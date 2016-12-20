This season’s finest: Basketball teams make giving a team effort

Barbara Nelson was at Sunday church service 31 years ago, when she saw something that changed the way she celebrated Christmas forever.
What Nelson saw that day in December was the Angel Tree at her church, the Church of Charlotte that was loaded with children who likely wouldn’t have a Christmas present to open without the help of others.
Nelson admits “she was shocked to see how many kids were in need,” just on that one tree at her church.
So, Nelson, then the Providence Day head girls’ basketball coach, took three angels off the tree, one for her own family, one for each of her varsity and junior varsity (basketball) team.
Most of the children on the Angel tree back then came from parents who were in jail.
“I just remember looking at all the kids with angels on that tree and thinking about how most of them wouldn’t even get one Christmas gift without the Angel Tree program, and that broke my heart,” said Nelson, now the Myers Park girls’ basketball coach who has led her high school and college teams (Wingate University) to 653 wins and nine state championships (through Dec. 18), including two state titles at Myers Park (2014, 2015).
“It really bothered that those kids would wake up on Christmas day and have nothing to run down the stairs and open or be excited about. So, we decided to do something to help. We started a new tradition for my family and for my basketball (team) family. ...
“I didn’t know we would still be doing something like that today, but the tradition of adopting a family has continued every year with all of my (basketball) teams. Every year, our girls ask about it and look forward to it.”
The holiday tradition has now morphed into adopting entire families through the Sugaw Creek Recreational Center in Charlotte.
The Sugaw Creek Recreational Center’s director and specialist, Cynthia Smith-Perkins was a former assistant coach under Nelson at Providence Day (2003).
Nelson has been adopting families from Smith-Perkins’ program for 13 years.
Now they work together through the annual, “Nadine Smith Memorial, Adopt a family, Christmas Project,” named after Smith-Perkins’ mother, who died of breast cancer in 1999.
While Coach Nelson and Smith-Perkins have made a lot of less fortunate families’ Christmas brighter over the years, they have also inspired others to join in the giving.
The Mallard Creek girls’ varsity and J.V. team, where Smith-Perkins was an assistant for four years under C.J. Johnson, also adopts two families each December.
Meanwhile, the Ardrey Kell girls’ basketball team joined in, as both their girls’ varsity and J.V. teams adopted families for this first time this year.
The teams not only provide things that the kids and parents want, like toys, but also the things they need, like hats, gloves, coats, clothes and food.
“We always talk about being a part of something bigger than ourselves, and adopting a family each Christmas is a great opportunity for all to do that,” Nelson said. “The whole process of raising the money, buying the gifts, wrapping the gifts and delivering the gifts, gives you an incredible perspective on how blessed so many of us are in our lives. It’s a great opportunity to pay those blessings forward to people who need them (blessings) so much. ...
“Our goal has always been to grow this program, and we want to get as many teams involved as possible.”
There are a lot people struggling just to have the basic necessities in life, right here our community, Smith-Perkins said. “When these teams, with 12 to 15 players, several coaches, and their families come together, they have a great power to give these families a great Christmas. Most of these families are single moms with several children. The gifts they are given mean more than they will ever know.”
Ardrey Kell, Myers Park and Mallard Creek all make the entire process a team event.
Ardrey Kell’s varsity and J.V. teams went shopping Dec. 10, had their party at Knights’ players Kathleen and Meghan Rogers’ house that night, and will deliver the gifts to both families’ home Dec. 21 as a team.
Both of Myers Park’s girls’ basketball teams went shopping Dec. 17, had their party at Mustangs’ senior Caroline Owens’ house and will also deliver their gifts to the families this week.
Meanwhile, the Mallard Creek girls’ basketball teams purchased their gifts individually and brought them to school, Dec. 13, before the their game against Hough. The gifts were delivered to Sugaw Creek Recreational Center the next day and given to the families.
All six teams are giving to single-mother families with several children.
While coach Nelson and coach Johnson say every year and every family are special, Ardrey Kell coach, Jeff Buseick and his teams’ first experience was something they will never forget.
“Coach Nelson and I were just talking basketball at a scrimmage in November, when somehow the Christmas family (adoption) came up, and we immediately wanted to be a part of it,” said Buseick, who is 57-12 in his first two-plus seasons at Ardrey Kell through Dec. 18.
“We were excited about the whole experience before it ever started. But, when we went to the store and bought gifts, wrapped them together, you should have seen the smiles on our girls’ faces.
“When we deliver the gifts to the families, I know it’s going to even more meaningful,” Buseick said. “We are all excited to be a part of this tradition. You don’t realize what you get from giving, until you realize how much joy you can give to others.”
Ardrey Kell (8-2, 4-0, No. 10 in the Observer Sweet 16 this season), Mallard Creek (9-0, 4-0, No. 1 in the Observer Sweet 16) and Myers Park’s (4-4, 3-0) girls’ basketball are among the best teams in the Charlotte area, and in the state in recent years on the basketball court.
But Buseick, Johnson and Nelson know what their players can accomplish off the court is far more important.
“My husband (Vernon) and I have had the privilege of delivering a lot of the gifts to the families’ homes over the years,” Nelson said, “And it’s always one of my favorite days of the year.”
She and her team will deliver gifts this week. “I always say I wish I could be a fly on the wall on Christmas morning in the “families’ homes just to see the look on the kids’ faces when they open their gifts.
Being able to experience what it feels like to give to someone else, especially someone less fortunate, is what the holidays are all about.”
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
