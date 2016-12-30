People in the news, South Charlotte, Dec. 30

Honored
Hyde School honors student for academic excellence: Senior Alexander Harrison Sobel of Matthews, son of Dr. Barry Sobel and Dr. Amy Sobel, recently received the Most Improved in Science award for his achievement during the fall trimester at the independent, character-based Hyde School in Woodstock, Conn.
Chemo nurse awarded top fundraiser for 2016 from Susan G. Komen Charlotte: Joanne Monaco was awarded Top Fundraiser by Susan G. Komen Charlotte for both categories: Individual and Team. Monaco increased her funds raised by around seven thousand more from last year’s total, which brought her yearly contribution to over 33 thousand dollars. Along with her sons, husband, friends, and work colleagues, she hosted an annual golf tournament in two cities this past May. The first was initiated by her son, Jeff Monaco in Exton, Pennsylvania near Philadelphia at Whitford County Club; and the second at Raintree Country Club in south Charlotte through the help of her son Tim Monaco and her husband Bruce Monaco.
Monaco added a Komen fundraising event in October with a Jazzercise class with all donations of instructors’ time, space, and door prizes. Currently she and her sons are planning for the eighth annual golf tournament in Pennsylvania and the fourth annual in Charlotte. The Charlotte date has been reserved for May 22, 2017 at Raintree County Club.
Monaco has been a chemotherapy nurse with Oncology Specialists of Charlotte for more than 10 years. She sees the faces of breast cancer daily at her post. She encourages women to get their mammograms and to not ignore unusual symptoms that could lead to breast cancer. www.KomenCharlotte.org, www.OncologyCharlotte.com.
