pets often find it truly scary.
K.C. Theisen, director of pet care issues for The Humane Society of the United States, warns that “the things that make Halloween a treat for people — noises, smells, trick-or-treaters at the door and people in costumes — can overwhelm many pets.” And some elements of Halloween can be dangerous.
Theisen’s advice to pet owners is simple: “While you’re enjoying the fun, make sure your pets have a safe haven in a room where they can feel safe, comfortable and relaxed—and that they are tucked away from any hazards.”
