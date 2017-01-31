Kids, dogs and books — a winning combination at Paws to Read program in Matthews

On a recent Saturday morning, 9-year-old Samuel Manley rested comfortably in a bean bag chair in the children’s room at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system’s Matthews branch practicing his reading skills under the careful guidance of a “Cat in the Hat” and a dog in a red neckerchief.
Samuel’s mom says he struggles just a bit with reading comprehension so he brought his collection of Dr. Seuss stories and read aloud to Mo, a therapy dog registered with Therapy Dogs International.
Every Saturday, dogs such as Mo participate in Paws to Read, a program designed to provide pre-school and elementary school aged children with a friendly and nonjudgmental listener while they fine tune their reading skills.
“We also find that it brings a good sense of community here,” says Emily Long, Matthews children’s librarian, “ because a lot of people come just to visit with the animals even if they’re not quite old enough to read.”
Matthews is one of several Charlotte Mecklenburg branches with such programs. Others participating branches in the South Charlotte region include Mint Hill, Independence, South County, and Steele Creek.
The Matthews branch often has two therapy dogs on site 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Mo and his owner, Matthews resident Rachel Sawyer, visit two to three times a month.
The name Mo is short for Geronimo, the name given to one of the Marine Corps bases Tim Sawyer, Rachel’s husband, was stationed at during one of his two tours in Afghanistan. Mo is a 6-year-old chocolate Labrador and Chesapeake retriever mix, and showed signs of being a gunshot survivor when the Sawyers adopted him five years ago.
Rachel, an East Mecklenburg High math teacher, and Mo also volunteer their therapeutic services to hospitals, nursing homes and rehab centers.
Roxanne Bernabai, Samuel’s mother, says she and her children visit the Matthews library once a month. Samuel and his sister, Abby, have participated in the branch’s Summer Reading Program and have used the library for research.
Normally a fan of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series, Samuel brought his Dr. Seuss book along for the Paws to Read program because he liked the author’s use of challenging words and wanted to practice with Mo.
“This helps me read to other people,” said Samuel, whose family lives in Ballantyne. “When I’m reading, it helps me focus. I like reading to the dog because he kind of listens. If I was a dog, I would listen to other people, too. I like dogs because they help me think better.”
Therapy dog handler Tonya Brandt-Sufnarski visits the Matthews library once a month with her 6-year-old Papillon named Pretzel. Brandt-Sufnarski and her daughter, Morgan, a senior at Marvin Ridge High, became handlers five years ago because of Morgan’s desire to turn it into a school project.
Brandt-Sufnarski became sold on the Paws to Read program a couple years ago when a boy with autism took to reading to Pretzel like he had never read before.
“He apparently never liked reading in class,” Tonya said. “He didn’t like the idea of sitting still and sitting at a desk. The child opened up the book and read it fluently. The mom said he never does this. He would skip pages and skip lines and here he was reading with the dog.”
Brandt-Sufnarski had another special moment on a recent Saturday when 9-year-old Elaine Deng, clutching a book in her hands, was drawn to Pretzel. Elaine and her family moved from the Peoples Republic of China to Matthews about six months ago and she is interested in improving her reading ability in English.
Elaine was nervous about reading aloud to Pretzel during their first meeting but said she would Paws to Read with him on her next visit.
Joe Habina is a freelance writer: joehabina@yahoo.com.
