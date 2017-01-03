Religion news Jan. 4, 2017: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, SouthPark

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
South Charlotte
Myers Park United Methodist
Community dialogue
“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. The Rev. James Howell and special guests will share “Favorite Bible Stories About Healing, Forgiveness and Reconciliation” at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. The series continues weekly through Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
Calvary Church
Women’s Bible studies
All women of the community are invited to join us for study and friendship. Seven new studies are available, including Priscilla Shirer’s “The Armor of God” and Jen Wilkin’s “Sermon on the Mount.” Classes are held Tuesday mornings and evenings starting Jan. 17. Preschool child care available for those enrolled by Jan. 10. www.calvarychurch.com/women.
Support ministry
Classes offer interactive, Christ-centered study and support from others facing similar issues. Winter classes include Boundaries, GriefShare, DivorceCare and Deeper Calm. Child care available for ages 2-7 with advance registration. Classes begin Jan. 16. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com/support.
Temple Israel
Day of service
Join the Temple Israel community for Yom Gemilut Hasadim as we come together to perform acts of loving kindness benefitting both the Jewish and broader Charlotte community. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will be onsite 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Donors must present photo ID. 4901 Providence Road. www.templeisraelnc.org.
Nearby
St. Basil the Great Catholic Mission Parish, Charlotte
Services
Ancient Byzantine Rite services in full communion with the Church of Rome. All are invited to experience these ancient services, composed in the first millennium and celebrated in English. Vigil, 5-7 p.m. Saturdays. Divine Liturgy, 11 a.m. Sundays. Services are held in the chapel of Aquinas Hall at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic, 1400 Suther Road, Charlotte. www.stbasil.weebly.com.
Daniels Lutheran, Lincolnton
Country lunch fundraiser
Donation of $8 per plate will support the church building fund. Children 2 and younger eat free. Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 8. 3170 Reepsville Road, Lincolnton. 704-735-2388.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Senior ministry
JOY ministry meets the first Friday of each month for fellowship, food and fun. Contact Rose Armstrong at the church for more information. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
New Gilead Reformed Church, Concord
Seniors’ group
The New Gilead Community Young-at-Hearts Friends meet the second Monday of each month for a meal, fellowship, informative programs and travel. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9. 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord. www.newgilead.com.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drives
4-7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran, Kannapolis. 12:30-4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Concordia Lutheran, 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove. 8:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Jan. 8 at Mount Pleasant United Methodist, 1260 N. College St., Mount Pleasant. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 8 at Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church, 9704 Mallard Creek Road, Charlotte. www.cbcc.us.
Lake Norman
Davidson College Presbyterian
Concert
Minnesota native and Luther College instructor Brad Schultz will perform Christmas selections and “Variations on ‘A Mighty Fortress’” in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. A reception follows the concert. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. 100 N. Main St., Davidson. www.dcpc.org.
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. The first program, presented by Mike Wiley Productions, is called “Tim Tyson’s ‘Blood Done Sign My Name.’” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Jan. 18 with a program on the slave trade. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
Vanderburg United Methodist, Mooresville
Community breakfast
Pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs. Free; donations accepted. 8-10 a.m. Jan. 7. 1809 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville. www.vanderburgumc.org.
Rocky Mount United Methodist, Mooresville
Community pancake breakfast
Free. 7:30 a.m. Jan. 7. 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville. www.RockyMountUMC.com.
Shearer Presbyterian, Mooresville
Bluegrass music night
Free, foot-stomping bluegrass for the entire family. Donations accepted to help with expenses. 7 p.m. Jan. 7. 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville. www.mooresvillebluegrass.com.
St. Mark Catholic, Huntersville
Alzheimer’s respite ministry
“Young at Heart” ministry recognizes that meaningful relationships remain possible throughout all stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Our dedicated volunteers will offer respite to caregivers and socialization for their loved ones through prayer, crafts, music and shared memories. Registration required. 1-4 p.m. Mondays in Room 200 of the Kerin Family Center. 14740 Stumptown Road, Huntersville. Register at 704-948-3558 or jgraceart@yahoo.com.
First Baptist, Cornelius
Senior citizens’ group
Interesting programs, fellowship and travel opportunities. We welcome new people to join us. Meetings at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month. 21007 Catawba Ave., Cornelius. For information, contact Pat Alleshunas at 704-787-9257.
