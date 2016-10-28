Pets for adoption, Oct. 28, 2016: Come see me, please, and take me home

Many pets, primarily cats and dogs, are available for adoption through Humane Societies and rescues. Here are some in your region.
Learn more
Contact the Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave., Charlotte. 704-377-0534. www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Learn more
If you are interested in these or other pets available for adoption with Carolina PAWS, visit www.carolinapaws.com, call 704-916-9138 or email adopt@carolinapaws.com.
Learn more
Companion Parrots Re-homed is located at Parrot University, 321 S. Polk St., Pineville. To see more birds, get adoption information and learn how you can help, please visit www.companionparrots.org. 704-889-2325.
Learn more
If you are interested in these pets or others available, email cabarrushumanesociety@gmail.com. View pets and more at www.cabarrushumanesociety.org.
Learn more
Humane Society Adoption Center, 110 Robinson Road (At N.C. 150 and Robinson Road near Big Daddy’s restaurant), Mooresville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. 704-663-3330. Visit www.iredellhumane.org to see animals available or to complete an adoption application.
Learn more
To meet or adopt a pet, visit the Cornelius Animal Shelter. This shelter also needs active kennel attendants and administrative volunteers. If you are older than 18 and are interested, contact Cornelius Animal Control at 704-237-3602 or visit the shelter at 19110 Meridian St., Cornelius. www.corneliuspd.org.
Comments