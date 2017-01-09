South Charlotte notes: News from Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and SouthPark Jan. 9, 2017

Pet Paradise: Pet Paradise Charlotte Airport, a pet boarding, day camp and grooming resort, has collected more than 14,000 pounds of pet food during its eighth annual Food for Paws Pet Food Drive. The pet food collected will benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Pet Paradise Lake Norman collected more than 4,600 pounds of pet food and Pet Paradise Matthews collected more than 2,200 pounds of pet food to give to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
The Second Harvest Pet Food Bank assists individuals who cannot afford to feed their pets. Food for Paws kicked off Nov.1 and ended on Dec. 31.
Matthews
Car break-ins: The Police Department is encouraging everyone to make sure that all items have been removed from their cars, and all their car doors are locked. We have recently experienced an increased number of car break ins with the vast majority of them being entered, and valuables stolen while their doors were unlocked. Please practice the “Hide, Lock, Take” principle even after the holiday shopping season. You naturally feel the most at ease about your car in your own driveway or apartment complex parking lot because you are at home, but you are just as vulnerable there, so you need to make sure to get into a routine of securing your car and your valuables no matter where your car is parked.
If you see any suspicious activity, please call your location police department and report it immediately.
Hide your items that have to be left in your car out of plain view. Lock all your car doors. Take your car keys with you every time.
