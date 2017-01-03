Happening nearby South Charlotte, Jan. 4-11, 2017: Ballantyne, Cotswold, SouthPark, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Special Event
Learn to Square Dance at Baker’s Place:
Looking for something to do? Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance. Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 5.
The Vanishing Holiday: Twelfth Night:
Ron Vinson, Executive Director of the Presbyterian Heritage Center in Montreat, will discuss the origin and prominence of Twelfth Night from its medieval continental origins through Shakespeare’s 1602 play, to observances in Colonial Carolinas. Once the annual peak of parties, gift-giving and weddings, Twelfth Night was gradually absorbed and squeezed out during the 19th century. This presentation will also include illustrations, and an opportunity to hear medieval carols and colonial tunes about the celebration of Twelfth Night. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 7.
‘Pride & Prejudice’ Tour at the Mint:
Open to the Public: A fan of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice”? Want to participate in a discussion about this classic tale, but not in a book club? Join us. After the discussion, take a docent-led tour of the Mint’s Portals to the Past: British Ceramics exhibition. See selected works of art that help bring to life the historic events, cultural influences, and lifestyles represented in the book. Free for members; others pay museum admission. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
Nature
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet friends in a new setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Hiking for Mindfulness: Winter Landscapes:
If you were asked to draw a tree, what would it look like? Join McDowell Nature Staff for an adults-only session on mindfulness in nature, focused on the wintertime landscape. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.5 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. $1. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Owl Prowl:
Join McDowell Nature staff to prowl some of our trails in search of the elusive owls. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 5-6 p.m. Jan. 7.
Biodiversity Hike: Crowder’s Mountain State Park:
Join us for our annual trek to Crowder’s Mountain State Park. We will enjoy a brisk hike of 5 - 7 miles making stops along the way to discover the beauty of this local treasure. Participants must be able to hike 5- 7 miles on uneven terrain. Meet at Reedy Creek Nature Center and take van to location. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 16 and older. $5. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 7.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure.Notes: Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Jan. 8, 22 and 29.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter wonderland at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Jan. 9.
Adult Hiking Series: Winter Days:
Get up and get active while learning about nature during this 75-minute, adult only hike through McDowell Nature Preserve. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1-3 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jan. 10.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly 2 hour meeting of fellowship, education, and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. Jan. 5.
Meetings
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Jan. 4.
Women’s group to hold welcome coffee:
New Friends of Carolina, a social group open to all women new or native to the Carolinas, will hold a welcome coffee for new and prospective members on Jan. 5th, 2017 at 11:15 am at the Matthews Women’s Club, 208 S. Trade St., Matthews. Matthews Woman’s Club Service League, 208 S. Trade St., Matthews. www.matthewswomen.org. 11:15 a.m. Jan. 5.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one under age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Jan. 9 and 27, Feb. 13 and 24.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 10.
Art
Kim Keever & Felicia van Bork:
Jerald Melberg Gallery presents two solo exhibitions:Large-scale photographs by Kim Keever, who meticulously constructs miniature topographies in a 200-gallon tank, which he fills with water and brings to life with colored lights and the dispersal of pigment.Monotype collages by Felicia van Bork, which she assembles from torn and cut pieces of her own monotype prints. The contrasting fragments evoke natural vistas, often populated by non-objective protagonists. Free Admission. Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11.
Home School ceramics pottery classes:
Students merge energy, creativity & imagination with studio equipment to produce FUNctional clay projects. $75 Matthews residents, $80 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 10-11:45 a.m. Jan. 4. and 11.
