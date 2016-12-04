A little straw warms a long way ... hot diggitty dog!

Baby, it’s cold outside. The Humane Society of Charlotte changed that tune for some dogs who are kept outside during the winter.
Humane Society of Charlotte staff and volunteers spent a day delivering straw to 325 dogs in need of a little bit of extra warmth for the upcoming winter months.
HSC held a special “Warmth for the Winter” Straw Drive to raise funds for the community outreach project on Dec. 3. As part of the project, HSC staff also made sure enclosures were in good shape and secure, according to an email from Donna B. Ragan, director of marketing and public relations at the Humane Society of Charlotte.
The same type of project is held during the summer, when HSC delivers and installs tarps for dogs that are in outdoor enclosures without enough shade.
Want to help?
To learn more about HSC’s Community Outreach programs, visit humanecharlotte.org, “in the community,” or click this link http://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/hsc-in-the-community/outreach-program/.
Comments