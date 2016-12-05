Come see me, please, and take me home: Dec. 5, 2016

Tommy is a handsome, 8-year-old, flat-coated retriever mix. Tommy is a sweet and cuddly boy. He can be shy at first, but warms up once he gets to know you. This endearing boy is was abandoned at a local shelter and now is safe in his foster home. Tommy is house-trained and walks great on leash. He is a gentle boy who is good with children and other dogs. Tommy loves to go on walks and equally loves to hang out with his person. His foster is working on basic commands and says he is eager to please and doing well. If you are looking for a companion then Tommy is the boy for you. He currently weighs 60 pounds and is current on vaccines, neutered and micro-chipped.
Carolina PAWS
Sadie is a 2-year-old pit bull terrier who was recently picked up as a stray. She has a gray coat with a white patch on her chest, nose, and on all four feet. Her ears are cute and perky. She is a friendly pup, but will need some training and lots of exercise. Sadie would make a great watch dog and companion. She gets along with some dogs, but not all.
Cornelius Animal Shelter
Shep is a mixed breed shepherd who has been at the shelter for several months. He is about 6 months old, and judging by his feet, he has quite a bit of growing to do. He has handsome tri-color markings and big black eyes. He has lots of energy and would be a great fit for a family who could give him lots of exercise and playtime. Shep is very friendly, but he is a strong, energetic pup and will need some training. Please drop by to meet him.
Cornelius Animal Shelter
Juno is a 5-month-old, sweet tortie girl no loves to purr and is a people lover. She can be seen at the adoption center in Mooresville.
Lake Norman Humane Society
Callie is a beautiful 5-year-old tabby with black, white, and gray markings, and big green eyes. She keeps her living space very clean; is very loving, and purrs when you scratch behind her ears. Callie has been at the shelter for many months and really deserves a loving forever home. Please come by an meet her.
Cornelius Animal Shelter
Lewis is an 8-year-old boxer and Lab mix. He is a lover. Lewis is always ready for a walk, a car ride and a bone to chew on. He is eager to please and likes to snuggle. Lewis makes himself at home pretty quick, too. He is getting along great with his large doggie foster sister, but he is not a fan of cats and other small animals. Lewis is very patient and gentle with everyone. He will always be happy to see you when you get home and he is a wiggle butt when he gets excited. He is fully house- and crate-trained. Lewis is looking for a family to call his own that he can love and protect. He is a very loyal boy. Lewis weighs around 90 pounds and is current on vaccines, neutered and micro-chipped.
Carolina PAWS
Amanda is already a big girl as she turns 1 year old in December. Amanda loves everyone and everything in the world, people, all size dogs, toys, etc. Amanda’s biggest downfall is that she will jump or climb just about any fence to go exploring. She scales a 6-foot chain link fence like it was laying flat on the ground. Because of this, she has spent very little time in a foster home, but she enjoys all the activity and dogs at the adoption center. We believe she would make an awesome agility dog to give her a job, something constructive to do, and tire her out. Amanda requires a home with a very active family.
Lake Norman Humane Society
José is a 9-year-old, Mexican red-headed amazon. He is an outgoing bird who will talk from the moment you walk into the room until you leave. He says “hello,” “bye bye,” and “pretty boy” to name a few.
Companion Parrots Re-homed
Jake is a 28-year-old blue-crowned conure. He does a great “meow” and chatters throughout the day. He will sometimes pick at his feathers, so he needs someone to give him the extra TLC he deserves.
Companion Parrots Re-homed
