Eagle Scouts who earned rank in December 2016

These Boy Scouts achieved their Eagle Scout rank in December. The Scout’s name, hometown, Troop number, sponsoring group and parents’ names are listed as provided by the Mecklenburg Council of Boy Scouts of America. Some Scouts also provided information on their Eagle projects.
Duncan McLean Campbell, Charlotte 28207, Troop 1, Church of the Holy Comforter, Lauren & Malcolm Campbell.
“I built an 8-foot x 16-foot wooden, fiberglass, and wire rehabilitation cage for injured hawks, eagles, and owls at the Carolina Raptor Center.
“You can’t do everything by yourself. Sometimes, you need the help of friends and family to achieve your goals.”
Caspar Valentine Caudill, Charlotte 28270, Troop 118, St. Stephen United Methodist, Fred & Elizabeth Caudill.
“I led a team of scouts in constructing two potting tables for the Horticulture Dept. at Providence HS (my school). Their old table was dilapidated and could not accommodate a person in a wheelchair. We built one large table, 4 ft tall and 8 ft by 4 feet, and a second, smaller table that had a 30 inch surface with no obstacles underneath to a wheelchair or its occupant. The two tables are very sturdy and have storage shelving and pegs for hanging book bags and garden implements.
“Preparation was key. I learned that things went much more smoothly if I developed a mental itinerary before arriving at each workday, as this helped keep me on task and prevented work from being done out-of- order.”
Joshua Caleb Dalton, Charlotte 28270, Troop 140, Cross Crown Lutheran, Robin Dalton.
Donald Evans Dockery, Charlotte 28211, Troop 3, Myers Park United Methodist, Stephen Dockery.
Jacob Thibault Goodman, Huntersville, Troop 323, Journey Church of Lake Norman, Holly Goodman.
“At Lake Norman Charter School, I built a brick paved path from the secondary parking lot to the entrance of the building. Previously, many people had to cut through an eroded mulch area where water collects when it rains. The path helps to preserve the surrounding area and provides safer and more convenient way to get to the door of the school. It is used by students and staff members to enter and exit the school daily.
“Effective planning is crucial to the success of any project. Extensively planning my project prior to the workdays made a huge difference in the ease and outcome of the project.”
Connor Michael Haaf, Charlotte 28210, Troop 174, St. Gabriel Catholic, Michael Haaf.
“My project was to construct an outdoor classroom/picnic area for an elementary school in an underprivileged neighborhood. Lots of work was required to clear out and ready the area before the project work days could begin. Once it was fully cleared of poison ivy, weeds, dead branches and mapped out, we edged, raked and mulched the area, plus built 3 picnic tables. The students can now enjoy outdoor classes and an nice lunchtime and recess area.
“I learned that leadership isn’t the ability to lay out a cohesive plan, but rather the ability to fix things when the plan goes astray.”
Jacob Todd Mordock, Huntersville, Troop 156, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Jeremy Mordock.
Richard Wyeth Reese-Davies, Charlotte 28207, Troop 1, Church of the Holy Comforter, Alicia Reese & Bob Davies.
“We built a garden tool shed for the church’s bilingual weekday school. The garden was another Troop 1 Eagle Scout project which the school uses for growing vegetables. The tool shed holds the gardening equipment -- watering cans, hoes, spades -- the students and teachers use to work in the garden. The shed needed to blend in with the church’s architecture, with a sloping roof to match the stairway down to the garden. The walls were built at home and then moved to the church to assemble the shed. The whole project took about four days. The church is really happy with the shed and the school is grateful for a place to store their garden supplies.
“When there’s more than one way to do something, I need to remember what the goal is, and in this case it was to satisfy the church.”
Donald Alexander Singleton, Charlotte 28213, Troop 49, Back Creek ARP, Michael Belger.
Joseph Harold Smawley, Charlotte 28214, Troop 51, Cooks Memorial Presbyterian, Tracy & Renee Smawley.
Caleb Powell Stanfield, Charlotte 28278, Troop 56, Steele Creek Presbyterian, Amy Stanfield.
Nicholas Robert Westhofen, Huntersville, Troop 19, Huntersville Presbyterian, Chuck & Julie Westhofen.
John Gettys Witherspoon, Charlotte 28211, Troop 3, Myers Park United Methodist, Jim & Joy Witherspoon.
Jack Osment, Charlotte 28211, Troop 11, Providence United Methodist Church, Lynn and Bob Osment.
“I led the effort to build new triple jump and long jump pits for the Track and Field facilties at Myers Park High School.The previous pits were several decades old and had become overgrown.We dug up weeds and removed all of the old sand from each pit. The old pits did not have frames so new frames were built and installed to provide better support for each pit. After almost 200 man hours and with the assistance of 19 volunteers, we shoveled 20 tons of sand to fill the newly framed pits.
“Leading by example is key. In order to be an effective leader one must be willing to work along side your volunteers while also appropriately delegating other tasks.”
Iain Patrick O’Shea, Charlotte 28278, Troop 167, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, Paul and Wanda O’Shea.
“I lead a project that enhanced a sitting area at Southwest Middle School in Steele Creek, Charlotte, NC. I added two handicap assessable concrete pads, two more rows of benches in an effort to create an area which is welcoming for all. This sitting area looks upon a bird sanctuary already built and provides a suitable area for teachers to educate outside.
“This project taught me how to properly delegate tasks to volunteers in order to see the project run to its successful completion. It taught me how to organize my time, manage my money, and run a smooth project. It also taught me the importance of teamwork as well as the importance of appreciating all of those we helped me along my journey.”
Rusty Ranson, Troop 17, Russell & Anne Ranson.
“My Eagle Project was for the benefit of Sharon Elementary School. With the help of volunteers, I reorganized and reconstructed the textbook closet for the students and teachers at Sharon Elementary. In addition to bettering their storage facility, we repainted their staff lounge and effectively renovated the resource area of their facility.
“In completing my Eagle project, the most important and most valuable things I learned were additional leadership skills. Due to the fact that my project required volunteers, I had to learn how to delegate specific tasks as well as organize a team. These skills were most useful in the completion of my project and therefore most important.”
