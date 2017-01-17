Happening nearby South Charlotte, Jan. 18-24, 2017: Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and SouthPark

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The suggested deadline is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
Afterschool ceramics/pottery club:
Students merge energy, creativity and imagination with studio equipment to produce functional clay projects. Beginners learn with easy directions. Advanced students encouraged to explore on their own. $140 Matthews resident; $150 other. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 3-4:15 p.m. Jan. 18.
Arte Latino Now: An Exhibition of Latino Artists:
Art Latino Now exhibits the works of Latino artists selected by national competition. Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave., Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 18.
Girl’s Night Out:
Every third Friday. This month it will be alcohol-based inks on yupo. $40 includes supplies and refreshments. 21 years and older. Registration and credit card payment at 704-541-0741; or you can stop by during gallery hours with payment. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
Kidscope: A Kaleidoscope Workshop:
All materials will be supplied. All your child has to bring is their enthusiasm, excitement and creativity. Instruction will be provided by an experienced kaleidoscope artist. $55. Ages 8-12. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Saturday Family Workshop: Chinese Blossoms:
Registration required at mintmuseum.org/happenings or call 704-337-2107. Kids and adults join a teaching artist to go on a mini-tour in the galleries, followed by creative art-making in the studios. $16. $12 for Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 21, 23, 24.
Special Event
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Jan. 18.
Learn to Square Dance:
Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends and learn to square dance. Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7 -9 p.m. Jan. 19.
Volunteer Open House:
Join staff and volunteers of the President James K. Polk State Historic Site to learn about the site’s volunteer program. Open house includes light refreshments and guided cabin tours. Free; registration required. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
Pai Networking Group Health|Wellness|Fitness Expo:
Pai Networking Launches New Venture: Free Health, Wellness and Fitness Expo. Info: Nesha Pai nesha@paicpapllc.com 704-910-7588. Free. The Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte. 704-248-4000. www.theballantynehotel.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21.
Community Blood Drive:
Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location. Hawthorne’s Pizza, 7319 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Engineering For Kids Saturday STEM Enrichment Classes:
Find out more at www.engineeringforkids.com/location/charlotte/classes. $119 per child; discount for multiple kids. The Fountains Shopping Center in Ballantyne, 8183 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Tom Earnhardt: A Move to “Default Native”:
Tom Earnhardt, naturalist and host of the UNC-TV program “Exploring North Carolina” speak on “A Move to Default Native: Selecting Native Flora Whenever Possible in Private Developments and on Public Lands.” All programs are open to the public with refreshments provided 30 minutes in advance of the start time. For information visit charlottegardenclub.org. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23.
Red Boot Coalition meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 24.
Lupus Walk Kickoff Rally:
Come meet other walkers and teams, share fundraising ideas, get new tips, receive walk materials and learn how being a part of this event can make a difference in the community. RSVP and sign up at https://2017lupuswalkkickoffcharlotte.eventbrite.com Free. Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, 1073 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-927-1284. wellness.myersparkpres.org. 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 24.
Living Well with Children-An Evening with Molly O’Shaughnessy:
Keystone Montessori School is hosting this free event. Tickets are available via Eventbrite or the Keystone Montessori School website or Facebook page. Sedgefield United Methodist Church, 2830 Dorchester Place, Charlotte. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24.
