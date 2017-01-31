South Charlotte community notes: Feb. 1, 2017

Please send your news items to mynews@charlotteobserver.com. Event listings should be submitted online; go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Garinger High School
Garden certification: Friendship Gardens’ Urban Farm at Garinger High School obtained Good Agricultural Practices certification in May. That means the farm can grow, harvest and serve produce in the school cafeteria during the lunch hour. This school is the first CMS school to acquire this rigorous certification. Friendship Gardens helped usher in new opportunities for Garinger High School students to explore sustainable agriculture. With the help of the Garinger administration and Central Piedmont Community College, the students can earn college credit and an Urban Agriculture Certificate. A full-time horticulture teacher was hired by CMS, and CPCC created a program specifically designed for Garinger High School. Garinger has been the home of Friendship Garden’s Urban Farm for three years, and the lease has recently been renewed for an additional three years. A commitment to enriching the Garinger community and educational opportunities for its students will continue to be a focus for the Urban Farm team.
For some of these students, they are the first in their families to earn college credit.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
New principal: At its Jan. 24 meeting, the district Board of Education approved the appointment of Melanie H. Francis as principal at Park Road Montessori. Francis has been working as assistant principal at Highland Mill Montessori since 2016. She also held assistant principal positions at Chantilly Montessori from 2004-2016 and Carmel Middle from 2014-2016. She was a special education teacher at Carmel Middle from 2003-2005 and at Madison County Schools in North Carolina from 1998-2003. Francis earned a certificate in Montessori school leadership from Montessori Live in Venice, Florida, and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Carolina University. She earned a master’s degree in special education from Western Carolina University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Winthrop University.
Charlotte Catholic
Morehead-Cain Scholarship semi-finalists: Three graduating seniors, Cole Davies, Jack Deering and Paul Gennett, have been named semi-finalists for the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Myers Park High
Horatio Alger National Scholarship: 106 students — including Kiara Gilbert, Charlotte, who attends Myers Park High School — have been selected to receive the prestigious 2017 Horatio Alger National Scholarship, awarded at $25,000 each. One of the scholars,
Charlotte Latin School
Finalist: Regeneron and Society for Science & the Public announced the 40 high school seniors — including Michael Yang, a student at Charlotte Latin School — named as finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. The project title for Yang’s work is Modeling Protein Population Interactions for Rapid Investigation of Collective Behavior.
GIRL SCOUTS’ HIGHEST HONOR
G old Award: Preston Bullock, Gastonia, earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Bullock, daughter of Dale and Tyler Bullock and a member of Troop 20151, focused her project on the diminishing honeybee population. Preston and her dad took a beekeeping class to become certified N.C. beekeepers. She then worked in partnership with the local Rotary Club to place an apiary at the Rotary Community Garden in Gastonia. An apiary provides pollination for the garden and helps keep the honeybee population thriving.
