School news, Dec. 26, 2016: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill Pineville, South Charlotte

Charlotte Catholic High School
Cougar Caritas: Cougar Caritas is a new charity initiative that will place more than a thousand students in the Charlotte community for a full day of service. Students will be involved in a variety of projects in the community, including preparing meals for homeless shelters, bringing Christmas cheer to nursing home residents, assisting special-needs children with horseback riding therapy, sorting and wrapping Christmas gifts for underprivileged children, caring for animals at the Humane Society shelters, cleaning signs and painting fences on the greenway, organizing food pantry donations. More than 60 different projects are planned for the day.
Annual Research Symposium for World Language
High School Students: UNC-Chapel Hill partnered with Duke University to host the second-annual Learning through Languages High School Research Symposium, bringing 85 students from nine North Carolina high schools to present research in six foreign languages on Dec. 8.
Learning Through Languages is an opportunity for North Carolina world language students to showcase their language, research, and presentation skills in a scholarly environment.
The students competed for six different awards and honorable mentions, with many categories resulting in ties.
31 teams participated, including from Cannon School, East Mecklenburg High School, Marvin Ridge High School, Military and Leadership Academy at Marie G. Davis.
Winners include:
Honorable Mention for Visual Presentation (Tie): Cannon School. Language: Chinese. Camille Harley, Peyton Skill, Sean Jenkins. Teacher: Lirong Wan.; Research Project: How Has the United States’ Desire for Oil Historically Shaped its Relationship with Middle East Countries?
And Marvin Ridge High School: Language: Chinese. Hannah Peterson, Kayla Marr, Courtney Pfister. Teacher: Xiaohong Hu Mueller. Research Project: How has Japan been affected by typhoons and other natural disasters? What methods are they using to prepare for future natural disasters?
Cannon School: Language: French; MaKenzie O’Brien, Sam Norvell, Stephney Richard; Teacher: Sylvia Simard-Newman. Research Project: La Désertification au Maghreb. Honorable Mention for Best Overall Research Project on Contemporary Asia. Honorable Mention for Best Overall Research Project on the Middle East and North Africa.
East Mecklenburg High School: Language: French. Abigail Shepard-Moore, Ecab Amor Vasquez. Teacher: Diane Smith. Research Project: La situation des droits des femmes au Maroc avant et après le Printemps arabe.
