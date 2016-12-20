Religion news Dec. 21-27, 2016: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and nearby

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
South Charlotte
Myers Park United Methodist
Christmas Eve services
Jazz service, 1 p.m. Dec. 24 in Jubilee Hall. Carols and candlelight services, 3 and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. Contemporary service, 4:30 p.m. in Jubilee Hall. Candlelight and Holy Communion services, 8 and 11 p.m. in the sanctuary. Worshipers are encouraged to bring food donations for Loaves and Fishes to the Parish Life lobby. 1501 Queens Road. www.myersparkumc.org.
Providence United Methodist
Christmas services
Christmas Eve services at 3, 4, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 2810 Providence Road. www.providenceumc.org.
Trinity Presbyterian
Longest night service
Recognizing that this season marks the longest night of the year, this meditative service offers healing, comfort and prayers for those experiencing loss or grief. 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the parlor.
Christmas services
Trinity’s choirs and dulcimer artist Joshua Messick will provide music. 5 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24. A musical prelude will begin at 8:30 p.m. Christmas Day service, 11 a.m. Dec. 25. All services will include communion. When communion is served, participants are asked to bring food donations for Loaves and Fishes. 3115 Providence Road. www.trinitypreschurch.org.
Light of Christ United Methodist
Christmas services
The community is invited to “come-as-you-are,” family-friendly services. Nursery provided. 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 9212 Bryant Farms Road. www.locumc.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Christmas Eve services
“Las Posadas” bilingual service, 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at the family life center. Candlelight service, 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Christmas Day service
Moravian lovefeast service in the family life center. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
South Mecklenburg Presbyterian
Christmas Eve services
Children’s service, 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Communion service, 5 p.m. Candlelight communion services, 7 and 10 p.m. Nursery provided for all services.
Casual worship service
10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 8601 Bryant Farms Road. www.smpchome.org.
Peace Moravian
Christmas Eve services
Lovefeast for children and families, 2 p.m. Dec. 24. Traditional lovefeast, 4 p.m. Services are held at Hope Community Church, 4418 Rea Road. www.peacemoravian.com.
Matthews Presbyterian
Christmas Eve services
Children’s worship, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Candlelight worship, 7:30 p.m.
Christmas Day worship
10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 207 W. John St., Matthews. www.matthewspresbyterian.org.
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Lutheran, Mooresville
Blue Christmas service
Prayer service of hope, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Christmas Eve services
Family service with a message for young children, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Candlelight services with Holy Communion, 7 and 10:30 p.m. Christmas music, 10 p.m.
Christmas Day service
Worship service with Holy Communion, 10 a.m. Dec. 25. 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville. www.saintmarkslutheran.com.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Christmas Eve services
Mass at 4, 6:30, 8:30 p.m. and midnight Dec. 24 in the church and at 4 p.m. in the day chapel.
Christmas Day services
Mass at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 25. Spanish Mass at 2:30 p.m. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
St. Phillip Missionary Baptist, Huntersville
Christmas Eve service
Candlelight service in the dimmed sanctuary will feature beloved carols and the Good News of the birth of Jesus. 6 p.m. Dec. 24. 524 Dellwood Drive, Huntersville. 704-875-6180.
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Christmas Eve services
Sunset Eucharist, 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Nursery provided. Silent night Eucharist, 10:30 p.m.
Christmas Day service
Circle the altar nativity Eucharist, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 8600 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road, Huntersville. www.stmarksnc.com.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Christmas Eve services
Mass at 4 and 7 p.m. and midnight Dec. 24 at the church. The choir will present lessons and carols at 11 p.m. An additional service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Bradley Middle School.
Christmas Day services
9 a.m. Dec. 25. Mass in Spanish at 11 a.m. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. www.stmarknc.org.
First Baptist, Mooresville
Christmas Eve services
5 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The 5 p.m. service is a children’s emphasis service.
Christmas Day service
10 a.m. Dec. 25. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. www.fbcmooresville.com.
Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian, Mooresville
Christmas services
Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. 246 Blume Road, Mooresville. www.LighthouseEPC.org.
Davidson United Methodist
Christmas services
Early, family-friendly candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Candlelight Christmas Eve services, 1, 3, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day service, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25.
Film and discussion
Join us as we explore the theme “Renewing the Mind” with a screening and discussion of “Doubt.” 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the education building. 233 S. Main St., Davidson. www.davidsonumc.org.
Nearby
Memorial Presbyterian, Charlotte
Christmas Eve service
Please join us for a service of lessons and carols featuring the combined choirs from Memorial and First United Methodist and the liturgical dance ministries from First United Methodist and Woodland Churches. 7 p.m. Dec. 24. 2600 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. www.memorialpresbyteriancharlotte.org.
Grace Presbyterian, Fort Mill
Christmas Eve services
Family candlelight service will feature the children’s choir, a Christmas story, hymns, candles and communion. 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Later service will feature special music, hymns, meditation, candles and communion. No nursery at this service. 9 p.m. Dec. 24. 2955 S. C. 160 W., Fort Mill. www.gracefortmill.org.
Spirit of Joy Lutheran, Weddington
Christmas Eve services
White gift family service, 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Traditional services, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Christmas Day worship
10 a.m. Dec. 25. 8600 Potter Road, Weddington. www.spiritofjoy.us.
Little Rock AME Zion, Charlotte
Candlelight Christmas memorial service
6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Children’s Christmas program
9 a.m. Dec. 25. 401 N. McDowell St., Charlotte. www.littlerockamezion.org.
St. Peter Catholic, Charlotte
Garden of Eaten
Hot dogs, chips and sodas available before 1 p.m. Panthers games for a small donation. Proceeds go to nonprofit organizations in our community. 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24. 507 S. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.stpeterscatholic.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Christmas Eve service
8 p.m. Dec. 24.
Christmas service
Sermon on “Who Is This Child?” 11 a.m. Dec. 25. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. www.mtochurch.com.
Liberty Hill AME Zion, Lake Wylie
Christmas musical
Hosted by William Becton of Praise 100.9. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23. 5387 W. Liberty Hill Road, Lake Wylie. www.libertyhillamez.org.
Allison Creek Presbyterian, York
Christmas Eve services
Family service with children and youth presentation of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Worship service with readings, music, communion and passing of the light, 11 p.m. 5780 Allison Creek Road, York. www.allisoncreekchurch.com.
