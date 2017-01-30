Happening nearby South Charlotte: Events in Cotswold, Ballantyne, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville and SouthPark Feb. 1-7, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.” The submission deadline for print is two weeks in advance of the event date.
Special Event
CineMint: Latin Film Series:
CineMint brings the best of Latin film to Charlotte. With screenings taking place in spring, and fall, each program will showcase those films that go unseen by most of America. From thought provoking documentaries, to emotional dramas, CineMint films will you get you thinking, discussing, and understanding more about your Latin neighbors and beyond. Most shows offer authentic food, drinks and a panel discussion after the program. $5 at the door. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
Community Blood Drive:
Call 704-972-4700 or go to www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location. Premier Inc., 13034 Ballantyne Corp Place, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1.
Engineering For Kids Saturday STEM Enrichment Classes:
Two classes offered .Details: www.engineeringforkids.com/location/charlotte/classes $119 per child, discount for multiple kids. The Fountains Shopping Center in Ballantyne, 8183 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte.. 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
Smile Drive Thru:
Help bring 50,000 toothbrushes to Mecklenburg County youth in need by participating in Smile Drive Charlotte hosted by Charlotte-based charity America’s ToothFairy: National Children’s Oral Health Foundation. All products donated will support community organizations, Title 1 Schools and other local nonprofits serving children in need. SouthPark Mall, 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte. 704-364-4411. www.southpark.com. 6-10 a.m. Feb. 1.
Caregiver Support Group - Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
Come to our facilitated support group to get emotional support, make new friends, address concerns and share the unique experiences of being a caregiver for someone with dementia. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. Free, RSVP requested. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Feb. 1 and 7.
‘The Will Rogers Follies’:
$19 adults, $13 students and seniors. Matthews Playhouse, 100 McDowell St. E., Matthews. 704-846-8343. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 3.
Oyster Roast 2017:
Tickets are limited to the first 250 people. $35 for general public; $25 for Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 3:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Bridging The Gap: Patients, Pediatricians, and Allergists Unite:
Dr. Jennifer Caicedo with Food Allergy Institute of Charlotte and Dr. Rachel Wiese with Charlotte Pediatric Clinic will lead our first educational session of Bridging the Gap between allergy families and their pediatricians and allergists. Free. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte. www.stmatthewcatholic.org. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 4.
Annual Parish Attic Sale:
St. Ann Catholic Church is having its Annual Attic Sale. There will be lots of books, housewares, glassware, toys, clothing, pictures, linens and much more for sale. There will be a Bake Sale and the St. Ann’s Men’s Club will be selling delicious Ribs and Wings for the “big game” on Sunday. Free. St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-523-4641. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Lifelong Learning:
Judaism Helping to Erase Racism. Free to all Temple Israel members; $36 others. To register, contact the clergy office at 704-362-2796 or by email at clergyoffice@templeisraelnc.org. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Nature
Hiking for Mindfulness: Winter Landscapes:
If you were asked to draw a tree, what would it look like? Join McDowell Nature staff for an adults-only session on mindfulness in nature, focused on the wintertime landscape. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. We will be hiking approximately 1.5 miles on uneven terrain. Please bring a water bottle. $1. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Reedy Creek Adult Naturalist Club at Reedy Creek Nature Center:
Are you curious about the natural world around you? Are you interested in what you are seeing in our local nature preserves or your backyard? Have you ever taken an hour just to walk a mile because you are stopping to look at/identify what you see? If so this is the group for you! We will come together to explore various Nature Preserves throughout the county as we take a closer look at our surroundings. Meet at Reedy Creek Nature Preserve. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 16 and older. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 4.
Winter Twig ID:
Did you know that you can look at a twig and tell what kind of tree it came from? Learn how to identify a handful of trees just by looking at the twigs and their buds. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Ages 12 and older. Free. www.naturefind.com. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Animal Care Behind-the-Scenes:
Thinking of getting a pet turtle or snake? Want to see what it takes to care for a variety of reptiles and amphibians? This behind-the-scenes opportunity allows children and adults to feed, water, clean and care for McDowell’s resident animals. As a reward for all your hard work you will get up-close and personal with your favorite animals. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 5.
Budding Adventures:
Discover the winter wonderland at Reedy Creek. Through various hands-on activities such as crafts, games, stories, puppets, hikes and more you will learn about plant-life, animals, and their homes, weather and more. Parent participation encouraged. Registration required. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 6.
Family Campfire:
Come join McDowell Nature staff as we warm up next to a roaring family campfire. Learn how to light a fire as well as fire safety. We will enjoy s’mores as our tasty treat. Registration required. Dress appropriately for the weather. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Babes in the Woods:
Tuck your little one in a stroller and join one of our educators for an easy walk along our paved nature trail. Relax, chat and experience what nature has to offer this month in a casual, social setting. In case of inclement weather, meet inside the Nature Center for indoor playtime. Registration required. Meeting place will be at the Four Seasons trail-head below the nature center parking lot. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 6.
Creature Feature:
Drop by for a visit with a Nature Center Naturalist and chat about some of their favorite creatures here at McDowell. Stay as long as you like and get to know the featured creature of the day. Registration required. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-4 p.m. Feb. 7.
Mecklenburg Audubon Meeting:
Monthly 2 hour meeting of fellowship, education, and inspiration for those who love birds and wish to explore the issues that affect them. See meckbirds.org for details. Free. Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1320. www.mecklenburgcrc.org/Tyvola-Senior-Center. 6:45-9 p.m. Feb. 2.
Art
Afterschool ceramics/pottery club:
$140 Matthews resident; $150 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 3-4:15 p.m. Feb. 1.
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7.
Black History Month: Romare Bearden Exhibit:
We are proud to feature native Charlottean, Romare Bearden, with more than 40 of his works on display and for acquisition. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 1. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 4. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 7.
Arte Latino Now: An Exhibition of Latino Artists:
Art Latino Now exhibits the works of Latino artists selected by national competition. The show highlights the diverse cultural and artistic contributions of Latinos in the United States.Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 1.
Comments