The most recent group to get Scouting’s highest honor

Here is the most recent list of Eagle Scouts. Information was submitted by the Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts of America. The information includes name, troop number, troop sponsor and parents’ names. In some cases the Eagle Scout submitted a brief description of his project.
Parker Martin Claus, Troop 140, Cross Crown Lutheran Church, Matthews, Paul and Dena Claus.
Steven Michael Mazur, Troop 97, St. Mark Catholic Church, Huntersville, Steve and Tricia Mazur.
Justin Xavier Frazier, Troop 107, University Park Baptist Church, Charlotte, L. Moses Frazier.
Lennon Alexander Withrow, Troop 118, St. Stephen United Methodist Church, Charlotte, Chris and Thaedra Withrow.
John Alexander McCaskey, Troop 72, Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cornelius, John and Laura McCaskey.
Steven Turley Buckner, Troop 406, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Carmel Ward, Waxhaw, Timothy Buckner.
Dylan Caleb Fox, Troop 19, Huntersville Presbyterian Church, Matt and Donna Fox.
James Allen Allison, Troop 49, Back Creek ARP Church, Charlotte, Georgia and Wayne Allen.
Corey Robert O'Connor, Troop 23, Christ United Methodist Church, Charlotte, Sean O'Connor.
Lawrence Christopher O’Connor, Troop 23, Christ United Methodist Church, Charlotte, Sonya O'Connor.
Wesley Lane Joyner, Troop 35, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Mint Hill, Keith Joyner.
Michael Robert Kierce, Troop 119, South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church, Robert and June Kierce.
Jacob Cole Hutchinson, Troop 39, Matthews United Methodist Church, Dave and Lee Hutchinson.
William Mundy Reap III, Troop 116, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Charlotte, Anne and Bill Reap.
Roger Stephen Davis Gebhart, Troop 55, Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, Roger and Jamey Gebhart.
Project: I built an outdoor class room for the middle school of Covenant Day School in Matthews. The class room consisted of six benches, a leader table and leader bench, and a board for a black/white board.
I learned how to lead and manage a project for the benefit of others.
Alfred Bernard Shuford III, Troop 65, Philadelphia Presbyterian Church, Mint Hill, Al Shuford.
Project: My Eagle Scout Project was to update the instrument storage cabinets in Independence High School’s band room.
Not sure when the last time ANYTHING in the band room was touched, so I decided doors were the most vital. Previously, the doors were made out of particle board which received plenty of “love” over the years. The new doors are made of black melamine which is resistant to pencil markings, black markers as well as scratch-proof.
The doors provide security for the instruments stored within the room but also renews the feeling of both modernization and cleanliness.
I learned that even the simplest of projects can turn out to be an ordeal. Keep the sight of your vision.
Take it one step at a time. After all, who eats an elephant in one whole bite?
