School news Nov. 29, 2016: Ballantyne, Pineville, Mint Hill, Matthews, SouthPark, Cotswold

Providence Day school
Construction: Students, faculty and staff will be given the opportunity to sign their name to a 25-foot steel beam that will be permanently installed in the school's new Academic Center, which is under construction on campus.
Once signed, the beam will be mounted by the steel erector near the east end of the second floor, where it will be visible until it is sprayed with fire-proofing and covered by a brick facade the week of Dec. 5.
Preschool
Food packing: Kiddie Academy of Charlotte-Blakeney, partnered with Servants with a Heart by hosting a food packing event to provide 50,000 meals to children in need. The preschool hosted a food packing event on Nov. 5 at their school in Blakeney. Children of all ages participated by filling bags, packing and decorating the boxes. The result of the event was to provide enough meals to feed 150 children for a year. David Willis is the franchise owner.
