Happening nearby South Charlotte: Events in Cotswold, Ballantyne, SouthPark, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville Jan. 11-17, 2017

Music
Moment Musical Sunday Serenade Concerts:
Moment Musical, a classical chamber music ensemble, presents its Sunday Serenade Concerts at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoons. Donation suggested: $10; $20 per family. Westminster Presbyterian Church Charlotte, 101 Colville Road, Charlotte. 3 p.m. Jan. 15.
Providence Chamber Music Series:
The Providence Chamber Players open the Providence Chamber Music Series’ 2016-2017 Season with an eclectic mix of music. Free. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 15.
Special Event
Pride & Prejudice Tour at the Mint:
A fan of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice? Want to participate in a discussion about this classic tale, but not in a book club? Join us. After the discussion, take a docent-led tour of the Mint’s Portals to the Past: British Ceramics exhibition. See selected works of art that help bring to life the historic events, cultural influences and lifestyles represented in the book. Free for members; others pay museum admission. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
Learn to Square Dance:
Looking for something to do? Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance — even with two left feet. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7 -9 p.m. Jan. 12.
Historic Cooking Guild:
The ladies of the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration. Free. www.jameskpolk.net. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 12.
Charlotte SCORE “Power Lunch” Series: SWOT Analysis:
Join us for lunch to learn how to use a “Do-It-Yourself” template to gather the information needed to assess where your business is and what you should be thinking as you move forward. $10. St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-364-5431. www.stgabrielchurch.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13.
“Token Faith” Book Signing:
“Token Faith,” written by Terrie Bentley McKee, discusses such themes as checkmark Christianity, cafeteria plan and Pentecostal Christians and having joy in salvation. “Token Faith is a call for revival within the Bride of Christ — the Church,” said McKee. Free. Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-525-9239. www.parkroadbooks.com. 2 p.m. Jan. 14.
YOM GEMILUT HASADIM (A Day of Performing Acts of Loving Kindness):
Join the Temple Israel community as we come together to perform acts of loving kindness through “hands on” mitzvah projects at Temple Israel, benefitting both the Jewish and broader Charlotte community. Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will also be onsite from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; donors must present a current, officially-based photo ID to donate. For information, please visit templeisraelnc.org or call 704-362-2796. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 15.
Adult Coloring at Matthews Branch Library:
Looking for a great coloring book to try? Learn about the benefits of coloring for adults. A selection of coloring books and resources will be available for you try or bring your own. Also preview the new 3D coloring app, Quiver, to bring your pictures to life. We’ll have cookies and cocoa/coffee too. Adults ages 18 and older. Limited spaces. Please register by calling 704-416-5000 or online at CM Library calendar www.cmlibrary.org/event/37066-book-talks-adult-coloring; free. Open to all. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library — Matthews, 230 Matthews Station St., Matthews. 704-416-5000. www.cmlibrary.org. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Nature
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30.-4:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 20 and 27.
Trail Work Day:
Meet at Main Visitor Center, Sparrow Springs Road, Kings Mountain.Tools, drinks and food provided. Call 704-853-5375 for more info. ncparks.gov/crowders-mountain-state-park. Crowders Mountain State Park, 522 Park Office Ln., Kings Mountain. 704-853-5375. www.ncparks.gov. 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Stephen’s Road:
Are you curious about the natural world around you? Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you. We will come together to explore various nature preserves throughout the county as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Meet at Stephens Road Nature Preserve. Ages 16 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 14.
Native Plant Society Meeting:
Join our local Native Plant Society for an exciting talk on our local flora. Meet like-minded friends and find out how you can get involved with native habitats. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 14 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. 1/15
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register.Ages 3 to 6Free10-11am Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 16.
Day of Service:
Thinking about giving back to your community on this day of service? Then visit the McDowell Nature Preserve and help us out with a current project. Meet at the Nature Center to connect with people and nature all while doing something positive for your community. Registration is required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 16.
MLK Day Guided Hike:
Enjoy Martin Luther King Day with a guided hike through the beautiful McDowell Nature Preserve. Registration is required. Wear sturdy, waterproof closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1 to 2 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Jan. 16.
Artsy Adult Club: Cozy Crafting:
Crafting can be relaxing and therapeutic, especially when done in a nature center. If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, then this is the class for you. In each class we will have samples of two to three completed projects and provide all the supplies, space and time for you to finish on your own. This is an adult-only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration is required. Dress to craft. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
‘Red Wolf Revival’ Screening:
Join the Defenders of Wildlife for a “Red Wolf Revival” screening in the Blue Blaze brew room. “Red Wolf Revival” is a short film about the last remaining wild population of red wolves. Centered on the historic recovery effort in Eastern North Carolina, the film documents the struggle to reintroduce one of earth’s rarest mammals, in the face of cultural, economic, and biological challenges. Christian Hunt, of Defenders of Wild of Wildlife, will be exploring the issue. Social hour kicks off at 6 p.m., followed by the screening and a Q&A panel 7-7:30 p.m. Sliders & Sides will be on site serving up delicious hamburger and BBQ sliders, loaded hot dogs and chicken tenders. Proceeds will go to the nonprofit, What’s Next Counseling Service for the Youth. Free. Blue Blaze Brewing, 528 S. Turner Ave., Charlotte. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 13.
Talks & Meetings
January Lupus Foundation Support Groups — Central Charlotte:
This group meets the second Wednesday of each month. There is no charge to attend the meetings, and drop-ins are welcome.This group provides participants with an opportunity to receive introductory information about lupus, encourage the expression of concerns, provide an opportunity to share experiences, encourage and support positive coping strategies, and emphasize the importance of medical treatment. Meeting programs vary from guest speakers to DVD presentations and open group discussion. Free. Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, 1073 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-927-1284. wellness.myersparkpres.org. 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Jan. 17.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 17.
I-485 public hearings
The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold two public hearings in January regarding the proposed project to make improvements to I-485 between I-77 and U.S. 74/Independence Boulevard: 4-6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, pre-hearing open house with formal presentation 7 p.m. at Pleasant Plains Baptist Church, 3316 Pleasant Plains Road, Matthews; and also 4-6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, pre-hearing open house with formal presentation 7 p.m. at South Charlotte Banquet Center 9009 Bryant Farms Road, Charlotte.
Art
ACT’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ auditions
Activate Community Through Theatre (ACT) invites youth aged 7-18 to audition for “Alice in Wonderland,” an audience participation play, 3-6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius. Participation fee is $135.
Youth are asked to bring a picture and resume or a snapshot and summary of their experience and prepare a 30-second comic monologue from “Alice in Wonderland.” Performances of “Alice in Wonderland are 10a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. March 25 and April 1 at at the Warehouse Performing Arts Center.
For information contact Wrenn Goodrum at 704-707-6757or actartisticdir1@gmail.com. www.activatecommunitythroughtheatre.com.
Kim Keever & Felicia van Bork:
Jerald Melberg Gallery presents two solo exhibitions: Large-scale photographs by Kim Keever, who constructs miniature topographies in a 200-gallon tank, which he fills with water and brings to life with colored lights and the dispersal of pigment. Monotype collages by Felicia van Bork, which she assembles from torn and cut pieces of her own monotype prints. The contrasting fragments evoke natural vistas, often populated by non-objective protagonists. Free admission. Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11, 12, 13 and 14.
Ceramics/Pottery classes:
Adult ceramics/pottery.Classes instructed by www.artsdelivered.com. $150 Matthews resident; $160 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 6:30-8:15 p.m. Jan. 11.
Afterschool ceramics/pottery club:
Students merge energy, creativity andimagination with studio equipment to produce functional clay projects. Beginners learn with easy step by step directions. Advanced students encouraged to explore on their own. $140 Matthews resident; $150 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 3-4:15 p.m. Jan. 11.
Home School ceramics pottery classes:
Students merge energy, creativity and imagination with studio equipment to produce functional clay projects. Beginners learn with easy step by step directions. Advanced students encouraged to explore on their own. $75 Matthews resident; $80 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 10-11:45 a.m. Jan. 11.
A Portion of Sales to Benefit Multiple Sclerosis Research:
A portion of all fine art sale proceeds will help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. This cause is close to the curator’s heart. Represented Utah artist, Larry Christensen, and Charlotte artist/curator, Joni Purk, will 50 percent of their sales during the month. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Jan. 14. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 11.
