Ballantyne Hotel’s Gingerbread Lane is a treat

The Ballantyne Hotel’s Gingerbread Lane is the stuff little kids dreams are made of. Dozens of houses and scenes made entirely of edible materials line the walls leading to the Gallery Restaurant. You’ll find Santa on vacation, Santa’s workshop, a lake decorated for the holidays, Christmas trees and so much more.
There are roofs constructed with mini-wheats, fruit loops, and M&M’s; candy cane columns; gumdrop stepping stones; pretzel siding; candy corn fire – just name the sweet and you’ll find it there. At the end of the self-guided tour, you’ll discover a life-size gingerbread hut, designed and created by Ballantyne Hotel’s Director of Engineering Jim Sellitti and Executive Pastry Chef Ben Kallenbach, where you can purchase hot chocolate, cider and toddies.
Each year the hotel sponsors a gingerbread contest for all ages with three categories: child, amateur and professional. This year, 45 contestants rose to the challenge. Entries have been judged and ribbons hang on the walls behind the winners, but the People’s Choice award has yet to be decided.
Hundreds of visitors come to admire the confection creations and donate $1 to vote for their favorite(s). After the viewing ends Dec. 28, spectator votes will be tallied and the winning entry will be awarded the People’s Choice prize. Money collected will be donated to Levine Children’s Hospital.
Lylah Grace Lerario, age 5 1/2 , toured Gingerbread Lane for the first time recently with her parents, Elizabeth and Dominic Lerario,– and her little brother, Finley. She was amazed at each entry exclaiming “Oh my word!” more than once. Mom Elizabeth kept a list of Lylah’s favorites as she wanted to vote for the People’s Choice, but kept changing her mind with each display she saw.
Once she had hot chocolate in hand and went back through the displays, she narrowed her favorites down to two – Sugarcoated Dreams, and The Doctor in Silver Bells. Her parents allowed her two votes.
Elizabeth Lerario says they will definitely be back next year.
“She loved the whole experience, especially the hot chocolate at the end and the big nutcrackers. We sat and watched the harpist. We had a great time,” said Lerario.
Each entry represents hours of planning and construction. Consider, for example, Carissa Danahy, first place winner in the professional category for The Doctor in Silver Bells, one of Lylah’s favorites.
The recent Johnson and Wales graduate started planning her entry the beginning of November and spent each evening for at least two weeks, including two all-nighters, making her amazing structure complete with stained-glass windows, a bell tower with bell, stippled icing stonework, a tardis, and 21 pounds of gingerbread. She credits a good friend and her husband for helping her see the project through.
“I made and baked everything in my small apartment. My friend Kimberly Bowers held the pieces while I glued them together – without her I probably would have lost my mind, “ said Danahy.
“My husband, Ian, supported me the best he could, making sure I stayed on task and helping me get it to the hotel safely.”
When you multiply Danahy efforts by all the gingerbread entries, you get an amazing amount of time, creativity and sugar, all concentrated in one place, all to tour for free. If you are out and about doing some last minute shopping, or just looking for something fun to do – check it out. You or your kids may just may be inspired to enter the contest next year!
Melinda Johnston is a freelance writer: m.johnston@carolina.rr.com.
Want to go?
Gingerbread Lane tours at the Ballantyne Hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway,Charlotte, are free and open to the public anytime through Dec. 28. Hot chocolate on sale afternoons, 2-5:30 p.m. www.theballantynehotel.com.
How it’s done
What does it take to make a life-sized gingerbread house?
▪ 100 hours of labor
▪ 100 pounds of powdered sugar
▪ 200 pounds of flour
▪ 30 quarts of egg whites
▪ 5 pounds of mixed gingerbread spices
▪ Approximately 800 individual “bricks.”
