Happening nearby South Charlotte: Feb. 8-14, 2017

Please submit your event information online. Go to events.charlotteobserver.com and click on “Add Event.”
Art
Ceramics/Pottery classes:
Adult ceramics/pottery. Details: 704-618-2222/artsdelivered@gmail.com www.artsdelivered.com.$150 Matthews resident; $160 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 6:30-8:15 p.m. Feb. 8.
Afterschool ceramics/pottery club:
$140 Matthews resident; $150 others. McDowell Arts Center, 123 McDowell St., Matthews. 704-321-7275. matthewsfun.org. 3-4:15 p.m. Feb. 8.
Afterschool Art Club Ages 6-8 at the Mint:
Registration required. Tuition per eight-week session: $160; $120 Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Afterschool Art Club Ages 9-12 at the Mint:
Registration required. Tuition per eight-week session: $160; $120 Mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Raul Diaz: Poetic Vision:
Jerald Melberg Gallery, 625 S. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte. 704-365-3000. www.jeraldmelberg.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14.
Arte Latino Now: An Exhibition of Latino Artists:
Free. Queens University of Charlotte — Max L. Jackson Gallery, 2222 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte. 704-337-2200. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 8.
Requiem For Mother Emanuel: Carolina Artists Respond:
Former N.C. Senator Malcolm Graham, whose sister was lost in the June 2015 tragedy at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, shares his response to it, the nine-painting exhibition Requiem for Mother Emanuel by artist Leo Twiggs, and his personal loss. Then Carolina visual and performing artists will respond to the art to honor those lost in the tragedy with presentations of music, dance, photography, spoken word, mixed media art and paintings. Following the program, guests will have an opportunity to chat with the artists, view their works of art, see the exhibition, and respond themselves via interactive message boards.Free. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Black History Month: Romare Bearden Exhibit:
Exhibits features native Charlottean Romare Bearden with more than 40 of his works on display and for acquisition. Watch www.charlottefineart.com for more Bearden inspired events including collage workshops and children’s classes. Free. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 8, 9, 11, 14.
Modern Craft Night:
A new art or DIY craft project - with fresh materials and inspiration each time you walk through the door. $45. Small Hands Big Art, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 704-246-8271. www.smallhandsbigart.com. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 9.
Watercolor Pouring Class with Ryan Fox:
$325 includes catered lunch each day. Nancy Couick Studios and Gallery, 10100 Park Cedar Drive, Charlotte. 704-541-6944. www.nancycouick.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9.
Providence Gallery:
Wine and cheese reception with artist Robert Brown. His new show, “Natural Element” features landscape, seascape, and cityscape artworks examining the culture and natural beauty of the Queen City and its environs. The show will be on display until the end of February. Free. Providence Gallery, 601 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-333-4535. www.providencegallery.net. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10.
Kids Workshop - Collage in Romare Bearden Style:
$160, advance registration required. Charlotte Fine Art Gallery, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte. 704-541-0741. www.charlottefineart.com. 12-4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Saturday Family Workshop - African Mask Prints:
Ages 6-11 with adult. Advance registration required at mintmuseum.org/happenings or call 704-337-2107. $16; $12 mint members. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 11.
Bilingual Stories & Music:
These fun, interactive bilingual (Spanish/English) mornings incorporate music, plays and stories geared specially for families with children ages 0-6. All families interested in raising bilingual and globally-minded children are welcome. $5 for up to six family members. Free for Mint members. www.mintmuseum.org/happenings/916/bilingual-storiesmusic-2/. Mint Museum Randolph, 2730 Randolph Road, Charlotte. 704-337-2000. www.mintmuseum.org. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 11.
Music
Providence Chamber Music Series:
Providence Chamber Music Series’ program features “The String Quartet.” Kari Giles and Jenny Topilow, violins; Kirsten Swanson, viola; and Mira Frisch, cello, will perform . Free. Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-2823. www.providenceumc.org. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 12.
Holistic Health Network Meeting:
The Holistic Nurses of Charlotte, sponsor of the Holistic Health Network, invite you to come hear Beth Brown take us on a Harp Healing Journey. www.theharpwhisperer.com. Details: Belle Radenbaugh 704-575-1153, www.ncholisticnetwork.com. Free. St. Gabriel’s Health Ministry Center, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. Free parking in front of the center. 6:45-8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Special Event
February Lupus Foundation Support Groups — Central Charlotte:
Meeting programs vary from guest speakers to DVD presentations and open group discussion. Free. Myers Park Presbyterian Church Outreach Center, 1073 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-927-1284. wellness.myersparkpres.org. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Engineering For Kids Saturday STEM Enrichment Classes:
Two classes offered; details at www.engineeringforkids.com/location/charlotte/classes. $119 per child, discount for multiple kids. The Fountains Shopping Center in Ballantyne, 8183 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte. 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
Historic Cooking Guild:
The ladies of the Historical Cooking Guild of the Catawba Valley will hold a lively and interactive historic back-country cooking demonstration. Free. www.jameskpolk.net. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 9.
Charlotte SCORE “Power Lunch” Series:
Why People Buy vs What You Sell. Lunch and beverages will be provided at 11:30 a.m. with the session starting at 11:45 a.m. $10. St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-364-5431. www.stgabrielchurch.org. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10.
Intimacy with Wine and Chocolate:
Enjoy a pairing of specialty wines — courtesy of Wines for Humanity — and plated chocolate desserts. A portion of the proceeds from wine orders placed that evening will support Crisis Assistance Ministry. $30 per person for one event or $55 per person for both events. The Secret Chocolatier, 11318 N. Community House Road, Charlotte. 704-323-8178. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 11.
Family Program: Historic Tatting:
Join volunteer Michele Glover as she leads a pop-up Historic Tatting demonstration. Glover will lead visitors through a hands-on demonstration of this historic weaving technique. This is a drop-in program. No reservations necessary. Free. James K. Polk State Historic Site, 12031 Lancaster Highway, Pineville. 704-889-7145. www.nchistoricsites.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11.
Ballantyne Ball Third Annual Gala:
The Ballantyne Ball promises the romance of Valentine’s Day coupled with the elegance and fantasy of a masquerade ball and is an incredible way to give back and support the fight against human trafficking. $250. The Ballantyne Hotel & Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte. 704-248-4000. www.theballantynehotel.com. 6-12 a.m. Feb. 11.
Caregiver Support Group - Younger Onset Alzheimer’s and Dementia:
If you care for a loved one under age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s or dementia, you now have a free support group to call your own. RSVP requested, 704-909-2070. Care for loved ones is available during the meeting with advance notice. Bring your own lunch; beverages are provided. The Ivey Memory Wellness Day Center, 6030 Park S. Drive, Charlotte. 704-909-2070. www.theivey.com. 12-1:15 p.m. Feb. 13.
Red Boot Coalition Meeting:
Weekly, one-hour meetings, where participants practice listening without an agenda and sharing openly with one another. Participants will then take these skills out into the world to create more constructive leadership. Free. theredbootcoalition.org. Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Road, Charlotte. 704-334-7232. mpbconline.org. 7-8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Talks & Readings
William C. Tracy Book Signing:
William C. Tracy will be selling and signing his books at Park Road Books 7-9 pm Feb. 10 and at The Last Word noon-2 p.m. Feb. 11. Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road, Charlotte. 704-525-9239. www.parkroadbooks.com.
Demystifying the College Admissions Process:
Join experts in college admissions such as college admissions officers, college financial aid administrators, VP at Princeton Review, private college counselors and many other experts. Each guest gets to choose which seminars they attend, choosing from over twelve topics that will be presented over four time slots in this 3-plus hour event. For up to four attendees: $120. Single admission: $60. Levine Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-366-5007. www.charlottejcc.org. 2-5:15 p.m. Feb. 12.
Lifelong Learning:
Judaism Helping to Erase Racism. Free to Temple Israel members. Cost for others is $36. To register, call 704-362-2796 or by email at clergyoffice@templeisraelnc.org. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road, Charlotte. 704-362-2796. www.templeisraelinc.org. 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Theater
The ‘Will Rogers Follies’:
“Will Rogers Follies” is a show about Will Rogers — an unique American, who, though he died in 1935, remains a beloved figure remembered for his humor, his wisdom and his just plain common sense. $19 adults, $13 students and seniors. Matthews Playhouse, 100 McDowell St. E., Matthews. 704-846-8343. 8-10 p.m. Feb. 10. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 11.
Nature
Lake Norman State Park highlighted:
Ranger Amy Shepherd will bring Lake Norman State Park to life when Lake Norman Wildlife Conservationists hosts its next free nature program. She will show participants a film highlighting the park’s history and future plans, as well as discuss native animals and plants found in the park and trails to explore. All are invited. Mooresville Public Library, 304 S. Main St., Mooresville. 704-664-2027. mooresvillelibrary.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Valentine’s Orchid Sale:
Soak in the warmth and fragrance of orchid display collections, ask questions of the experts, then choose from a select variety of healthy blooming orchids well-suited for the home. Admission to the McMillan Greenhouse and outdoor gardens is free. Orchids from $15-$40. UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens, McMillan Greenhouse, 9201 University City Blvd., Charlotte. 704-687-0720. gardens.uncc.edu. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11; 1-4 p.m. Feb. 12; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13-14.
Native Plant Society Meeting:
Join our local Native Plant Society for an exciting talk on our local flora. Must call 980-314-1119 to register. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Sunday Nature Happenings:
Join a naturalist from the McDowell Nature Center on select Sundays for a drop-in nature program. Each program will feature a different nature activity such as an animal encounter, family hike, scavenger hunt, craft and more. Dress for the weather and bring your sense of adventure. Registration is not required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Please bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 3-3:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 26.
McDowell Sunday Striders:
Join staff from the McDowell Nature Center on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month for the new adult hiking club. Get fit while enjoying the outdoors as we set off at a comfortable yet steady pace through the McDowell Nature Preserve. These hikes are for those who are new to hiking or even the more skilled participant and will cover 2-3 miles on uneven terrain. Registration required. Please wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a water bottle. Free. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and 26.
Nature Story Corner:
Settle in and get comfortable and read a variety of nature based stories. Stories may be accompanied by puppets and audience participation as you learn about the wonders of nature. After the story they will hike into the forest to do a themed activity based on the story. Free. Reedy Creek Nature Center & Preserve, 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte. 980-314-1119. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 13.
Artsy Adult Club: Love is in the Crafting:
Crafting can be relaxing and therapeutic, especially when done in a nature center. If you love crafting but don’t have the space or supplies to create some of the latest nature-themed or up-cycled projects, then this is the class for you. In each class we will have samples of two or three completed projects and provide all the supplies, space and time for you to finish on your own. This is an adult-only class because the advanced nature of the supplies that will be used. Registration required. Dress to craft. $3. McDowell Nature Center & Preserve, 15222 York Road, Charlotte. 704-588-5224. charmeck.org/Departments/Park+and+Rec/Inside+The+Department/Divisions/Stewardship+Services. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
