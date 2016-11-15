Welcome to South Charlotte News, the newsletter

Today The Charlotte Observer is publishing, in newsletter form, it’s newest edition of South Charlotte News.
Each week you will receive community news from areas such as Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, SouthPark and suburban areas around the southern outerbelt.
We published our final print edition of community news on Nov. 9. Over the years, reader habits have changed and now we are adjusting based on those habits. If you haven’t already, you can signup now to receive this newsletter.
Go to:
http://signup-clt-observer.epiodata.com/subscriber/index.html?newsletter=community-south-charlotte
This newsletter will keep many of the features you’ve come to look for. There will be a “Happening nearby” calendar where you can publish your upcoming events. That’s a service we offer where you type in the information yourself. We’ll also publish news about churches in your area.
However, strong emphasis will be on providing news you don’t see anywhere else. We’ll provide news about important issues from your area, some features from schools and school sports, and people who live near you.
You also will see more community news in the daily Charlotte Observer and online. You can go to either charlotteobserver.com or www.charlotteobserver.com/southcharlotte.
If you have questions, contact me Cliff Harrington at 704-358-6048 or send email to charrington@charlotteobserver.com.
Comments