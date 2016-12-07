Help your pet stay on Santa’s ‘nice’ list during the holidays

1:03 Operation Christmas Child Pause

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper

1:59 Trump's White House

2:25 How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:46 Making peppermint candy

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:00 NC Lottery leader defends security procedures