Eastover homeowners saving history by raising house 3 feet

The two-story, mid-century traditional brick house at 549 Museum Drive in Eastover is located in a flood plain, making possible renovations limited due to FEMA regulations. It was put on the market as a potential tear down, but the new owners are having none of that.
Instead of razing the classic structure, new owners John and Natalie Scott are raising it – literally. As part of their renovation plans, they are lifting the house about 3 1/2 feet to 631.2 feet above sea level per FEMA rules.
The couple built a house in Eastover 10 years ago, on the site of John Scott’s former bungalow that they tore down. They loved their new home and the neighborhood, but Natalie Scott had always been intrigued by older homes.
“I always had an itch for an older house and was always secretly looking. I was running one morning and saw this house for sale – classic Georgian architecture, slate roof, grand staircase and beautiful fireplaces – it really resonated with us. It fit our family perfectly,” said Scott.
The couple learned the house had been built in 1954 by Eastover developer E.C. Griffith. Fast-forward 67 years and now, because of the flood plain issue, the Scotts discovered they could only renovate up to 50 percent of the home’s value in a 10-year period. That’s when they employed general contractor Ben Collins, president of Salins Group, to help them out.
Collins brought in Chuck Crouch of Crouch Brothers to raise the house. The company is well-known for house moving, so lifting the large home was just another day at the office for them. Collins explained the process.
“They dig out around the foundation and put steel beams underneath the house. Then they use 20 synchronized jacks to move the house up about 8 inches at a time before resetting them,” said Collins.
“After the movers lift it, we will go under it with a new foundation. Once we get the foundation in, we have to go inside and do paint work, plaster and other repairs.”
Collins estimates the house weighs about 250 tons to 300 tons. The 5,000-square-foot structure is designed as a large square in the middle with three brick wings, one off the back and one off each side. The three tall brick chimneys will be lifted as well.
The couple declined to discuss how much they’ve invested in the project, but say that it was not cost prohibitive, especially compared with the cost of a new home in that location. The purchase price of $1,100,000 was recorded in September with Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds.
Melonee Brock, associate project manager with the Mecklenburg County Stormwater Permitting and Compliance, has set up a time-lapse camera to record the process.
“It’s a great project. We are very excited that they are saving an older home. And what makes this project so unusual is that its such a large house,” said Brock.
While their house is in the air, the Scotts and their two children are living in an apartment in Southend. While they are enjoying the urban experience, they are looking forward to moving back to their neighborhood in their new “old” home, hopefully in April if the weather cooperates.
John Scott says they also excited about preserving a small piece of the city that would otherwise be lost.
“This house has some unique features that would be difficult and costly to reproduce. In Charlotte, people have torn down really great structures, both buildings and homes. Instead of tearing down, it’s great to be able to elevate and restore. It just seems right,” said Scott.
Melinda Johnston is a freelance writer: m.johnston@carolina.rr.com.
