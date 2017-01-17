This season’s finest: Charlotte Latin’s Dickey has a night to remember, Butler basketball team keeps winning big

Claudia Dickey, Charlotte Latin Girls’ Basketball/Soccer: Claudia Dickey says she always tries to stay in the moment, whether she is in the classroom, on the basketball court or the soccer field.
The Charlotte Latin junior showed just how focused she could be when she not only led the Hawks’ girls’ basketball team (6-11, 1-2) to a crucial, CISAA conference win over Covenant Day on Jan. 13, but also accepted the “Goalkeeper of the Year Award,” at the Greater Charlotte Soccer Gala the same night.
Dickey first had a night to remember on the court, as she scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and had five steals in Latin’s 58-42 win over Covenant Day.
Just after the game, Dickey hopped in a car and quickly got the Charlotte Soccer Gala awards’ ceremony at the Project 658 Center on Central Avenue.
“During that whole day, I was stressed out about school, so I wasn’t even thinking about the game or the awards ceremony yet,” said Dickey, who didn’t even mention the awards’ ceremony to her coach or teammates until after the game. “Then after school, we got ready for the game and listened to some music and got focused. Then, after the game, it was time to go to the awards’ ceremony. It was a lot to do, so I had to take one step at a time. …
“It was an amazing night to do all that stuff, win a big game and get a great award. But, I have to give a lot of the credit to my family, friends, teammates and coaches. I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish any of this without them.”
Success is nothing new for Dickey, as she is a two-time all-state performer and two-time state champion on the soccer field, where she is a UNC commit.
Meanwhile, Dickey is a three-year starter on the Charlotte Latin girls’ basketball, where she is a two-time, all-conference pick.
Myron Lowery, Butler Boys’ Basketball Coach: Coach Myron Lowery and his Butler boys’ basketball team tied a school-record with their 18th straight win this season, beating archrival Independence, 76-69, on Jan. 12.
Butler, who is a perfect 18-0 (6-0 in Southwestern 4A conference play) is also No. 1 in the state and in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 at the same time for the first time in school history.
Lowery has led the Bulldogs to a 65-10 record (30-2 in conference play) in his Butler tenure (2014 to present) with an extensive win streak in each of his three seasons, including 17 straight wins in the 2014-15 season; 11 straight last year and 18 consecutive victories to start this season.
Butler has also won five holiday tournaments under Lowery, including both the Y.C. Winborn Holiday Classic at Rock Hill and the Cleveland County Holiday Classic at Shelby this season.
South Mecklenburg Girls’ Swimming: The South Mecklenburg girls’ swim team stayed unbeaten in SoMeck8 conference play beating Providence for the first time in more than two decades.
The Sabres (6-1, 5-0 in SoMeck8 play) won all 11 events Jan. 13, led by senior Caroline Greiner, junior Sinclair Larson and sophomore Ellie Marquardt, who all accounted for four wins at the meet.
Greiner won the 50 and 100 freestyle, while Larson won the 100 backstroke and 200 medley, individually. Both South Meck standouts led the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to victory as well.
Meanwhile, Marquardt, won the 200 and 500 freestyle individually, while also helping the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to victory.
Freshman Brynn Martinson (200 free relay), sophomore Reagan Johnson (100 breaststroke, 200 medley and free relays), juniors Savannah Boone (100 butterfly) and Claudia Barnett (400 freestyle relay) and senior Madelyn Martelle (200 medley and 200 freestyle relays) also contributed to winning events.
The South Mecklenburg girls will look to challenge for the SoMeck8 conference championship on Jan. 20.
The two-time, defending 4A state champion, South Mecklenburg boys’ swim team is also undefeated so far this season.
Cameron Dollar, East Lincoln Basketball, senior: The East Lincoln senior guard posted his first career triple-double, scoring 32 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in the Mustangs’ 78-58 win over West Lincoln on Jan. 13.
Dollar, a Charlotte 49ers’ football signee, also had 27 points in East Lincoln’s 63-56 win over Maiden on Jan. 11.
East Lincoln is 5-2 since Dollar (22 ppg) returned to the lineup after missing the first eight games of the season with mononucleosis.
Kody Shubert, Lincoln Charter Basketball, junior: The Lincoln Charter point guard averaged 32 points and nine assists per game last week in two South Piedmont 1A conference (SPC 1A) wins.
Shubert, a 6-foot junior, scored 28 points with 13 assists, Jan. 12, in a 93-67 win over Bessemer City.
He outdid himself the next night, pouring in 36 points in a 79-44 win over Piedmont Charter as Lincoln Charter (15-2, 9-0) remained perfect in SPC 1A conference standings.
Shubert has nine, Division I basketball offers, according to Lincoln Charter coach, Brad Gabriel.
Troy Cracknell and Greyson Hickert, Lake Norman Charter Basketball, both seniors: Lake Norman Charter’s dynamic senior duo had another big week to keep the Knights (10-5, 6-0) atop the Big South conference standings.
Cracknell, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 24 points per contest in wins over league rivals, Ashbrook and North Gaston. He is averaging 17 points per game this season.
Hickert, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 16 points this week in the two victories, also scoring 1,000th-point of his Lake Norman Charter career against North Gaston on Jan. 13. He is averaging 17 points per game.
Terron Dixon, Queens Grant Basketball, senior: The Queens Grant senior guard became the school’s all-time leading scorer, Jan. 13, with 21 points in the 85-45 win over Gray Stone Day.
Dixon surpassed former Queens Grant standout, Patrick Tape, now a freshman forward at Columbia University.
The 6-foot-3 guard, who is being recruited by schools like Pfeiffer University and Roanoke College, is averaging 20 points per game to lead the Stallions (6-6, 2-0) this season.
Remi Roberts, Weddington Girls’ Basketball, senior: The 6-foot-2, Weddington senior forward had a historic week, scoring her 1,000th career point in the Warriors’ 49-44 win over Anson with 23 points and 19 rebounds in the game on Jan. 13.
Roberts, a four-year starter, had another double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds earlier in the week in Weddington’s (12-4, 3-0 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference) 59-50 win over Piedmont.
The Warriors have now won 35 straight conference games.
While Roberts, who averages 13 points and 10 rebounds per game, has had a big season on the court, she is a Charlotte 49ers’ soccer signee.
David Kasanganay, Ardrey Kell Basketball, junior: The Ardrey Kell junior continued his breakout season, scoring 20 points in the Knights’ 54-47 win over rival, South Mecklenburg on Jan. 13.
The Ardrey Kell (10-6, 5-1 in the SoMeck8 conference) pushed the Knights into second-place in the SoMeck8 standings, who are 9-3 since a 1-3 start.
Kasanganay has led the way averaging 14.8 points per game, shooting 40 percent from the three-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
Ja’nia Ikard, Statesville Girls’ Basketball, senior: The Statesville senior guard scored a season-high 20 points to lead the Greyhounds (6-7, 3-2) to a 61-47 win over rival, South Iredell.
Ikard also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists in the same game, as the Statesville girls’ team beat South Iredell for the first time in five years, according to Greyhounds’ coach, Gregory Stewart.
The Statesville girls’ six wins have already twice as many as they had a season ago, when they went 3-20 overall.
Kianna Funderburk, Myers Park Girls’ Basketball, senior: The 5-foot-9, Myers Park senior point guard scored 18 points with five rebounds and four steals to lead the Mustangs to a 53-30 win over East Mecklenburg on Jan. 13
Funderburk, a University of Vermont signee, has played a big role in Myers Park (10-5, 5-0) winning seven of their last eight games, as they now sit atop the Southwestern 4A conference standings.
Joel Ramos, Mooresville Indoor Track, junior: Mooresville junior, Joel Ramos, improved his personal best triple jump with a 43-11.25 to win the event at Weddington Polar Bear on Jan. 11.
Ramos’ previous best was 41-10 last outdoor season on March 16 at a South Iredell meet.
Ramos’ personal-best jump was the third best triple jump in the state this indoor season.
Seth Rabinowitz, Providence Indoor Track, junior: The Providence junior set a school-record with a 13-6 in the pole vault to finish second at the Champions’ Fast Track Invitational in Winston-Salem, Jan. 14.
Rabinowitz, who vault tied for the third-best in the state this indoor season, bested his previous career mark of 13-0, Dec. 17, at the N.C. Holiday Runners’ Invitational.
Jay Edwards is a freelance writer: edwardswork23@gmail.com.
HELP US FIND THE ATHLETES
This season’s finest highlights high school athletes with outstanding performances. Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 16. In most cases, the athletes featured will come from sports that don’t get a lot of recognition. However, the goal is to recognize excellence. If you want to suggest someone to be included in This Season’s Finest column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
