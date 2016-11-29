Happening nearby: Nov. 30-Dec.6, 2016, in Ballantyne, Pineville, Matthews, SouthPark, Cotswold

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Music
A Cappella Christmas:
Kick off the holiday season with a joyful musical performance by the award-winning Charlotte A Cappella Show Chorus and special guests, the Gold Standard Chorus, and Zero Hour Quartet. You will hear many of your favorite holiday songs, along with several new songs that are destined to become classics. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Providence Presbyterian Church, 10140 Providence Church Lane, Charlotte. 704-846-1079. 2-3:30 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Providence Chamber Music Series:
The Chancel Choir of Providence United Methodist Church, conducted by Director of Music Ministries Adam M. Ward, DMA and accompanied by a full orchestra, will present Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (Parts I, II, and III). Free. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 4.
Celtic Thunder’s Emmet Cahill Presents “Christmas in Ireland”:
Emmet Cahill, Irish tenor and principal vocalist with the world-renowned Irish music show Celtic Thunder, will present a concert of seasonal favorites and share many of his childhood Christmas memories in “Christmas in Ireland.” Song selections include Christmas classics such as “Ave Maria,” “O Holy Night” and “Panis Angelicus” as well as holiday hymns “Silent Night” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” $10. Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte. 704-376-3695. www.myersparkpres.org. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6.
Theater
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’: A Live Radio Play:
A holiday classic, performed by The Pineville Players, come to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Regular - $15, Seniors/Students - $13, Groups of 10 or more - $12. The Hut, 413 Johnston Drive, Pineville. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
‘Beauty And The Beast’:
Join the cast and crew of JSTAGE as they perform live Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor who turns out to be a prince. $12 advance; $15 at door. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3.
‘Hansel and Gretel: A Sweet Christmas Tradition’:
A fairy tale comes to life in this beloved children’s opera by German composer Engelbert Humperdinck. After getting lost in the woods, Hansel and Gretel are captured by an evil witch who turns children into gingerbread. Can they work together to escape before it’s their turn? Sung in English. Presented by the Little Opera Company of Charlotte. $10 adults, children free. Sardis Baptist Church, 5811 Sardis Road, Charlotte. sardisbaptistcharlotte.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Special Event
Cell Phone Drive for Cell Phones For Soldiers:
Through Nov. 30. Mark Antonich Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., 8832 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. 704-944-2080. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
Speedway Christmas:
Speedway Christmas will have over 3,000,000 lights with a new and greatly improved lights-to-music drive-thru section along the 3.5-mile course. Open every Thursday-Sunday and all Christmas week, the Christmas Village includes a petting zoo, Bethlehem village, horse-drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, and more. In addition, come see Christmas classics like “A Christmas Story” and “Frozen” on a giant 16,000-square-foot high-definition TV. $15 per car and up. Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Parkway S., Concord. 704-455-3200. www.charlottemotorspeedway.com. 6-10 p.m. Dec. 1.
Learn to Square Dance:
Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1.
Chocolate and Wine — That’s Amore:
Get ready to sip, taste and make with an Italian twist. The Secret Chocolatier and Nada’s Italy Tours are co-hosting “Chocolate and Wine — That’s Amore: Sip Taste & Make with an Italian Twist to kick off the holiday season.” Participate in a hands-on bark making class and enjoy chocolate tasting alongside a variety of Italian wines. $25 per person. The Secret Chocolatier, 11318 N. Community House Road, Charlotte. 704-323-8178. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1.
4th Annual Charlotte Nativity Festival:
The fourth Annual Charlotte Nativity Festival is a free, family-friendly event for the community where hundreds of creches from around the world will be on display, as well as Christmas musical performances by various school, community, and church groups. There is also a family activity room where children can make crafts and families can dress up as nativity characters and pose in a nativity scene. New this year: a “Life of Christ” art display. Free. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5815 Carmel Road, Charlotte. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Lipstick Queen in Charlotte:
Beauty entrepreneur Poppy King will introduce Lipstick Queen’s breakthrough fall launch, the Smokey Lip Kit. JoinKing at for expert tips. Free. ULTA Cotswold, 236 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Jingle All the Way 5K:
Join the Mint Hill Police Department’s 1st Annual Jingle All the Way 5K Run/Walk to benefit the MHPD Volunteer and Explorer Programs. Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park, 8850 Fairview Road, Mint Hill. 704-545-9726. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 3.
3rd Annual FROZEN Breakfast Affair:
Children and families will have the opportunity to take photos, dance, music and other surprises. Free parking on site. $45. Regal Theatre 5, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte. 8:30-10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 3.
Holiday Music with the Myers Park Consort:
During this family program, the Myers Park Consort, led by harpist and singer Julie Harris, will play a variety of historical and modern holiday tunes. The Consort will feature a number of historical instruments, including the dulcimer and the bouzouki. The Consort will also provide historical context centering on the music and instruments they feature. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Adult Coloring Book Talk:
Learn about the benefits of coloring for adults. A selection of coloring books and resources will be available for you try or bring your own. Also preview the new 3D coloring app, Quiver, to bring your pictures to life. We’ll have cookies & cocoa/coffee. Adults. Limited spaces. Please register by calling 704-416-5000 or online at CM Library calendar http://www.cmlibrary.org/event/37066-book-talks-adult-coloring. Free; open to all. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — Matthews, 230 Matthews Station St., Matthews. 704-416-5000. www.cmlibrary.org. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3.
Caring Santa:
Caring Santa is a private event designed for children and young adults with special needs and their families to have an opportunity to visit Santa and have their photos taken. SouthPark has made necessary adjustments to the environment to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs of children of all abilities for this special event. The event will be held during private mall hours in Center Court. In order to provide a calmer sensory-friendly environment, families are asked to enter the West Plaza Entrance between The Container Store & California Pizza Kitchen. Guests can register in advance on Eventbrite. SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 704-364-4411. www.southpark.com. 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 4.
Talks & meetings
GriefShare-Carmel Baptist Church:
It hurts to lose someone. Have you lost someone you love? Don’t go through the grieving process alone. We are offering a GriefShare small group Bible study on Wednesday evenings starting September 14th at 6:15 pm in the Conference Room next to the Counseling Center.GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Please email David Dixon at davidd@carmelbaptist.org if you are planning to attend. There is a $15 cost to cover the GriefShare Workbook. Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews. 6:15 p.m. Nov. 30.
Lifelong Learning:
Join Rabbi Ezring as he welcomes various academics, religious leaders and notable figures from the Charlotte community to Temple Israel to discuss topics of interest, and concern, in today’s world. Nov. 30: Evangelicals and the Jews - Leader: David Chadwick (Senior Pastor, Forest Hill Church). Dec. 7: Boycott, Divest and Sanction - Leader: Zach Gerger. Free for Temple Israel members, and $36 for others. Please call the Clergy office at704-362-2796 to register or for information. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 8-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
4x4CLT - Poetry+Art Poster Release Party:
Join us for Charlotte Lit’s fourth and final 4x4CLT Poetry+Art Poster Release Party of 2016. December’s launch party will include readings from December’s 4x4 poets Morri Creech and Richard Garcia, and a talk by December 4x4 artist Robert Langford about his art work. Free, registration requested. Robert Langford Studio, 720 Governor Morrison St., Charlotte. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Another Broken Egg, 3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 980-207-2582. www.anotherbrokenegg.com. 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m. Dec. 2.
Disabled Veteran Free Membership:
The Charlotte Wood Working Club is offering one year free membership for disabled veterans. Free. Charlotte Woodworkers Association, 1208 Salem Drive, Charlotte. charlottewoodworkers.org. Dec. 3 and 5.
Crossing the Border to the Courtroom: The Central American Crisis:
Attorneys Atenas Burrola, director of the Immigration Law Clinic of the Latin American Coalition, and Maureen Abell, staff attorney with Legal Services of Southern Piedmont, will discuss the multiple challenges faced by immigrants who have fled violence in Central America in recent years and what can be done to help them. Hosted by the Charlotte Chapter of the ACLU of North Carolina, co-sponsors include Latin American Coalition, Legal Services of Southern Piedmont, Immigrant Solidarity Committee of Charlotte and Familias Unidas. Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte, 234 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 4.
Job Search Support Group:
Christians in Career Transition (CICT) is a ministry providing support for those out of work, about to be and/or under-employed. Learn the proper methods for a successful job search and how to overcome issues. Meet at St. Matthew Church ’s New Life Center building in Room 132 for two hours of dialogue on the subject. No cost and no reservation needed. For more info, contact Jack Rueckel at 704-341-8449. Free. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte. www.stmatthewcatholic.org. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5.
Emotions Anonymous Meeting:
12-Step group for emotional instability. Free. www.namilexington.org/support/family-support-groups/. Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte. 704-364-1234. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 5.
Plants as Medicine:
Discover the medicinal magic of herbs and essential oils. Learn how to use and incorporate them into your daily routine to optimize your health. We will discuss some common backyard plants to add to your medicine cabinet along some hands on medicine making. Remedies will be available for purchase. Free. Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Nature
Holiday Arrangements with the Charlotte Garden Club:
Pat McCall, floral designer at Charlotte’s The Blossom Shop, will prepare attendees for the holidays at this “Holiday Arrangements” event. Programs are open to the public with refreshments provided 30 minutes in advance of the start time. For information visit charlottegardenclub.org Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 5.
Family Campfire:
Come join McDowell Nature staff as we warm up next to a roaring family campfire. Learn how to light a fire as well as fire safety. We will enjoy s’mores. Registration required. Dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
Where do all the Animals Go?:
Join a McDowell Nature educator in uncovering the mystery of the missing animals! Prepare for an observational hike that will take us less than a mile so we can solve this mystery. Registration is required. This hike qualifies for our 100 mile hike club. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 4-5 p.m. Dec. 3.
The Secret Lives of Reedy Creek’s Animals:
Have you ever wondered about the animals in the nature center exhibits? Ever thought about what they eat, how they feel, or where they live in the wild? If so, this program is for you. Get up close and personal with some of the animals while learning all about them. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 3.
Celtic Heritage Christmas:
Join us this holiday season for wonder and merriment as we celebrate this home now known as Historic Rosedale Plantation. The oldest frame house in Charlotte is well known for having Scotch-Irish roots. The home will be open to explore and there will be music, and entertainment included. Food and beverages will also be available. $15. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Tails on the Trail:
Join us for an “urban hike” along the Carolina Thread Trail and Mecklenburg County’s Stewart Creek Greenway. “Tails on the Trail” is a dog-friendly, rain-or-shine event that’s free and open to all. Blue Blaze Beer specials at all stops, a chance to win prizes and a $50 Jesse Brown’s Gift Card, microchip checkpoint for the pups from Animal Care and Control, guided by volunteers from the Carolina Thread Trail. GoGoKu food truck will be onsite at Blue Blaze Brewing serving up Asian fusion style food. Free. Blue Blaze Brewing, 528 South Turner Ave., Charlotte. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Fireside Roast and “Night Tree” Story:
Come roast a marshmallow, make a s’more and enjoy a wonderful story around the campfire. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. All ages. $2. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Bird Walk: Coots, Ducks, and More:
Winter is almost here and birds are settling in to their cold-weather routines. We will walk, look and listen for winter resident birds, including waterfowl found on Lake Wylie. Bring or borrow binoculars. Registration is required. This hike qualifies for our 100 mile hike club. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 mile on paved, easy terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 5.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story, the group will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 5.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly two-hour meeting of fellowship, education and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. Dec. 1.
Art
Afterschool Art Club Ages 6-8 at the Mint:
Join us for creative art-making on Wednesday afternoons as we venture into the museum for inspiration, and create projects in the studios. Students who are 6-8 years will develop artistic skills, explore a variety of materials. Registration required. Tuition per eight-week session: $160 ($120 Mint members). Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
Afterschool Art Club Ages 9-12 at the Mint:
Join us for creative art-making on Wednesday afternoons as we venture into the museum for inspiration, and create projects in the studios. Students will develop artistic skills, explore a variety of materials. Registration required. Tuition per eight-week session: $160 ($120 Mint members). Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
Kim Keever & Felicia van Bork:
Jerald Melberg Gallery presents two solo exhibitions: Large-scale photographs by Kim Keever, who meticulously constructs miniature topographies in a 200-gallon tank, which he fills with water and brings to life with colored lights and the dispersal of pigment. Monotype collages by Felicia van Bork, which she assembles from torn and cut pieces of her own monotype prints. The contrasting fragments evoke natural vistas, often populated by non-objective protagonists. Free admission. Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6.
Beginning Watercolor class:
This class especially geared to beginning watercolor artists will begin with the basics of paper, paint, brushes and what happens when we work with water. Students will receive a combination each week of demonstration time and one-on-one assistance. New projects begin every few weeks. This class will be ongoing on Wednesday mornings. $125 per month. Nancy Couick Studios and Gallery, 10100 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte. 704-541-6944. www.nancycouick.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
Featured Artist: John Huneycutt “Silver Wings Wet Plate Portraits”:
Photography by 2015’s Best of Show Winner at Charlotte Fine Art Gallery. Gallery Exhibit on Display November 15-December 16, 2016, Opening Reception Saturday November 19, 5-8pm. Meet the Artist! Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30.
Watercolor 101: Botanicals:
Advanced registration required. Please visit ModernCraftCollective.com to register. $45. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1.
Family // Ceramic Gingerbread House Workshop:
Finished kiln fired pieces will be available for pick up the following week. $50 / 1 adult and up to 2 children to make one gingerbread house together. Advance registration required. Visit www.smallhandsbigart.com to register. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3.
Family // Ceramic Santa Cookie Plate + Milk Mug:
Finished kiln fired pieces will be available for pick up the following week. $50 / 1 adult and up to 2 children to make one gingerbread house together. Advance registration required. Visit www.smallhandsbigart.com to register. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Ceramic Ornament + Gift Tag Workshop:
$45, register with a friend and each save 10 percent. $45/person. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5.
