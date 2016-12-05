School news in Ballantyne, Cotswold, Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill: Dec. 5, 2016

If you would like to have an announcement in School news, send your news release and photos to mynews@charlotteosberver.com.
Butler High School
Army JROTC Program: On Dec. 12, a battalion awards day will be held during which U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, 12th District NC, will present the program with a flag flown at the Capitol to honor the Rmy JROTC’s commitment to motivate young people to be better citizens.
St. Gabriel Catholic School
Collecting food for those in need: Students in grades kindergarten through fifth collected food items for the Catholic Charities Dioceses of Charlotte’s food pantry the week before the Thanksgiving. More than 1,200 items were collected and delivered for Charlotte families in need.
“I challenged the students to bring in two items each, and that was definitely accomplished,” said Principal Michele Snoke. “We know it only makes a dent in what’s needed, but we hope many in our area had a happy Thanksgiving because of it.”
Employees of Catholic Charities and St. Gabriel’s fifth-grade Student Council loaded the items into cars and vans before delivery.
“Seeing all of this food we collected for hungry people makes me really proud,” said fourth-grader Avery Cooper. “I hope they loved their Thanksgiving dinner!”
