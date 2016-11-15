South Charlotte area prep teams finish strong

Marvin Ridge girls tennis team repeat: The Marvin Ridge girls’ tennis team won their second straight, 3A state title on Nov. 12 with 5-0 win over Union Pines at Burlington Tennis center.
The Mavericks’ No. 1 sophomore, Ella Imhof, was named MVP, but Marvin Ridge also got wins from Rachel Zubrinsky, Sophie Imhof, Rebecca Mastrangelo and Hannah Scott, while Ainsley Zubrinksy was leading her match when they clinched the 5-0 win. The team won 146 of the 154 matches played this season and didn’t lose an individual match in playoff run, outscoring opponents 27 matches to none.
The Marvin Ridge girls (16-0 this year) are a combined 33-2 in the last two seasons.
Porter Ridge boys’ soccer defense: The Porter Ridge boys soccer team’s defense has been dominant all season, allowing nine goals in 27 games. The Pirates are 25-0-2.
Seniors, Eric Brewer (center back) and Miguel Elcorrobarrutia (center back), Damon Brown (right back) and Matthew Kraft (left back) and junior goalkeeper, Julio Rangel, have led the way for a group that has not allowed a goal in the playoffs so far.
“To shut down teams like South Mecklenburg, the way we have all season has been amazing,” Porter Ridge soccer coach Ron Ladimir said. “You’ve got to want to play defense, take pride in it. This group does all the little things that make a big difference.”
South Mecklenburg boys soccer seniors: The South Mecklenburg boys soccer team’s season didn’t end the way they wanted. The defending 4A state champions lost at Porter Ridge (Nov. 12) in the 4A state quarterfinals.
But it didn’t take away from the remarkable run the Sabres have had the last two years. The 2017 senior class led South Meck to a 46-3-3 record in that span.
The offense scored 120 goals this season, just four short of the school record (124 in 2015). The defense recorded 18 shutouts, topping the school record of 12 that was set last season.
South Meck seniors, Ethan DeSilva (16 goals, 31 assists) and Reed Hunnicutt (21 goals, 13 assists) led the way for their class and team this season.
Joe Piacesi, Queens Grant boys’ soccer, sr.: The Queens Grant forward set the school record for goals scored in a season (26) and career (69) earlier this month with a score in both of the Stallions’ playoff wins over Atkins (2-1 on Nov. 8) and North Moore (2-0 on Nov. 10).
Queens Grant (18-5-2) made it to the 1A state quarterfinals before falling to Bishop McGuinness, 1-0 (Nov. 12).
Brett Swilling, United Faith boys basketball, jr.: The Falcons’ 6-foot-6 forward helped his team to a 2-0 start scoring 47 points and grabbing 13 rebounds combined in victories over Charlotte United Christian and Wesley Christian (Ky).
Swilling started his week with 20 points and five rebounds in a 69-62 win over Charlotte United Christian, Nov. 8.
He finished strong as Swilling had 27 points and eight rebounds in the Falcons’ 72-71 win over Wesley Christian in the Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Greensboro Day on Nov. 11.
In that game, Swilling hit a three-point to tie the game and send it into overtime. Then, with his team down one, Swilling stole the ball with 5.7 seconds left and went the length of the court to score the game-winning layup.
Devon Dotson, Providence Day boys basketball, jr.: Providence Day guard, Devon Dotson helped the Chargers to a 2-0 start with a strong performance at the Phenom Hoops’ Challenge at Greensboro Day.
Dotson, 6-foot-2, scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had six assists Nov. 11 in a 80-76 overtime win over Bishop Sullivan. The next night, Dotson went toe-to-toe with University of North Carolina commit, Greenfield School’s Coby White, netting 19 points with seven rebounds and four assists in a 65-57 win.
Dotson, who was named MVP of both games, got a lot of help from his backcourt mate, junior Trey Wertz (6-foot-5), who averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists for the weekend.
Kamil Chapman, Comenius (Fort Mill) boys basketball, sr.: Chapman, a 6-foot point guard, got off to a big start, netting 39 points in the season opening win over Forest Trail Academy on Nov. 11. He also had 18 points in a narrow loss (87-81) to Charlotte Basketball Academy Nov. 12.
Lake Norman Charter girls tennis team 3-peat: The Lake Norman Charter girls’ tennis teams continued its historic run by winning the 2A state championship.
They notched a 5-3 win over North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM) on Nov. 12 at Burlington Tennis Center.
The Knights (16-0 this year) have now won 51 straight matches dating back to their last loss Oct. 30, 2013, to Salisbury in the 2A West Regional finals. They won 98 of their last 06 matches
Lake Norman Charter junior, Olivia Archer, led the way again. She earned the 2A state championship match’s Most valuable Player award, not losing a game in singles or doubles play in the final. Archer also won the 2A state singles title. She did not lose a set all season.
But the Knights’ success was a team effort as senior Lauren Loveless, junior Lauren Bush, sophomores Zoe Panizza and Annie Thomas, and freshman Nithya Sampath made big contributions.
“I am so proud of this team and all their hard work,” Lake Norman Charter girls’ tennis coach, Jennifer Connell said. “Winning one or two state championships is amazing, but three is the best. We have a lot of individual talent on this team, but it is our teamwork that wins state championships.”
Evan Ashbrook (sr.)/A.J. Whisenant (jr.), Hough boys’ soccer: The Hough boys’ soccer forward duo has led the Huskies to 13 straight wins. Ashbrook (23 goals this season) had five goals and an assist in Hough’s three playoff wins last week over North Mecklenburg, Page and T.C. Roberson. Whisenant (26 goals this season) had five goals and two assists in the same three games.
Noah McLeod, Community School of Davidson, sr., soccer: Two weeks ago, the Community School of Davidson goalkeeper was forced to miss the last four games of the regular season with mononucleosis.
McLeod returned for the playoffs, where he has allowed only one goal in four postseason games. McLeod has three shutouts, including a 3-0 win over Thomas Jefferson Academy, which had beaten the Spartans Oct. 24, when McLeod was out. McLeod has 12 shutouts this season.
Connor Hahn, Lake Norman Charter, jr., soccer: The Lake Norman Charter forward scored two big goals for the Knights as they beat Surry Central (3-1 on Nov. 10) and upset Newton Conover (2-1 on Nov. 12). Hahn leads his team with 22 goals and 11 assists this season.
Jakai Brewton, Carolina International (Concord) boys’ basketball, sr.: The Comets point guard started his season with a bang, 31 points in the 75-32 season-opening win over Langtree Charter. Brewton, 6-foot-1, followed that up with a 24-point performance in a 59-28 victory over Noble Academy.
Shamicah Sturdivant, Sugar Creek girls basketball, jr.: The 5-foot-8 junior guard led the Wildcats to a historic 51-28 victory over Piedmont Charter in the Sugar Creek Charter girls basketball teams’ first-ever game as a varsity squad.
Sugar Creek, who only scored 14 points in the first half, was actually down nine points (23-14) at the break. But Sturdivant led the comeback, scoring 22 points (17 in the second half), grabbing four rebounds, dishing three assists with three steals and two blocks.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: jayedwardsjr23@gmail.com.
Comments