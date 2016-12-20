Happening nearby Dec. 21-27, 2016: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” Please add your event at least two weeks in advance of the event date.
Music
‘Hope for All the World’:
Calvary Church invites the community to celebrate Christmas at its annual Candlelight Christmas Eve services, “Hope for All the World.” Childcare is provided through age 4 at 4 and 6 p.m. Russian translation offered at 4 and 8 p.m.; Spanish translation provided at 6 p.m. www.calvarychurch.com. Free. Calvary Church, 5801 Pineville—Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-543-1200. www.calvarychurch.com. 4 p.m., 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Special Event
12th Annual Puppies for Patients:
Give blood and share some puppy love with children in area hospitals this holiday season. Join Community Blood Center of the Carolinas for the 12th annual Puppies for Patients program running now through Dec. 31. Donors who give blood during this time will be able to sign a tag that will then be attached to a stuffed toy puppy and delivered to children in area hospitals and care facilities during the holidays. To sign up, visit www.cbcc.us or call 704-972-4700. Free. Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, 4447 South Blvd., Charlotte. 704-972-4700. www.cbcc.us. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 21, 22, 23, 26 and 27.
A Service of the Longest Night:
This service on the longest night of the year focuses on those who are experiencing grief and loss during the holiday season. If you are grieving, know someone who is grieving, or feel led to comfort those who are grieving, you will find this service meaningful. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Learn to Square Dance:
Looking for something to do? Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet! Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 22.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service:
Join us for Sardis Baptist Church’s Candlelight Christmas Eve Service. Families are invited to gather at 5 p.m. for light refreshments and a chance to take family photos around the Chrismon Tree. The service will begin at 6 p.m. and will last for approximately 45 minutes. Dress comfortably. All are welcome, especially families with children. We will sing, light candles and welcome the Christ Child. Sardis Baptist Church, 5811 Sardis Road, Charlotte. sardisbaptistcharlotte.org. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 24.
Community Hanukkah Celebration:
Sponsored by the Temple Israel Men’s Club, Temple Israel invites family and friends to join in a special celebration of the lighting of the season’s first Hanukkah candle. Bring your family menorah and candles and enjoy a Chinese-inspired dinner, a DJ, dancing and dessert. $18 per person; $54 maximum per family. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 6:15 p.m. Dec. 24.
Christmas Eve - “Unpack the Miracle!”:
Free. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 24.
Nature
Winter Solstice Hike and Fire Celebration:
Join us as we celebrate the shortest day of the year and the longest night of the year with a one mile hike followed by a campfire complete with roasting marshmallows. We will discuss the traditions of this day and share community together as we officially bring in the winter season. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 6 and older. Free. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Guided Solstice Hike:
Join McDowell Nature staff for a guided hike through our beautiful winter forest. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1to 3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 22.
Family Winter Hike:
Suffering from the winter blues? This scenic hike is just the cure. Along the way we will discover some of the sights and sounds of winter as we set off at a comfortable, yet steady pace to keep ourselves warm and burn off seasonal treats. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
A Holiday Forest Celebration:
The holiday season is here and what better way to celebrate than discover some of the gifts mother nature gives us. Create a beeswax candle and an ornament using gifts directly from nature, followed by a celebratory hike in the forest. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 4 and older. $4. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m., 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter happenings at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 26.
Art
Beginning Watercolor class:
This class especially geared to beginning watercolor artists will begin with the basics of paper, paint, brushes and what happens when we work with water. Students will receive a combination each week of demonstration time and one-on-one assistance. New projects begin every few weeks. This class will be ongoing 10 a.m-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $125 per month. Nancy Couick Studios and Gallery, 10100 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte. 704-541-6944. www.nancycouick.com. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
Kim Keever & Felicia van Bork:
Large-scale photographs by Kim Keever, who meticulously constructs miniature topographies in a 200-gallon tank, which he fills with water and brings to life with colored lights and the dispersal of pigment.Monotype collages by Felicia van Bork, which she assembles from torn and cut pieces of her own monotype prints. The contrasting fragments evoke natural vistas, often populated by non-objective protagonists. Free admission. Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 21, 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27.
Half Day Holiday Themed camp; ages 4-14, drop off:
Festive wintery holiday art projects will be on tap during these half-day camps. Bring a nut-free snack .Advance registration required. $50. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4 p.m. Dec. 22.
Meetings, support groups
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Dec. 21.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Another Broken Egg, 3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte. 980-207-2582. www.anotherbrokenegg.com. 7:15-8:15 a.m. Dec. 23.
Emotions Anonymous Meeting:
12-Step group for emotional instability. Free. Free. www.namilexington.org/support/family-support-groups/. Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 3307 Rea Road, Charlotte. 704-364-1234. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 26.
