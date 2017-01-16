Religion news: Jan. 18, 2017

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
Compiled by Erica Batten
South Charlotte
Temple Beth El
Comparative religion series
Annual series aims to educate the community, promote understanding and respect for all faiths and reveal commonalities. This year’s theme is “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Roots of Ethical Responsibility.” Senior Rabbi Asher Knight will open the series with a presentation on “The Biblical Roots of Tikkun Olam, Repairing the World.” Format includes question-and-answer session and refreshments. No reservations necessary. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31. The series continues Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and concludes March 9. 5101 Providence Road. www.templebethel.org/events/comparative-religion-series-4.
Temple Israel
Lifelong Learning series
“Judaism Helping to Erase Racism.” Community leaders, in conversation with Rabbi Murray Ezring, will approach issues of race relations. Guests include Dianne English, Willie Ratchford, Louis Trosch and Patrick Graham. Non-members, $36; members, free. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. 4901 Providence Road. 704-362-2796; www.templeisraelnc.org.
Myers Park United Methodist
Community dialogue
“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. Matt Rawle, author of “The Faith of a Mockingbird” and other books, will discuss Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 7 p.m. Jan. 30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 31. The series continues through Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Adult book study
Join us for a study of Adam Hamilton’s “Half Truths: God Helps Those Who Help Themselves and Other Things the Bible Doesn’t Say.” Free. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 25. An informational session will be held Jan. 18. Meals are served at 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Spanish classes
Pastor David Ortigoza will lead free Spanish classes. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 25. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
The Jewish Learning Institute
Join Rabbis Shlomo Cohen and Yossi Groner for a six-week course on “The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums, Talmudic Debates, Your Solutions.” $99 per person; $180 per couple. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 31 or 11 a.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 1. 6619 Sardis Road. Register at www.myJLI.com.
St. Matthew Catholic
Parish mission
The Rev. Christopher Krymski, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica and National Shrine of St. Peregrine, will lead the mission. The monthly St. Peregrine healing service will be held on the last night of the mission. Jan. 23-25.
Faith formation classes
Registration for adult classes is available online at www.stmatthewcatholic.org/SMU.
Retreat
“Seeking Purpose” retreat will teach you to discern your gifts of the Holy Spirit and use them to help build up God’s kingdom. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewcatholic.org.
Cokesbury United Methodist
Concert
Music at Cokesbury presents popular bluegrass band Southern Express. Donations accepted. Refreshments will be served. 7 p.m. Jan. 19. 6701 Idlewild Road. www.cokesburyumc.net.
Wesley United Methodist
Benefit concert
Performances by bluegrass band Two Trailers Down, David Domingo and the Fuzzbucket Music Company, and Haitian drummer Bill Nathan. Proceeds benefit Wings of Hope in Haiti. 3 p.m. Jan. 29. 3715 Rea Road. www.wesleycharlotte.org.
Sedgefield United Methodist
Concert
Charlotte Symphony concertmaster Calin Lupanu and principal timpani Leo Soto will present an afternoon of world music. Leonard Mark Lewis will provide a composer’s perspective on the music. 3 p.m. Jan. 29. 2830 Dorchester Place. 704-523-0077.
St. John’s Episcopal
Job hunters’ group
Expert speakers provide job search tips, résumé reviews, interview coaching and networking opportunities. No fees or registration. 7 p.m. each second and fourth Tuesday. 1623 Carmel Road. www.saintjohns-charlotte.org.
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. Michael Thompson of Pfeiffer University will present “Traces of the Trade: Slave Trade in the Deep North.” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Jan. 25. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
Elevation Church, Cornelius
Concert
Jordan Feliz, Dan Bremnes and Grayson Reed present “The Beloved Tour,” an incredible evening of music and encouragement. Tickets start at $15. 7 p.m. Jan. 26. 8325 Copley Drive, Cornelius. www.transparentproductions.com.
Davidson United Methodist
Film discussion group
Film and Spirituality group meets monthly. This month, we will watch and discuss “Midnight in Paris.” 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in Room 220. 233 S. Main St., Davidson. www.DavidsonUMC.org.
First Baptist, Mooresville
Classes
Disciples’ Academy and Equip U classes begin Feb. 1. Disciples’ Academy focuses on spiritual formation. Choices include Introduction to the New Testament II, War Room, Rooted and an online option, Torah. Equip U classes help with life skills and healthy lifestyle. Choices include Habits of Highly Effective Disciples, Women at the Well, more. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. To register, call the church office at 704-664-2324 or email pastorsteve@fbcmooresville.com.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Newcomers’ class
Women who have recently moved to the area are invited to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots again. The 10-week class is based on the book “After the Boxes Are Unpacked.” 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays starting Feb. 1. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drive
1-5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Christ the King Catholic High School, 2011 Crusader Way, Huntersville. www.cbcc.us.
Nearby
Pisgah United Methodist, Catawba
Community jam session
Share and enjoy good clean music for the whole family. 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and the fourth Thursday of each month. 4950 Little Mountain Road, Catawba. For more information or to schedule talent, contact Betty Griffin at 828-478-2254.
Little Rock AME Zion, Charlotte
Legal information session
Attorney and community organizer Andrew Fede will host local attorneys, who will speak on citizen interaction with law enforcement, rights to record and document interactions with police, the legal perspective on how to improve community-police relationships, more. Free. 5 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Little Rock Cultural Center, 401 N. Myers St., Charlotte.
Ministry fair
Learn about the various church ministries available to you. Fair follows the 10 a.m. worship service Jan. 29. 401 N. McDowell St., Charlotte. www.littlerockamezion.org.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
Community Blood Center of the Carolinas
Blood drive
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Kerr Memorial Baptist, 25 N. C. 49 S., Concord. www.cbcc.us.
Exodus Foundation, Charlotte
Volunteer orientation
Learn how to mentor people who have criminal records or who have been incarcerated. 6-7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Mount Carmel Baptist, 7237 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte and 10-11 a.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at St. Paul Baptist, 1401 Allen St., Charlotte.
Career networking
Group for people with criminal records or who have been incarcerated. 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month at St. Paul Baptist. www.exodusfoundation.org.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist, Gastonia
Meeting
Men of Iron will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 21. 1282 Bradford Heights Road, Gastonia. 704-864-6222.
