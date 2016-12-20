South Charlotte

Religion news Dec. 21-27, 2016: Mooresville, Huntersville, Davidson and Cornelius

By Erica Batten

Lake Norman

St. Mark’s Lutheran, Mooresville

Blue Christmas service

Prayer service of hope, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

Christmas Eve services

Family service with a message for young children, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Candlelight services with Holy Communion, 7 and 10:30 p.m. Christmas music, 10 p.m.

Christmas Day service

Worship service with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Dec. 25. 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. www.saintmarkslutheran.com.

St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville

Christmas Eve services

Mass at 4, 6:30, 8:30 p.m. and midnight Dec. 24 in the church and at 4 p.m. in the day chapel.

Christmas Day services

Mass at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 25. Spanish Mass at 2:30 p.m. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.

St. Phillip Missionary Baptist, Huntersville

Christmas Eve service

Candlelight service in the dimmed sanctuary will feature beloved carols and the Good News of the birth of Jesus. 6 p.m. Dec. 24. 524 Dellwood Drive, Huntersville. 704-875-6180.

St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville

Christmas Eve services

Sunset Eucharist, 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Nursery provided. Silent night Eucharist, 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Day service

Circle the altar nativity Eucharist, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 8600 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Huntersville. www.stmarksnc.com.

St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville

Christmas Eve services

Mass at 4 and 7 p.m. and midnight Dec. 24 at the church. The choir will present lessons and carols at 11 p.m. An additional service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Bradley Middle School.

Christmas Day services

9 a.m. Dec. 25. Mass in Spanish at 11 a.m. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.

First Baptist, Mooresville

Christmas Eve services

5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The 5 p.m. service is a children’s emphasis service.

Christmas Day service

10 a.m. Dec. 25. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com.

Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian, Mooresville

Christmas services

Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 246 Blume Road, Mooresville. www.LighthouseEPC.org.

Davidson United Methodist

Christmas services

Early, family-friendly candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Candlelight Christmas Eve services, 1, 3, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25.

Film and discussion

Join us as we explore the theme “Renewing the Mind” with a screening and discussion of “Doubt.” 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the education building. 233 S. Main St., Davidson. www.davidsonumc.org.

South Charlotte

Myers Park United Methodist

Christmas Eve services

Jazz service, 1 p.m. Dec. 24 in Jubilee Hall. Carols and candlelight services, 3 and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contemporary service, 4:30 p.m. in Jubilee Hall. Candlelight and Holy Communion services, 8 and 11 p.m. in the sanctuary. Worshipers are encouraged to bring food donations for Loaves and Fishes to the Parish Life lobby. 1501 Queens Road. www.myersparkumc.org.

Providence United Methodist

Christmas services

Christmas Eve services at 3, 4, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.

Trinity Presbyterian

Longest night service

Recognizing that this season marks the longest night of the year, this meditative service offers healing, comfort and prayers for those experiencing loss or grief. 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the parlor.

Christmas services

Trinity’s choirs and dulcimer artist Joshua Messick will provide music. 5 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24. A musical prelude will begin at 8:30 p.m. Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Dec. 25. All services will include communion. When communion is served, participants are asked to bring food donations for Loaves and Fishes. 3115 Providence Road. www.trinitypreschurch.org.

Light of Christ United Methodist

Christmas services

The community is invited to “come-as-you-are,” family-friendly services. Nursery provided. 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 9212 Bryant Farms Road. www.locumc.org.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist

Christmas Eve services

“Las Posadas” bilingual service, 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at the family life center. Candlelight service, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Christmas Day service

Moravian lovefeast service in the family life center. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.

South Mecklenburg Presbyterian

Christmas Eve services

Children’s service, 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Communion service, 5 p.m. Candlelight communion services, 7 and 10 p.m. Nursery provided for all services.

Casual worship service

10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 8601 Bryant Farms Road. www.smpchome.org.

Peace Moravian

Christmas Eve services

Lovefeast for children and families, 2 p.m. Dec. 24. Traditional lovefeast, 4 p.m. Services are held at Hope Community Church, 4418 Rea Road. www.peacemoravian.com.

Matthews Presbyterian

Christmas Eve services

Children’s worship, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Candlelight worship, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Day worship

10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 207 W. John St., Matthews. www.matthewspresbyterian.org.

Nearby

Memorial Presbyterian, Charlotte

Christmas Eve service

Please join us for a service of lessons and carols featuring the combined choirs from Memorial and First United Methodist and the liturgical dance ministries from First United Methodist and Woodland Churches. 7 p.m. Dec. 24. 2600 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. www.memorialpresbyteriancharlotte.org.

Grace Presbyterian, Fort Mill

Christmas Eve services

Family candlelight service will feature the children’s choir, a Christmas story, hymns, candles and communion. 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Later service will feature special music, hymns, meditation, candles and communion. No nursery at this service. 9 p.m. Dec. 24. 2955 S. C. 160 W., Fort Mill. www.gracefortmill.org.

Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington

Christmas Eve services

White gift family service, 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Traditional services, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day worship

10 a.m. Dec. 25. 8600 Potter Road, Weddington. www.spiritofjoy.us.

Little Rock AME Zion, Charlotte

Candlelight Christmas memorial service

6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Children’s Christmas program

9 a.m. Dec. 25. 401 N. McDowell St., Charlotte. www.littlerockamezion.org.

St. Peter Catholic, Charlotte

Garden of Eaten

Hot dogs, chips and sodas available before 1 p.m. Panthers games for a small donation. Proceeds go to nonprofit organizations in our community. 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24. 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.stpeterscatholic.org.

Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord

Christmas Eve service

8 p.m. Dec. 24.

Christmas service

Sermon on “Who Is This Child?” 11 a.m. Dec. 25. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. www.mtochurch.com.

Liberty Hill AME Zion, Lake Wylie

Christmas musical

Hosted by William Becton of Praise 100.9. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23. 5387 W. Liberty Hill Road, Lake Wylie. www.libertyhillamez.org.

Allison Creek Presbyterian, York

Christmas Eve services

Family service with children and youth presentation of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Worship service with readings, music, communion and passing of the light, 11 p.m. 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. www.allisoncreekchurch.com.

