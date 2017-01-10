Religion news: Jan. 10, 2017

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
South Charlotte
Myers Park United Methodist
Community dialogue
“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. The Rev. Brenda Tapia, founder of Davidson College’s Love of Learning program, will lead “Everything You Wanted to Know About Black People But Were Afraid to Ask,” answering anonymous questions frankly, theologically and with humor. 7 p.m. Jan. 17. The series continues weekly through Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
Temple Beth El
Comparative religion series
Annual series aims to educate the community, promote understanding and respect for all faiths and reveal commonalities. This year’s theme is “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Roots of Ethical Responsibility.” Senior Rabbi Asher Knight will open the series with a presentation on “The Biblical Roots of Tikkun Olam, Repairing the World.” Format includes question-and-answer session and refreshments. No reservations necessary. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31. The series continues Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and concludes March 9. 5101 Providence Road. www.templebethel.org/events/comparative-religion-series-4.
Calvary Church
Women’s Bible studies
All women of the community are invited to join us for study and friendship. Seven new studies are available, including Priscilla Shirer’s “The Armor of God” and Jen Wilkin’s “Sermon on the Mount.” Classes are held Tuesday mornings and evenings starting Jan. 17. Preschool child care available for those enrolled by Jan. 10. www.calvarychurch.com/women.
Support ministry
Classes offer interactive, Christ-centered study and support from others facing similar issues. Winter classes include Boundaries, GriefShare, DivorceCare and Deeper Calm. Child care available for ages 2-7 with preregistration. Classes begin Jan. 16. 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road. www.calvarychurch.com/support.
Temple Israel
Day of service
Join the Temple Israel community for Yom Gemilut Hasadim as we come together to perform acts of loving kindness benefitting both the Jewish and broader Charlotte community. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Community Blood Center of the Carolinas will be onsite 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Donors must present photo ID. 4901 Providence Road. www.templeisraelnc.org.
Cokesbury United Methodist
Concert
Music at Cokesbury presents popular bluegrass band Southern Express. Donations accepted. Refreshments will be served. 7 p.m. Jan. 19. 6701 Idlewild Road. www.cokesburyumc.net.
St. Matthew Catholic
Parish mission
The Rev. Christopher Krymski, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica and National Shrine of St. Peregrine, will lead the mission. The monthly St. Peregrine healing service will be held on the last night of the mission. Jan. 21-25. www.stmatthewcatholic.org.
Support group meeting
Job seekers are invited to Christians in Career Transition, a ministry providing support for those out of work and under-employed. Learn the proper methods for a successful job search. Free. 7-9 p.m. each first and third Monday in the New Life Center, Room 132. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewministries.org/cict.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drive
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road. www.cbcc.us.
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. The first program, presented by Mike Wiley Productions, is called “Tim Tyson’s ‘Blood Done Sign My Name.’” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 11. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Jan. 18 with a program on the slave trade. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
St. Alban’s Episcopal, Davidson
Concert
The Charlotte Contemporary Ensemble will present a program of gospels, spirituals, anthems and classical pieces honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. 3 p.m. Jan. 15. 301 Caldwell Lane, Davidson. www.musicatstalbansdavidson.org/2016-2017.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Gospel concert
Mountain Joy will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 14. 1062 N. C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drive
3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hopewell AME Zion, 11333 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville. www.cbcc.us.
Nearby
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Service
18th pastoral anniversary service for Dr. and Mrs. Darial Jackson. Guest speaker the Rev. Robert Setzer. Members of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will be our guests. 3 p.m. Jan. 15. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
Pisgah United Methodist, Catawba
Community jam session
Share and enjoy good clean music for the whole family. 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and the fourth Thursday of each month. 4950 Little Mountain Road, Catawba. For more information or to schedule talent, contact Betty Griffin at 828-478-2254.
Temple Kol Ami, Fort Mill
New rabbi
Temple Kol Ami is pleased to announce that Rabbi Ana Bonnheim has joined the leadership of our congregation. Bonnheim will lead Friday night Shabbat services once a month starting Jan. 20. For an honorarium, she is also available for weddings, funerals, baby namings and other events. Bonnheim is a graduate of Dartmouth College and received her rabbinic ordination from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati. She recently moved to the Carolinas from Texas with her husband, Rabbi Asher Knight of Temple Beth El in Charlotte, and their two sons. www.templekolamisc.org.
Daniels Lutheran, Lincolnton
Country lunch fundraiser
Donation of $8 per plate will support the church building fund. Children 2 and younger eat free. Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 15. 3170 Reepsville Road, Lincolnton. 704-735-2388.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
Shabbat services
The Reform Jewish Congregation is currently holding Shabbat services at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drives
9 a.m.-noon Jan. 14 at Siler Presbyterian, 6301 Weddington-Monroe Road, Wesley Chapel. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Westford United Methodist, 237 N. C. 49 S., Concord. Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Adnah United Methodist, 1 Adnah Drive, Rock Hill. www.cbcc.us.
