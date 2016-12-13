If you would like to have an announcement in School news, send your news release and photos to mynews@charlotteosberver.com.
Rocky River High School
Special Olympics basketball invitational: On Dec. 20, Rocky River High School will host a Special Olympics basketball invitational. Twelve high schools will attend: Butler, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Harding, Hough, Mallard Creek, Metro, Myers Park, Phillip O. Berry, Olympic, Rocky River, and Vance. Competition includes Unified teams, 5-on-5 teams, 3-on-3 teams, and demonstrations from Special Olympics cheerleaders.
Rocky River High School in Mint Hill is a Unified Champion School. The Unified club is sponsoring the event. Club members will be volunteering. Additional support is given by the CMS Adapted PE team, Special Olympics Mecklenburg County, Special Olympics Unify program, Rocky River Athletic Booster Club, and JROTC.
For information, email Ann Lake at a.lake@cms.k12.nc.us.
