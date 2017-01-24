Happening nearby South Charlotte: Events in Ballantyne, Cotswold, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and SouthPark Jan. 25-31, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Art
Social media secrets for artists:
Dottie Leatherwood will share her social media tips for artists. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 7- 9 p.m. Jan. 25.
Afterschool ceramics/pottery club:
Students merge energy, creativity and imagination with studio equipment to produce clay projects. Beginners learn with easy step-by-step directions. Advanced students encouraged to explore on their own. $140 Matthews resident, $150 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 3- 4:15 p.m. Jan. 25.
Home School ceramics pottery classes:
Students merge energy, creativity and imagination with studio equipment to produce projects. Beginners learn with easy step-by-step directions. Advanced students encouraged to explore on their own. $75 Matthews resident, $80 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 10 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Jan. 25.
Afterschool Art Club Ages 6-8 at the Mint:
Join us for creative art-making on Wednesday afternoons as we venture into the museum for inspiration, and create projects in the studios. Students who are 6-8 years of age will develop artistic skills, explore a variety of materials and have a blast. Advance registration required. Tuition per eight-week session: $160, $120 Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5- 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Afterschool Art Club Ages 9-12 at the Mint:
Join us for creative art-making on Wednesday afternoons as we venture into the museum for inspiration, and create projects in the studios. Students will develop artistic skills, explore a variety of materials, and have a blast. Advance registration required. Tuition per eight-week session: $160, $120 Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5- 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Mini-Masters Art Workshops:
Little artists age 3-5 and their adult companions explore the museum galleries and create art in this playful class series centered on creativity, fine-motor skill development, and confidence-building. Registration required: 704-337-2107 or mintmuseum.org/happenings. Let’s look for houses and homes in the art, and construct a very fine mini-house of our own using paints, craft sticks, and more. Series tuition for four sessions: $60, $45 Mint member (no charge for adult). Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30- 2:45 p.m. Jan. 25.
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Solo exhibition of recent paintings and sculpture. Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 25, 26, 27, 28, 30 and 31.
Arte Latino Now: An Exhibition of Latino Artists:
Free. Queens University of Charlotte - Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 25.
Modern Craft Night: Watercolor Winter Blooms:
Class costs $45. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 7- 9 p.m. Jan. 26.
ASC Connect With Culture Day:
The Mint Museum joins with the Arts & Secience Council and others to offer free general admission 11 a.m.-3 p. m. At Mint Museum Uptown, at Levine Center for the Arts and at Mint Museum Randolph. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28.
Mini-Masters Workshop - Saturday - My House:
Calling all mini-architects. Let’s look for houses and homes in the art, and construct a very fine mini-house of our own using paints, craft sticks, and more. Little artists and their adult companions explore the museum galleries and create art in this playful class series centered on creativity, fine-motor skills, and confidence-building. Ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. Tuition per session: $16 per child, $12 Mint member. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30- 2:45 p.m. Jan. 28.
Adult Workshop:
Painting the portrait from photography with Todd Baxter. The goal for this workshop will be to give the participant a workable process for painting the portrait from a photograph. Sharing simple tips to get you off to a good start with your drawing, the key to a strong finished piece. Shadow shapes and values will be a focus following up with color. $100. Ages 14 and older. Advance registration required. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28.
Requiem For Mother Emanuel Moving From Tragedy To Redemption:
Open to the public. These church-day events are a response to South Carolina artist . Leo Twiggs’ nine works of art in the exhibition Requiem for Mother Emanuel, which honors those lost to tragedy in June 2015 at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. During these special Sunday programs, local churches will remember this time of mourning and redemption with vocalists, musicians and choir selections. Guests will have an opportunity to view the exhibition and respond themselves via interactive message boards. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 2- 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
Special Event
Engineering For Kids:
Two Saturday STEM Enrichment Classes offered. Junior LEGO Robotics: Soccer for kindergarten through second grade. Lego Robotics: Mission to Mars for third through sixth grades. Details: http://www.engineeringforkids.com/location/charlotte/classes. $119 per child, discount for multiple kids. The Fountains Shopping Center in Ballantyne, 8183 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 12:30- 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Learn to Square Dance
Come have some fun, meet new people, make new friends, and learn to square dance. Exercise your mind and body. Join us on Thursday nights. $5. Baker’s Place, 2843 Williams Road, Matthews. 704-576-0318. 7- 9 p.m. Jan. 26.
A Plus Garage Doors Puppy Bowl 2017:
This year’s Puppy Bowl promises to be a great opportunity for dog-lovers to play with shelter dogs, browse dog-related attractions and meet local shelters and business owners. The bowl game features returning favorites — The Humane Society of York County and Peanut’s Place Small Breed Rescue — alongside newcomer Halfway There Rescue. All three are bringing puppies that would love to come home with you. Our vendors represent the best in local businesses, covering every possible need of any dogs you currently own or are planning on owning, and other attractions like a rent-a-puppy and kissing booth will be available around the event. We’re also going to have a halftime show with a special appearance from the Pineville Police Department’s K9-Unit. Come out and enjoy a family-friendly frolic with dogs in need, and meet other animal lovers from your community. Free. Pet Essentials, 7510 Pineville-Mathews Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 28.
Queen City Comedy Festival:
Charlotte’s funniest unite for a weekend of shows and workshops. The weekend will be packed with improv, sketch and stand-up shows from Charlotte’s leading improvisors, actors and comedians. There will be more than 25 acts performing. $10-$25. Acting Out Studio, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 7- 11:30 p.m. Jan. 27. 6:30- 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Afternoon concert:
Charlotte Symphony concertmaster Calin Lupanu and principal timpani Leo Soto will present an afternoon of world music. Leonard Mark Lewis will provide a composer’s perspective on the music. Sedgefield United Methodist Church, 2830 Dorchester Place, Charlotte. 3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Concert:
Performances by bluegrass band Two Trailers Down, David Domingo and the Fuzzbucket Music Company, and Haitian drummer Bill Nathan. Proceeds benefit Wings of Hope in Haiti. Wesley United Methodist Church, 3715 Rea Road, Charlotte. 3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Meetings, Talks & Readings
The Year of the Woman: A book reading and signing series:
“In the Prism of My Soul.” Join Colombian author Kurma Murrain via SKYPE from Ningbo, China, for a bilingual poetry anthology full of love and passion. Every chapter represents a defined stage that punctuates passages of her life as she brings her experiences of her beloved Columbia, South America, combined with her new beginnings in the United States. Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
‘Appalachian Appetite’ book signing:
Author reading and book signing with Chef Susi Gott Seguret. “Appalachian Appetite” feature more than 100 recipes that represent an innovative take on tradition, with contributions and stories from this mountain region’s best chefs, restaurants and residents. Free. Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-525-9239. www.parkroadbooks.com. 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
Male Caregiver Support Group:
Come to a free group that provides support and resources for men who care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. RSVP requested, 704/909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12- 1:15 p.m. Jan. 25, Feb. 22.
“My Body, My Turn” event:
Learn more about surgical and nonsurgical Mommy Makeover options. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be offered. Gift bags will be given to all event attendees. Free. Charlotte Plastic Surgery, 2215 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-372-6846. www.charlotteplasticsurgery.com. 6- 8 p.m. Jan. 26.
Simple Steps 1: Is Starting a Business Right for You?:
This introductory workshop focuses on the basics of testing your business idea and identifying the key factors that influence start-up success. Start-up Basics provides you with an overview of the skills and tools you need when deciding to start a business. In this session, you learn about: the advantages and disadvantages of owning a business, the most profitable form for your business, and the fundamentals of formation, organization, marketing, cash flow and funding sources. No Fee. SBA - Small Business Administration, 6302 Fairview Road, Charlotte. 1- 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one younger than 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. This facilitated group provides emotional support, new friendships, information and resources. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12- 1:15 p.m. Jan. 27, Feb. 23 and 24.
Financial Planning / Saving For College:
Learn about the best tips and strategies for saving forand paying for college. Leave with an understanding of how to maximize opportunities to qualify forfinancial aid and have the most flexibility with your money. Ideal for parents of newborns up to middle school ages. Free. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 9:30 a.m. Jan. 29.
Red Boot Coalition meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7- 8 p.m. Jan. 31.
Negotiate Like a Boss: Salary Negotiation How To:
Networking from 6-6:20 p.m. $15-20. Baird Financial Advisors, 4350 Congress St., Charlotte. 704-571-7350. 6- 9 p.m. Jan. 31.
Nature
Lake Norman Covekeeper meeting:
Lake Norman Covekeeper meeting for all interested residents of the Lake Norman area. Our guest speaker is Tom Carroll, nature photographer, who will share wildlife photographs from our area, the U.S., and around the world. Don’t miss this informative and entertaining presentation. For information, call Ben Benoit at 704-489-6249. Free. East Lincoln Fire Department, 406 S. Pilot Knob Road, Denver. 704-822-5999. www.eastlincolnfd.com. 7-8 p.m. Jan. 26.
TGIF at McDowell:
Come to McDowell Nature Preserve on Friday afternoons for a variety of fun and nature-based educational activities, from hikes, games, crafts, exploring, etc. Meet new friends in an exciting setting. Registration is required. Please dress appropriately for the weather .Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Parents Night OFF.:
Take a night off and drop your kids off at McDowell Nature Center for a nature lock-in. There will be fun activities such as smores, campfire, night hikes and animal encounters. Please call McDowell Nature Center at 704-588-5224 for information. Registration is required. $7. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6 p.m. Jan. 27.
Get CRAFTY: Winter Wonderland:
Join us for a Winter Craft Day at McDowell Nature Center. Stop by between 2 and 4 p.m. to create a nature-inspired winter craft to take home. Registration is required. Dress to get messy. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 28.
Botany for Everyone:
In this very engaging course, Larry Mellichamp will encourage active participation through his lectures and hands-on experiences with plant parts. His approach to botanical topics such plant kingdoms, structure and function, life stages, populations, eco-types, flowers and plant reproduction will shed new light on the garden and natural habitats. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break Jan. 28 and 1-5 p.m. Jan. 29. Snow date: Feb. 4 and 5. $115. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu.
‘The Way of the Willow Branch’:
Join us for a reading of “The Way of the Willow Branch” by Emery and Durga Bernhard. Afterward we will go on a short search for natural items to incorporate into a nature mobile to take home. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 28.
Sunday Walk:
It’s Sunday and there is no reason to stay inside. Enjoy a brisk walk through Reedy Creek Nature Preserve as we explore the history of the land. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 8 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3 p.m. Jan. 29.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable as we read a variety of nature-based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as we learn about the wonders of nature. After the story we will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 3 to 6. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Jan. 30.
