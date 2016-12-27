The lastest group of Boy Scouts to earn Eagle in Mecklenburg, Dec. 27, 2016

Here is the most recent list of Eagle Scouts. Information was submitted by the Mecklenburg County Council Boy Scouts of America. The information includes name, troop number, troop sponsor and parents’ names. In some cases the Eagle Scout submitted a brief description of his project.
Marcus Grimes, Troop 107, St. Paul Baptist Church, Joseph Grimes, Latonia Torrence
St. Paul Baptist church has a back patio area that was covered in mold and rust. The affected area was powerwashed, scraped, repainted and sealed with weather protectant. Inside the church were two classrooms with mildew on a section of the walls.
These walls were then scrapped, a large hole was patched and repainted.
During this project, I learned that communication is key to getting a large project done on time
Nick Huffman, Troop 333, Homeschool Parents Support Group, Daryl and Paula Huffman.
I will design and create a Nature Trail at my school. We will install signs and dentify trees, plants and other interesting items along the trail. I will also install a Cross Country trail with mile markers.
I learned it takes a lot of people with different skills to complete a project. I learned how important teamwork is.
Knox Long, Troop 55, Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Jeff and Meredith Long.
Knox lead a team in the construction of a community gathering spot at Trinity Presbyterian Church. The spot, Trinity Corner, includes a pebble walk way leading to benches that invite fellowship among church members, neighbors and weekday school families.
I learned how to effectively organize work teams to complete the project
Christopher Russo, Troop 333, Huntersville, Boy Scouts of America, Doreen Russo, Chris Russo.
Eagle project was a reflection/prayer area for my school.
Do not quit after achieving your Eagle.
Alex Rice, Troop 133, Sardis Presbyterian, David & Debbie Rice.
My project beneficiary was Baseball for Life. For the project I collected used, and some new, baseball gear that Baseball for Life donated to recreation leagues and Middle Schools. Collection were done in the fall of last year and again in this spring.
Gear was cleaned and sorted with help from Scouts and friends before taking to Baseball for Life. I chose Baseball for life because of the time they have spent providing baseball instruction to me and other young players free of charge.
Plan your project well and expect to run into changes.
Mads Christensen, Troop 116, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Rob and Courtney Christensen.
I replaced roofs on two garden structures at Wing Haven’s Elizabeth Lawrence Garden. I took a lot of care to make certain my project was historically accurate and structurally sound.
I learned that there are many different styles of leadership and that leadership needs to be tailored to the people being led.
Jake Everett, Troop 42, Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Jake Everett.
My project is to re-do the front walk at the Serenity House using Belden clay pavers. The Serenity House is an end of life care facility for cancer patients who would prefer to spend their last days at home but don't have a suitable home in which to do that. When I met with the director, Cheryl Pletcher, the #1 need she had was to re-do the front walk with the Belden pavers so it could be a memorial path. This had three big benefits for Serenity House: 1 - The existing walk was unsafe due to not being installed properly. My path is set on a correct base of ABCs and fines and the Belden pavers are of top quality. The path is now safe to walk on or roll a wheel chair on, and is solid and will last a long time. 2 - The memorial pavers can be easily added to the path, which gives friends and family a way to remember their loved ones who spent their last days there. As more and more memorial pavers are added, it adds to the sense of love and calm the Serenity House provides to its patients and their friends and family. 3 - The Serenity House can use the sale of memorial pavers as a fundraising method.
I learned that as a leader, if I care about my helpers, make sure they have good food, water, the right tools and breaks, they will care about my project. I also learned that if I can, as a leader, show the real benefit a project is going to have, the helpers will want to work really hard to make it happen.
