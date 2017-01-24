Religion news: Upcoming concerts, services and more, Jan. 24, 2017

If you would like to have an event included in Religion news, send a news release to ebattenobserver@gmail.com.
South Charlotte
Myers Park United Methodist
Community dialogue
“Reconciliation With God and Others” series seeks to foster understanding in these times of unrest. Matt Rawle, author of “The Faith of a Mockingbird” and other books, will discuss Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 7 p.m. Jan. 30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 31. The series continues through Feb. 27. 1501 Queens Road. www.mpumc.org.
Wesley United Methodist
Benefit concert
Performances by bluegrass band Two Trailers Down, David Domingo and the Fuzzbucket Music Company, and Haitian drummer Bill Nathan. Proceeds benefit Wings of Hope in Haiti. 3 p.m. Jan. 29. 3715 Rea Road. www.wesleycharlotte.org.
Sedgefield United Methodist
Concert
Charlotte Symphony concertmaster Calin Lupanu and principal timpani Leo Soto will present an afternoon of world music. Leonard Mark Lewis will provide a composer’s perspective on the music. $5. Tickets available at the church office or at the door. 3 p.m. Jan. 29. 2830 Dorchester Place. 704-523-0077.
St. Joseph Vietnamese Church
Tet Festival
Celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year. The festival to welcome in the “Year of the Rooster” will include live music, traditional Vietnamese food and games, as well as performances by the parish’s own Hidden Dragon Lion Dance team. The festival will be held from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 27; 6-11 p.m. Jan. 28; and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29. Admission is free. 4929 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte 28273. 704-504-0907.
Temple Israel
Lifelong Learning series
“Judaism Helping to Erase Racism.” Community leaders, in conversation with Rabbi Murray Ezring, will approach issues of race relations. Guests include Dianne English, Willie Ratchford, Louis Trosch and Patrick Graham. Free; registration requested. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. 4901 Providence Road. 704-362-2796; www.templeisraelnc.org.
Temple Beth El
Comparative religion series
Annual series aims to educate the community, promote understanding and respect for all faiths and reveal commonalities. This year’s theme is “Am I My Brother’s Keeper? Roots of Ethical Responsibility.” Senior Rabbi Asher Knight will open the series with a presentation on “The Biblical Roots of Tikkun Olam, Repairing the World.” Format includes question-and-answer session and refreshments. No reservations necessary. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31. The series continues Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and concludes March 9. 5101 Providence Road. www.templebethel.org/events/comparative-religion-series-4.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist
Book study
Join us for a study of Adam Hamilton’s “Half Truths: God Helps Those Who Help Themselves and Other Things the Bible Doesn’t Say.” Free. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 25. Meals are served at 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Spanish classes
Pastor David Ortigoza will lead free Spanish classes. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 25.
Adult Bible study
Kevin Ward, director of family ministries, will lead a study of the gospels. Learn how the gospels were formed, compare and contrast the four gospels and discuss their relevance to modern life. Free. 11 a.m. Mondays starting Feb. 6 or 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Feb. 7. Information sessions at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 31. 1901 Archdale Drive. www.standrewsumc.com.
St. Matthew Catholic
Faith formation classes
Registration for adult classes is available online at www.stmatthewcatholic.org/SMU.
Retreat
“Seeking Purpose” retreat will teach you to discern your gifts of the Holy Spirit and use them to help build up God’s kingdom. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28. 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway. www.stmatthewcatholic.org.
Matthews United Methodist
Square dance club
Matthews Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club will host an open house for new and returning dancers at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Eagle’s Nest scout hut at the church. Lessons will be held 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 15. 801 S. Trade St., Matthews. Contact Brenda Lemmond at belemmond@gmail.com.
The Jewish Learning Institute
Classes
Join Rabbis Shlomo Cohen and Yossi Groner for a six-week course on “The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums, Talmudic Debates, Your Solutions.” $99 per person; $180 per couple. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 31 or 11 a.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 1. 6619 Sardis Road. Register at www.myJLI.com.
Mouzon United Methodist
Service
Come be a part of our new contemporary worship service, a lively time of celebrating the living presence of God among us! 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 3100 Selwyn Ave. www.mouzonumc.org.
Lake Norman
St. Mark’s Episcopal, Huntersville
Community conversation series
“Race in America” is a series of discussions about ongoing race issues. Tom Hanchett from the Levine Museum of the New South will present “Sorting Out the New South City.” 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 25. A simple meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. The series continues Feb. 1. The series is held at Ranson IB Middle School, 5850 Statesville Road, Charlotte. 704-399-5193.
First Baptist, Mooresville
Classes
Disciples’ Academy and Equip U classes begin Feb. 1. Disciples’ Academy focuses on spiritual formation. Choices include Introduction to the New Testament II, War Room, Rooted and an online option, Torah. Equip U classes help with life skills and healthy lifestyle. Choices include Habits of Highly Effective Disciples, Women at the Well, more. 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. To register, call the church office at 704-664-2324 or email pastorsteve@fbcmooresville.com.
Davidson College Presbyterian
Concert
Minnesota native and Luther College instructor Brad Schultz will perform Christmas selections and “Variations on ‘A Mighty Fortress’” in celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. The concert was rescheduled because of inclement weather earlier this month. A reception follows the concert. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. 100 N. Main St., Davidson. www.dcpc.org.
St. Therese Catholic, Mooresville
Newcomers’ class
Women who have recently moved to the area are invited to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots again. The 10-week class is based on the book “After the Boxes Are Unpacked.” 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays starting Feb. 1. 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. www.sainttherese.net.
Living Word Ministries, Lowesville
Gospel concert
The Marksmen bluegrass quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Free; a freewill offering will be received. 1062 N.C. 16 S., Lowesville. www.gospelgigs.com/lowesvilleconcerts.
Mount Zion United Methodist, Cornelius
Casual worship service
Rejuvenating midweek service with acoustic guitar music. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius. www.mtzionumc.net.
RiverLife Wellness Center, Mooresville
Counseling services
The RiverLife Wellness Center, a faith-based free clinic, offers counseling for individuals, married couples and families. Free, holistic medical consultation for those with chronic conditions is also available. 2487 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville. 704-664-7705; wccounseling@riverlifefellowship.com.
Nearby
Muslim Women of the Carolinas
Coffee and conversation
Muslim Women of the Carolinas want to get to know you, non-Muslims! Join us for heart-to-heart connections and learn what we share, where we differ, and how we can overcome misconceptions. 2-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Amelie’s French Bakery, 2424 N. Davidson St., Charlotte. www.facebook.com/events/1178825468897997/.
Amity Presbyterian, Charlotte
Coffeehouse worship
Enjoy snacks and beverages, contemporary Christian music, a short message and discussion. The service is held the last Sunday of each month. All ages welcome. 6 p.m. Jan. 29 in Johnston Hall. 2831 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. www.amitypc.org.
Belmont Abbey College
Concert
Male vocal ensemble The Suspicious Cheese Lords will perform “Franken Mass,” a compilation of Renaissance works. Free; donations accepted. 3 p.m. Jan. 29. 100 Belmont-Mount Holly Road, Belmont. www.bac.edu.
Temple Solel, Fort Mill
Shabbat services
The Reform Jewish Congregation is currently holding Shabbat services at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month in the ministry building at Saint Philip Neri Catholic, 292 Munn Road, Fort Mill. 803-619-9707; www.templesolelsc.org.
Daniels Lutheran, Lincolnton
Country breakfast fundraiser
Donation of $7 per plate will support the church building fund. 7-10 a.m. Jan. 28. 3170 Reepsville Road, Lincolnton. 704-735-2388.
Pisgah United Methodist, Catawba
Community jam session
Share and enjoy good clean music for the whole family. 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and the fourth Thursday of each month. 4950 Little Mountain Road, Catawba. For more information or to schedule talent, contact Betty Griffin at 828-478-2254.
Calvary Lutheran, Concord
Worship services
8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays unless noted. 950 Bradley St., Concord. www.clcofconcord.org.
Mount Olivet United Methodist, Concord
Hot dog sale
Eat in or take out. Delivery for orders of $10 or more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays. 301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. 704-782-8846; www.mtochurch.com.
Blackwelder Park Baptist, Kannapolis
Concert
The Piedmont Singing Men will present a free concert at 6 p.m. Jan. 29. 2204 Summit Ave., Kannapolis. www.piedmontsingingmen.com.
