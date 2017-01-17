South Charlotte notes, Jan. 17, 2017

If you have an announcement, send your news release and photos to mynews@charlotteobserver.com.
Duke Energy Scholarship
Winners: Sarah Silapaxay and Guillermo Adrian Isa of Charlotte were each selected to receive a Duke Energy Foundation Scholarship in the amount of $3,500 for the 2016-2017 academic year. Silapaxay is a senior at Belmont Abbey College majoring in biology and Isa is a senior at Brevard College majoring in health science studies.
Museum
Volunteer opportunities: The museum will hold a training session in February for docents to give tours at the museum. Volunteers will learn the local history of Matthews, from the early settlers to the present. They share the stories of yesteryear with guests and schoolchildren. Each volunteer is asked to take a shift of three hours at the museum, 232 N. Trade St. You will be given an assigned day and time per month. The training will be conducted 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays on Feb. 9, 16, 23 and March 2.
At this time, the museum needs a volunteer for the second Friday of the month from 1-4 p.m. Volunteers also are needed for the second and third Saturday of the month from 1-4 p.m.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer, please call 704-708-4996. www.matthewsheritagemuseum.org.
Providence High
Rose Parade: The CMS district congratulated Joshua Potter, director of bands at Providence High, and his students for earning spots in the in the Honor Marching Band of America, which included students from more than 30 states. Seniors Emma Nussman, who plays trombone, and Lexi McCoy,, who plays alto sax, as well as 2016 graduate Aaron Zang on trombone performed in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan 2.
Marquette’s dean’s list: Joseph Eiselt, of Charlotte 28207, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Eiselt is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration.
Carson-Newman’s dean’s list: The following Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, Tenn., sudents made dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester: William Jones, Charlotte; Nora Logan, Matthews; Natalie Harris and Elisa Raymond of Monroe.
LeTourneau’s president’s list: The following students were named to the fall 2016 president’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The president’s list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester to receive this honor. The students are: Nicholas Sharrett, a sophomore from Mint Hill, pursuing a degree in computer science; and Jonathan Foust, a senior from Waxhaw, mechanical engineering.
LeTourneau’s dean’s list: Stuart Bandy, a senior from Concord, was named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas.
Anderson University dean’s list: Several are students were named to the dean’s list at Anderson University in Anderson, S.C., for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average to be selected for this academic honor.
From Charlotte — Abbey Elizabeth Birchfield, Kylee Pamela Calabrese, William Dillon Carpenter, Nathan Alexander Foxx, Weston Christenbury Keith, Rachel Nichole Mackey, Faith E. Miller, Katherine Joyce Myrick, Matthew Charles Pulito, Haley Carrington Putnam and Ana Maria Romano.
Concord — Mackenzie Lynn Petrunich and Rileigh Sharpe Wauters.
Davidson — Landon Dane Howard.
Gastonia — Victoria Lynn Becker, Virginia Marie Harris, Bethany Ellen Mansfield, Justin Kyle Melton and Monica Nicole Rice.
Huntersville — Brittany Alexandra Blacker, Rachel Hannah Pertgen, Helen Katherine Talbot, Jackson McChord Yearick.
Indian Trail —Forrest Justin Kenley.
Lincolnton — Macie Belk.
Matthews — Lydia Rose Bardo, Megan Michelle Embry, Parker Hawks, Sarah Allison Honbarger, Lauren McClain Hunter, Ryan Matthew Hunter, Riley Lauren Niemeyer, Grace Helen Noble, Ian Matthews Noble, Ashley Lauren Pollack, Matthew Thomas Reitz, Anna Kathleen Tabor, Rachel Erin Tabor, Kasey Rose Tackel and Rachel Noelle Vaughn.
Mercersburg’s honor roll: Two Charlotte students have been named to the honor roll at Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy — Christina Markey of Charlotte 28207, grade 12, was named a commended scholar, and Cole Kissam of Charlotte 28211, grade 11, was named a distinguished scholar.
Iowa State University’s dean’s list: Approximately 8,775 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2016 dean's list, including Andrew James Franck, finance, Charlotte; Kurt Stephen Esenwein, pre-biological/pre-medical illustration, Harrisburg; and Alexis Simone Ferrell, child, adult and family services, Monroe.
