When will I-485 commuters in South Charlotte get relief?

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith Pause

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:40 Cam Newton following 20-17 loss to Chiefs

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

2:10 Steve Clifford at shootaround