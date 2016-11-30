Light up the 2016 Christmas season at these town events in south Charlotte

Throughout south Charlotte, the light poles are decked and the wreaths are hung. Now Santa is making plans to attend town tree lightings and other community festivities across the area. Join your friends and neighbors and check out one (or more!) of these events to kick off your holiday season in a fun (and free!) way:
Matthews: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3-6 p.m. Tree lighting with pyrotechnics and other festivities on the Town Hall Green, 232 Matthews Station St., Matthews, 28105. Activities include crafts for kids, carriage rides, entertainment, caricature artists, food vendors, interactive displays, photos, Santa and more. For information visit www.matthewsnc.gov or call 704-321-7275.
Millbridge Community Holiday Tour: Saturday, Dec. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tour the community, 1401 Millbridge Parkway, Waxhaw, 28173, by foot, car or horse drawn carriage to view the lights and decorations. More than 4,000 luminarias will decorate the covered bridge at the entrance to the community. Activities include holiday-theme crafts, Santa, and a photographer on hand to capture all the fun. For information call 704-843-3190.
Mint Hill: Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Tree lighting in front of Mint Hill Town Hall, 4430 Mint Hill Village Lane, Mint Hill, 28227. Activities include a performance by Queens Grant High School chorus, tree lighting, cookies and hot chocolate and a visit from Santa. Bring your camera for Santa pics. Bring a gender neutral toy to support the Mint Hill Police Department’s toy drive. For information visit www.minthill.com or call 704-545-9726.
Pineville: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3-5:30 p.m. Tree lighting and other festivities in downtown, Pineville, 28134. Activities from 3-5 p.m. include kids crafts, train rides, candy cane hunt, hot chocolate, s’mores and more. Snow if weather permits. Visit downtown merchants and vote for your favorite decorated Christmas tree. Santa arrives on a fire truck at 5:30 p.m. to light the tree. For information visit www.pinevillenc.net or call 704-889-2400.
Waxhaw: Friday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m. Holiday Festival of Lights Ceremony in downtown Waxhaw, 28173. The Christmas season will kick off in Waxhaw with the downtown transforming into a winter wonderland with over 500,000 lights. Enjoy a live Christmas concert and a visit with Santa. For information visit www.waxhaw.com or call 704-843-2195 ext. 226.
Weddington: Friday, Dec. 2, 5-7 p.m. Tree lighting at Weddington Town Hall, 1924 Weddington Road, 28104. Enjoy music and entertainment by local school children and church groups hot chocolate and cookies. For information call 704-846-2709 or visit www.townofweddington.com.
Melinda Johnston is a freelance writer: melinda-johnston@carolina.rr.com.
