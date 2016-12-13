Religion news Dec. 14-20, 2016, for South Charlotte

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
South Charlotte
Cokesbury United Methodist
Concert
Music at Cokesbury presents “Our Favorite Things” by the Queen City Ringers. Donations accepted. 7 p.m. Dec. 15. 6701 Idlewild Road. www.cokesburyumc.net.
Providence United Methodist
Services
Traditional lessons and carols services featuring the chancel choir. 8:30 and 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.
Park Road Baptist
Hymn festival
The children’s choir, sanctuary choir and brass ensemble will present “Savior of the Nations, Come.” Michael Burkhardt’s Advent and Christmas hymn festival based on traditional carols includes short readings from the works of Dietrich Bonhoeffer and congregational participation. Monty Bennett will direct. 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 3900 Park Road. www.parkroadbaptist.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Community Christmas caroling
6 p.m. Dec. 16.
Christmas tree sale
$40-$70. Delivery available for $5 donation. 3-6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17. Trees may also be purchased in the church office during office hours.
Gift wrapping fundraiser
The United Methodist Women will wrap your gifts while you enjoy refreshments. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the commons room.
Christmas program
The children and youth will present the story of the birth of Jesus in “The Backwards Christmas Pageant.” 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
Preschool Christmas program
9:30 a.m. Dec. 19-20. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
Trinity Presbyterian
Longest night service
Recognizing that this season marks the longest night of the year, this meditative service offers healing, comfort and prayers for those experiencing loss or grief. 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the parlor. 3115 Providence Road. www.trinitypreschurch.org.
Matthews Presbyterian
Children’s Christmas play
Reception follows. 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
Christmas caroling
Caroling on John Street followed by dinner. 207 W. John St., Matthews. www.matthewspresbyterian.org.
St. Matthew Catholic
Healing prayer service
St. Peregrine service for those with cancer and other grave diseases. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. The service will resume on fourth Thursdays in January.
Polish Mass
3 p.m. Dec. 18. The sacrament of reconciliation is available starting at 2 p.m. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewcatholic.org.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Nearby
St. Mary’s Chapel, Charlotte
Christmas concert
Carolina Pro Musica’s annual “Christmas at St. Mary’s” will feature music from the 18th century, readings of the season and carols for all to sing. Bob Sweeten will return as narrator. $16 general admission; students and seniors, $8. 7 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 1129 E. Third St., Charlotte. www.carolinapromusica.org.
Memorial United Methodist, Charlotte
Christmas cantata
The chancel choir and members of the Charlotte Symphony will present Joseph Martin’s “Appalachian Winter.” 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 4012 Central Ave., Charlotte. www.memorialunitedmethodist.org.
Grace Presbyterian, Fort Mill
Longest night service
Quiet worship service and an opportunity to acknowledge losses and experience the sustaining presence of God. 5 p.m. Dec. 18. 2955 S.C. 160 W., Fort Mill. www.gracefortmill.org.
Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington
Live nativity
6:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17. Refreshments served between performances.
Christmas cantata
“Almost There” by Michael W. Smith tells the Christmas story from Mary and Joseph’s perspective. 11 a.m. Dec. 18. 8600 Potter Road, Weddington. http://www.spiritofjoy.us
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
Shabbat services
The Reform Jewish Congregation is holding Shabbat services at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
