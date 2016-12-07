Happening nearby South Charlotte Dec. 7-13, 2016: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Music
Christmas Concert: Christmas Changes Everything:
Calvary Church will present “Christmas Changes Everything,” a musical celebration for the entire family. More than 300 musicians, including the Calvary Choir and Orchestra, plus youth and children’s choirs, will combine for this joyful celebration of the birth of Christ. The event is free and open to everyone. ASL interpretation provided at 6 p.m. Details: www.calvarychurch.com/christmas or call 704.543.1200. Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville—Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-543-1200. www.calvarychurch.com. 9:45 a.m., 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
Theater
Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’:
Join the cast and crew of JSTAGE as they preform live Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor who turns out to be a prince $12/advance; $15/at door. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Special Event
12th Annual Puppies for Patients:
Give blood and share some puppy love with children in area hospitals this holiday season. Join Community Blood Center of the Carolinas for the 12th Annual ’Puppies for Patients’ program through Dec. 31. Donors who give blood during this time will be able to sign a tag that will then be attached to a stuffed toy puppy and delivered to children in area hospitals and care facilities during the holidays. To sign up, visit www.cbcc.us or call 704-972-4700. Free. Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, 4447 S. Blvd., Charlotte. 704-972-4700. www.cbcc.us. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 9, 12 and 13.
Learn to Square Dance:
Looking for something to do? Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet. Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 8.
Historic Cooking Guild:
The ladies of the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration. Free. www.jameskpolk.net. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8.
Holiday Story Time with Dr. MacDonald:
Martha MacDonald will share holiday stories and tales to children and families. MacDonald’s stories will range from folk tales, historical stories, and a diverse array of holiday stories. This story time will be interactive, and will include songs and character role play. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
Talks & meetings
GriefShare-Carmel Baptist Church:
Please email David Dixon at davidd@carmelbaptist.org if you are planning to attend. There is a $15 cost to cover the GriefShare Workbook. 15.00. Carmel Baptist Church, 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road, Matthews. 6:15 p.m. Dec. 7.
Lifelong Learning:
Join Rabbi Ezring as he welcomes various academics, religious leaders and notable figures from the Charlotte community to Temple Israel to discuss topics of interest, and concern, in today’s world. Free for Temple Israel members, and $36 others . Please contact the Clergy office at 704-362-2796 to register or for additional information. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. www.templeisraelinc.org. 8-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Another Broken Egg, 3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 980-207-2582. www.anotherbrokenegg.com. 7:15 a.m.-8:15 a.m. Dec. 9.
Disabled Veteran Free Membership:
The Charlotte Wood Working Club is offering one year free membership for disabled veterans. Free. Charlotte Woodworkers Association, 1208 Salem Drive, Charlotte. charlottewoodworkers.org. Dec. 10.
Second Saturday Divorce Workshop:
This women-only class addresses the legal, financial, and personal issues of a divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way. Trained professionals guide workshop participants to a greater understanding of the confusing divorce process. Divorce can be one of the most challenging decisions you will make but you don’t need to make it alone. $45. secondsaturdaycharlotte.com. Brown Financial Strategies Group, 6000 Fairview Road, Charlotte. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10.
Emotions Anonymous Meeting:
12-Step group for emotional instability. Free. Free. www.namilexington.org/support/family-support-groups/. Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte. 704-364-1234. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 12.
Disabled Veteran Free Membership:
The Charlotte Wood Working Club is offering one year free membership for disabled veterans. Free. Charlotte Woodworkers Association, 1208 Salem Drive, Charlotte. charlottewoodworkers.org. Dec. 12.
Nature
Winter Trees:
Does your little one love construction paper, crayons and glue? Come learn about native North Carolina evergreen trees while you and your preschooler handcraft one of your own using a pinecone. Registration required. Dress to get messy. Parent participation required. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Dec. 7.
Adult Hiking Series: In Between Seasons:
Get up and get active while learning about nature during this 75-minute, adult- only hike through McDowell Nature Preserve. Registration required.Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1-3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Dec. 8.
Track Trails: Nature’s Relationships:
Let’s take a guided nature hike to see what we can find in the McDowell Nature Preserve. Participants will receive the “Nature’s Relationships” guide to aid in exploring our woods in search of local flora and fauna. This hike will cover our new Track Trails program, which is an easy 1.2 mile hike along our trail system. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
2nd Annual Christmas Enchantment in the Garden:
The Mount Holly Community Garden will hold its second Annual Christmas Enchantment in the Garden. The event is free to the public and all are welcome. There will be 52 beautifully decorated garden beds, an appearance by Santa, live music, luminarias, cookies, refreshments and much more. Free. Mount Holly Community Garden, 126 N. Main St., Mount Holly. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9.
Farm Day at Thames Farm:
Farms and Artisans. Open to the public. A great time to shop local for farm raised meats, veggies, baked items, honey, soaps, crafts, home decor, accessories, coffee, quilts, goat cheeses, cheesecakes, jewelry and more. Local Equestrian Demo team performance. See the farm animals and enjoy. Free. Thames Farm, 3510 Catawba River Road, Fort Lawn. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10.
Trail Work Day:
Details: ncparks.gov/crowders-mountain-state-park. Crowders Mountain State Park, 522 Park Office Lane, Kings Mountain. 704-853-5375. www.ncparks.gov. 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Dec. 10.
Greenery Workshop:
We will talk about many types of greenery for the holidays, and you will make and take home a nice bowl of greenery that should last through the season. You will leave knowing how to add your favorite flowers to impress your guests all season long. Jeff, our garden curator, will show how to make a boxwood wreath and garlands for the house. Bring a pair of hand pruners and be ready to work and learn. $25. Historic Rosedale Plantation, 3427 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. 704-335-0325. historicrosedale.org. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 10.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club:
Are you curious about the natural world around you? Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Meet at Clark’s Creek Nature Preserve, 5542 Hucks Road, Charlotte, 28269. Ages 16 and older. Free. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Servicescharmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 10.
Native Plant Society Meeting and Annual Seed Exchange:
Join our local Native Plant Society as we discuss the native wildlife that we share our native plants with. We will also take part in the annual seed exchange and year end wrap up. Bring your native plant seeds (if you have any, not a requirement to join the meeting and take some seeds home) and learn about what we have done this year and what we are planning for next year. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 14 and older. Free. 2-4pm Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter happenings at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather, and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 12.
Nature Coloring n’ Cocoa:
Why are animals the color that they are? You and your little ones can find out during this session of coloring while enjoying hot cocoa — a program for preschoolers and parents to relax, color and learn in the cold winter months. Please indicate any food allergy prior to the meeting. Parent participation required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-10:45 a.m. Dec. 12 and 14.
Artsy Adult Club: Creative Winters:
Crafting can be relaxing and therapeutic, especially when done in a nature center. If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, then this is the class for you. In each class we will have samples of two to three completed projects and provide all the supplies, space and time for you to finish on your own. This is an adult-only class because of the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration required. Dress to craft. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
Art
Beginning watercolor class:
This class especially geared to beginning watercolor artists will begin with the basics of paper, paint, brushes and what happens when we work with water. Students will receive a combination each week of demonstration time and one-on-one assistance. New projects begin every few weeks. This class will be ongoing on Wednesday mornings. $125 per month. Nancy Couick Studios and Gallery, 10100 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte. 704-541-6944. www.nancycouick.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Kim Keever & Felicia van Bork:
Jerald Melberg Gallery presents two solo exhibitions:Large-scale photographs by Kim Keever, who meticulously constructs miniature topographies in a 200-gallon tank, which he fills with water and brings to life with colored lights and the dispersal of pigment. Monotype collages by Felicia van Bork, which she assembles from torn and cut pieces of her own monotype prints. The contrasting fragments evoke natural vistas, often populated by non-objective protagonists. Free admission. Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 12. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 13.
John Huneycutt “Silver Wings Wet Plate Portraits”:
Photography by 2015’s Best of Show Winner at Charlotte Fine Art Gallery on display through Dec. 16. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7.
Escort Your Little Elf, toddler-preschool:
Accompany your child(ren) to paint and be-dazzle to their heart’s content creating one-of-a-kind masterpieces All children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult can accompany up to three children but a 1:1 ratio is suggested). $50. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Handmade gift workshop, ages 5-14, drop off:
Artists rotate through several unique art stations, creating one-of-a-kind handmade gifts that are guaranteed to make their loved ones feel merry & bright. We’ll have examples to inspire them, or they can of course follow their own creative whimsy.Advanced registration required. Visit www.smallhandsbigart.com. $50. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 4-5:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Handmade Gift Pajama-rama, ages 5-14, drop off:
Artists decked out out in their festive holiday Jim Jams (that are OK to get a little messy) will rotate through several unique art stations, creating one-of-a-kind handmade gifts. $45. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 9.
The Nutcracker holiday workshop, ages 5-14, drop off:
The inspiration for this workshop is the story “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” by E.T.A. Hoffman (the basis for the The Nutcracker ballet) in which a young girl’s favorite Christmas toy, the Nutcracker, comes alive and, after defeating the evil Mouse King in battle, whisks her away to a magical kingdom populated by dolls. We have a few fabulous project ideas up our sleeves and don’t want to give away too much. $45. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 1:30-3 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 10.
Bilingual Stories & Music:
These fun, interactive bilingual (Spanish/English) mornings incorporate music, plays, and stories geared specially for families with children ages 0-6. All families interested in raising bilingual and globally-minded children are welcome. $5 for up to 6 family members; Free for Mint members. www.mintmuseum.org/happenings/916/bilingual-storiesmusic-2/. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 10.
Saturday Family Workshop: Magic Maya Animal Prints:
At these new workshops for families, kids and their adults join a teaching artist to explore a new topic each month. Workshops begin with a mini-tour in the galleries, followed by a trip to the studios to create a work of art inspired by their gallery visit. $16 per participant ($12 Mint member), Please note: children and adults must be registered individually. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 10.
At these new workshops for families, kids and their adults join a teaching artist to explore a new topic each month. Workshops begin with a mini-tour in the galleries, followed by a trip to the studios to create a work of art inspired by their gallery visit. $16 per participant ($12 Mint member), Please note: children and adults must be registered individually. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 10.
Cider on Saturday at Mint Museum Randolph:
Enjoy free cider tastings and nibbles while you shop for the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones at The Mint Museum Randolph Shop.Please not that the cider is non-alcoholic. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 10.
Adult Coloring at Matthews Branch Library:
Adults ages 18 and older. Limited spaces. Please register by calling 704-416-5000 or online at CM Library calendar https://www.cmlibrary.org/event/37066-book-talks-adult-coloring. Tree; open to all. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library-Matthews, 230 Matthews Station St., Matthews. 704-416-5000. www.cmlibrary.org. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
