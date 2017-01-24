Comparative religion series: Explore the question ‘Am I My Brother’s Keeper?’ at Temple Beth El

Temple Beth El’s popular comparative religion series celebrates its 20th year this month with discussions focusing on the base values and assumptions that inform people’s political and social decisions.
“Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Roots of Ethical Responsibility” will begins Jan. 31 and will run on five successive Tuesday evenings.
The series includes speakers from different faith backgrounds, and the audience is invited to submit questions that could be posed to speakers after each presentation. Past topics have covered a historic overview of politics and religion and the relationship between science and religion.
“(This year) we wanted to talk about what are the underlying values that drive people’s thoughts on social responsibility, social action, and our responsibility to our neighbors,” said Matt Kelly, chairman of Temple Beth El’s comparative religion committee.
“These issues speak to someone’s basic outlook on personal responsibility and their basic ideas about the structure of society and how they look at their neighbors.”
The speakers for this year’s series include a Hindu speaker – former Hindu Center of Charlotte secretary Chidaabha Vyas – for the first time in a long time, Kelly said. Vyas will speak on Feb. 28.
The series will open Jan. 31 with Rabbi Asher Knight, senior rabbi of Temple Beth El, who will talk about “The Biblical Roots of Tikkum Olam, Repairing the World.”
Other speakers include:
Feb. 7: A discussion from liberal and conservative Christian viewpoints with John Munro, senior past of Calvary Church; Joe Clifford, senior pastor of Myers Park Presbyterian Church; and Sister Rose Marie Tresp, director of justice for Sisters of Mercy.
Feb 14: Iman Atif Chaundhry of the Islamic Society of Greater Charlotte will offer a Muslim perspective.
Feb. 21: Two representatives of the North Carolina Charlotte Mission, President Allen Bert Alexander and High Priest Dennis Ivan Kelly, will talk about the perspective of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
March 9: Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, the only out-of-town speaker, will talk about “Creating Coalitions Along Lines of Difference.” Pesner is director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and senior vice president of the Union for Reform Judaism.
Kelly said that Pesner will be in the area for another obligation and agree to extend his visit for a few days to speak at the comparative religion series.
“He has a pivotal role in building collaborative efforts across denominational and political lines to pursue Jewish values through social action and legislation,” Kelly said.
After speakers give their presentations, there will be a break for audience members to talk to each over refreshments and write questions. The speakers will answer selected questions in the second part of the program.
Kelly said the series will give people an opportunity to hear a variety of viewpoints.
“We are bringing in a diverse array of speakers who are going to disagree with each other,” he said. Hearing from people with differing views and asking questions “really humanizes people who are on the other side of one divide or another, whether it’s by politics or by denomination or by faith.
“I think this really helps to bridge divides in the community. The purpose is to get past the polarization that’s so prevalent these days and get people to see their neighbors as neighbors and not some faceless other.”
Marty Minchin is a freelance writer: martyminchin@gmail.com.
Want to go?
Each program, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. and end around 9 p.m. Temple Beth El is at 5101 Providence Road in Shalom Park, Charlotte. The event does not require an RSVP.
For information, visit templebethel.org/action-justice/community-relations.
Comments